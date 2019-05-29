Leaning Further On Leggett & Platt

I show you how the thesis holds and whether anything needs changing.

In my previous article on the company, Leaning On Leggett & Platt, I argued that the company at its state of a blended P/E valuation of ~17.5 was overvalued and not worth consideration at the time. Since then, the valuation has changed somewhat due to, among other things, a 1Q19 report. The share price has fallen almost 10%, and as a result, we have a new company valuation to consider together with a new set of potential forward circumstances.

In this article, I'll take you along for the 1Q19 and show you whether I believe Leggett & Platt (LEG) is now investable or whether anything has changed regarding my long-term thesis.

Let's head straight into it!

(Source: Leggett.com)

1Q19 - A miss

The word "Miss" sums up the quarter pretty well. For the quarter, the company reported a $0.03 EPS miss as well as a $20M revenue miss. A look at the company slides for the quarter provide a brighter picture, but only if one didn't understand the full background. The company reported a sales growth, but 13% of that growth, more than the growth itself, was due to the ECS M&A offset by negative organic sales.

(Source: 1Q19, Leggett & Platt)

Key metrics of EPS, EBIT and EBIT margin were down - margins as much as 1.3%, which for a comparative margin of 10.4% in 1Q18 is a significant drop. Company volumes were down. Even a 3% growth in U.S. spring was more than offset by declines in Fashion bed, Home Furniture, and the Automotive segment. The company's raw material selling prices increase of 4% were offset by negative currency effects of about half that.

ECS acquisition finished - but headwinds exist

This quarter marks the first quarter where ECS acquisition sales and profits are included in the numbers reported by the company. The company considers the demand for their proprietary specialty foam and products strong (Source: Press Release, 1Q19, Leggett & Platt).

However, the company warns for further impact from what it considers to be "unfairly priced Chinese mattresses" which are "subject to pending antidumping matter". Regardless of political views or the result of the ongoing investigation, pending preliminary decision in late May 2019, this represents certain risks going forward, some of which I touched upon in my original article.

Besides these issues, the company expects ECS sales for the full year to be $650M. ECS still represents a significant addition to company sales growth, and as such, the company does not adjust the forward guidance at this time.

Expecting sales growth across key areas and focusing on TSR

Nonetheless, Leggett & Platt does expect sales growth in several key areas, including Automotive, U.S Spring, Aerospace, Hydraulic Cylinders as well as work furniture. Since the company exited the Fashion bed segment, the expectation is that the growth here will balance the loss of this segment, as well as planned declines related to macro and trade in the Home Furniture segments.

The company is focused on achieving a top-third (in terms of the S&P 500) shareholder return as a primary goal and has not changed its view that the strategy and portfolio management, including the ECS acquisition, will bring about this result.

Strategy - lowering the leverage, organic growth/dividends

Due to the acquisition, the company now has a leverage of ~4.0X in terms of Net Debt/EBITDA. The company would like us to focus on the pro forma EBITDA debt - I choose to go by the more conservative number.

(Source: 1Q19, Leggett & Platt)

The company's primary focus, after the funding of organic growth and funding the company dividend, is to use capital to lower this leverage in line with the 2.5X target in 2020. Company CEO, Karl G Glassman said during the 1Q19 that:

We expect to be back to our target level of debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.5x by year-end 2020. (Source: Press Release, 1Q19, Leggett & Platt).

As mentioned in my previous article, the company is exiting unprofitable businesses and cutting costs across the board. Part of this is a current restructuring now ongoing in the Home Furniture business segments which the company expects completed by 2Q19. In the case of Home Furniture, unlike Fashion Beds (which the company exited entirely in 2018), the goal is to eliminate excess capacity entirely to achieve better long-term profitability in the segment.

Wrapping up results

So, 1Q19 results for the company are in and are largely unfavorable, both in the eyes of the market and the eyes of us as investors. The company has leveraged up due to its ECS acquisition and now has a 4.0X Net Debt/EBITDA. More importantly, because the leverage was expected, results were negative, with misses in both terms of profit and revenue.

