Exela: Take Advantage Of Volatility

From May 22 to May 24, Exela Technologies (XELA) declined nearly 50%, seemingly for no reason. We looked through news, press releases, and filings and literally couldn’t find anything anywhere. It's not like Exela’s industry is a volatile industry either - clients are signed onto long-term contracts. Suddenly, the stock rose by over 40% on May 28, which was again quite surprising. This is the first time we have seen Exela so volatile. Overall though, fundamentals continue to be stellar, and we still believe the stock is a buy.

Q1: Decent results

Q1 was as we expected. Revenues grew 4.2% on a constant currency basis, and every segment saw revenue growth except LLPS, which management mentioned is a very volatile industry with very dramatic fluctuations from quarter to quarter. Fortunately, LLPS is only a small part of Exela’s revenues, so large fluctuations don’t really affect the company’s overall revenues significantly.

More interestingly, revenue from Europe as a % of total revenues grew significantly, from 10% to 17%. Doing the math, this means that Europe revenues have increased significantly, while revenues from North America have declined modestly. We believe this is due to company management allocating more resources to international operations. Management has repeatedly stated that going global will help optimize its cost structure and help drive revenue growth.

In Europe, we see a great opportunity to continue to grow our footprint and our revenue. Looking at the rest of the world, we have a global delivery model that is driven by automation. On a geographic basis, the global model enables us to be location-agnostic, which benefits our customers and provides us with the opportunity to drive toward an optimal cost structure.



Source: Q1 earnings call

Profitability also remained strong, and adjusted EBITDA grew 7.6% on a constant currency basis to $74.9 million. This means that adjusted EBITDA margin actually increased YOY. Although gross margin fell from 25.3% to 24%, this was due to increased costs related to growth, and Exela expects that as revenues scale to steady state and as the company reaps cost savings, gross margin is likely to improve in the long run.

Exela continues to face large amounts of optimization and restructuring expenses, and the company expects to continue incurring such expenses throughout 2019, though it does expect that these expenses will decline in late 2019, which should help improve GAAP losses in Q3 and Q4.

As usual, we calculated Exela's RCFI (recurring cash flows after interest) and got $26.9 million, a 17% growth from Q1 last year. This is significant, as it will aid in the company's deleveraging in the long run and shows that management are delivering on their profitability promises.

(Source: WY Capital, Company filings)

Capex increased as well, but that was due to new revenue growth initiatives. Exela expects capex to be materially lower for the remainder of the year at 2-2.5% of revenues.

In the end, the company has reaffirmed guidance for 2019 and expects Q2 revenue to be similar to Q1. Management is overall pleased with the results.

Although management did not repurchase any shares in Q1, this could be explained by the steady price of Exela stock in Q1 and the fact that management repurchases opportunistically. We believe the company should once again continue to repurchase shares in Q2.

The future of Exela

Although management is guiding for 5-7% in revenues in 2019, we believe the days of organic revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth will be over in a few years for Exela. It is pretty much a mature company and is in a pretty mature industry.

Investors shouldn’t be worried, however, as Exela was never meant to be a growth company. As EBITDA trends towards adjusted EBITDA and as the company continues to deleverage, we believe management will engage in other opportunities for shareholder value creation, like paying dividends. This may be when investors will truly start recognizing the cash generation abilities of Exela and start buying.

The company’s main objective now is pretty much to grow profitability and deleverage. So far, it is guiding to make progress on both in 2019. Its net leverage ratio is slated to decline 5-7%, and adjusted EBITDA is slated to increase 7-18%.

Market inefficiency

We believe the reason Exela is so volatile is that the market just doesn't understand the company. It's a small cap in a very unknown industry, and very few or no analysts cover it. Although it may seem frightening, this is actually one of the best places to find undervalued stocks.

We believe Exela's perpetual underperformance won't last forever. As profitability increases and deleveraging occurs, the market should start to realize the company's value and give it a higher valuation.

Valuation

If Exela’s valuation was cheap in March, it's absolutely ludicrous now. It now trades at around 1.1x 2019E adjusted EBITDA. We literally don’t know any other company trading at these valuations. It's absolutely ridiculous how a growing company like Exela is trading at these multiples.

Takeaway

Overall, investors need to take advantage of these opportunities when they arrive. Opportunities like Exela are hard to find, and investors should grab them when they can. These opportunities may not last for long, as you can see in Exela's case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.