Also, the company is facing pressure from imported mattresses sold at a lower price point, and it doesn't seem likely that this will disappear for most of FY19. While this isn't strictly company-specific, Leggett & Platt is deeply entrenched here and will be impacted both by this continued trend and by the eventual outcome of the ruling from the International Trade Commission and the DoC (That's commerce, not corrections).

(Source: 1Q19, Leggett & Platt)

On the positive side, we can see signs of change in the company as they restructure existing segments and exit unprofitable businesses and make existing ones leaner. The company views its ECS integration as going very well, and the long-term effects of this M&A are likely to be positive for the business.

In addition, Leggett & Platt recently announced a 5.3% dividend increase, which is always nice. The company also stated in the quarterly that it does not intend to cut dividend growth during the repayment of the debt. My original thesis was to not expect a whole lot of growth, and while 5.3% isn't a "lot" per se, it's both sooner and more than I expected in so short a period. The company, as such, seems confident in its approach and its capabilities to deliver the set targets.

So, if we were to wrap up results both short and long term I would say we're looking at some poor short-term results, which are represented in the 10% drop in stock price, but some excellent long-term potential going forward.

And that long-term potential, after all, was and is a large part of my original thesis.

Valuation

Let's look at the change in valuation derived from this drop in stock price.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In my original article, I posited a 15.0 valuation in terms of blended P/E as a fair value for an investment in the company based on both historical results and future potential. As we can see, this has now materialized. At current valuations, the stock yields over 4.25% (and we're talking about a dividend aristocrat, mind you), which in itself is impressive.

In my last article, future prospects for investment were dim, with potential returns of ~6%, using appropriately conservative metrics.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

And so, today things are looking a whole lot rosier for the LEG investor. A 10.22% rate of return annually is nothing market-beating, but considering the yield and the caliber of the company we're talking about, a conservative-minded DGI investor could surely make a case for why accepting less return in exchange for the safety of a dividend aristocrat would be an appealing move. I wouldn't fault anyone for investing here.

If we accept even a slight tendency towards the company's historical premium, we quickly see impressive returns of 15-17% annually. I remind you, however, let's try and stay conservative.

So, because the valuation has changed by almost 2.5 points in terms of blended P/E, the thesis and recommendation have slightly changed.

Thesis

In my original article, Leggett & Platt was a company I considered to be a "Hold." Today, at a P/E of ~15.0, I consider the company to be fairly valued and a "weak buy." You could very well buy the company stock and take home some excellent potential returns, even with a conservative mindset.

However, I will stay on the sidelines for a while longer for a few reasons. Let me explain:

My own original purchase price was lower than the current share price, and I'd like to see a lower price before I go back in.

I'd like to see which way the whole case with the Department of Commerce goes, and what true impact, if any, we'll be looking at long term from the inventory stock up/dumping as a result from the threatened tariffs. I see little potential loss of opportunity from waiting at this juncture.

I believe the market may yet value the company lower than 15 - perhaps even lower than 12.5 - due to their exposure to the import/export considerations with China and/or due to macro concerns. This would present an even more appealing valuation, and I am in no hurry.

In my original article, I stated that I am a patient investor.

Well, I remain a patient investor.

I strongly believe strongly in the long-term capabilities of the company, and remain a long-term LEG bull but I'm in no hurry to buy more at this time, as I believe there will be better opportunities in the future. I also don't necessarily see short-term love for this stock as the trade war threatens to heat up and the global economy faces a looming slowdown/further recession concerns.

In short, I advise further patience, but completely understand (and applaud) those who invest at this point.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Recommendation

I believe Leggett & Platt at these levels of ~$37/share to be a "Weak Buy." A P/E valuation of ~15 or below is something I consider appealing and potential for a buy, but I'm looking for valuations of below a blended P/E of 13.0 before investing further here. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.