Not All Cash Flow Is Equal

In the comments section of my recent article on CenturyLink (CTL) as well as in the comments sections of other articles on CenturyLink, a common theme was present and repeated by those who are bullish on CenturyLink: Look at cash flow.

The focus on cash flows got me thinking about two previous articles I posted about the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) and the AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV). Both ETFs use cash flows in their screening process to select their holdings, and in both cases, I showed the drawbacks of focusing solely on cash flows. The chart below shows that both COWZ and SPDV have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. It is not just the past year these funds have underperformed; COWZ and SPDV have both underperformed since their inception in December 2016 and November 2017 respectively.

Yahoo Finance

The logical question to ask is why do these funds underperform even though they focus on companies that generate a lot of cash? The answer is simple: Cash flows come in different grades, low-grade and high-grade. In both articles I posted, I suggested a simple fix to weed out low-grade cash flows in an attempt to improve the returns of each fund by adding one simple test: Growing revenues. There are other tests that could be added as well, but as I will show below, just this simple test significantly improves results.

COWZ example

After examining revenue data for the 100 holdings of COWZ, it is easy to see why the fund consistently underperforms. I just did a simple test, were revenues up y/y for the most recent quarter that was reported. The data showed 47/100 posted revenues that were higher compared to 53 that posted revenue declines y/y. The first table shows the weight those 47 companies hold in COWZ is just over 47%, which means over half of the funds performance is tied to companies that posted revenue declines y/y.

Weight Revenue Increase 47.49% Revenue Decreasing 52.27%

COWZ holdings

The performance data is quite striking because it clearly shows that by adding a simple revenue test, results can be vastly improved. As you can see below, on average for the holdings of COWZ, stocks that had increasing revenues outperformed those with decreasing revenues by just over 10%. This is a significant improvement, however, even if decreasing revenue companies were excluded, the increasing revenue group would have still vastly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last year. In the next section, I will cover a new ETF by the same provider as COWZ that actually fixes many of these problems and if investors realize the benefits, the new fund is likely to succeed.

1 Year Performance Revenue Increasing Average -8.42% Revenue Increasing Median -8.54% Revenue Decreasing Average -18.92% Revenue Decreasing Median -17.89% All Average -13.99% All Median -11.35%

Performance data from FinViz

Low-grade cash flow example

Circling back to CenturyLink, as many people pointed out, they generate lots of free cash flow, and it is not surprising to see it as a holding of COWZ because of that fact. The problem is CenturyLink has declining revenues, which is shown in the table below. Combine declining revenues with a lot of debt and you have the recipe for low-grade cash flows, which lead to a company being a value trap.

Revenue y/y % chng q/q % chng PRO-Forma Q4 2017 6,005.00 Q1 2018 5,945.00 Q2 2018 5,902.00 -0.72% Q3 2018 5,818.00 -1.42% Q4 2018 5,778.00 -3.78% -0.69% Q1 2019 5,647.00 -5.01% -2.27%

CenturyLink quarterly reports

The solution….There is an ETF for it!

The same company that runs COWZ recently launched a new ETF also focused on cash flows, however the holdings are vastly different, and in my opinion, the fund is far superior to COWZ. The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) focuses on companies with a growth tilt that generate free cash flow. The fact that BUL starts with selecting its holdings from a growth index (S&P 900 pure growth) rather than the Russell 1000 (What COWZ uses) will naturally make BUL have more companies included that are growing revenues.

BUL overview

BUL vs. COWZ

Since BUL has a growth focus, the difference in the data is quite striking and clearly shows that focusing on growth companies that are also generating free cash flow is substantially better than the strategy COWZ uses. BUL has 35/50 holdings (70%) that posted increasing revenues y/y, in comparison to COWZ, which had 47/100 (47%). Those 35 holdings account for just over 84% of the weighting of BUL, which is significantly higher than COWZ. An interesting data point, which shows the two vastly different sets of holdings for each fund is the fact that of the 47 companies in COWZ that had increasing revenues, only 4 are included in BUL. Those four companies are Broadcom (AVGO), ConocoPhillips (COP), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO).

Weight COWZ BUL Revenue Increase 47.49% 84.12% Revenue Decreasing 52.27% 15.68%

Table data from BUL and COWZ holdings

The performance data is stunning, companies in BUL with increasing revenues averaged a return of over 8% compared to -8% for COWZ. This clearly shows screening growth stocks for cash flow is superior to screening a broad index like the Russell 1000 for cash flow. BUL could still use some improvement because 30% of the fund is allocated to companies that had declining revenues. As a group, the performance is vastly better and as investors in COWZ start seeing this data, I suspect they will be inclined to change because of COWZ history of underperformance and the prospect of better performance with BUL. Since bull is new, assets and volume are still very low, so it would be wise to take a wait and see approach to see if the fund gains in popularity.

1 Year Performance COWZ BUL Revenue Increasing Average -8.42% 8.03% Revenue Increasing Median -8.54% 8.20% Revenue Decreasing Average -18.92% -10.93% Revenue Decreasing Median -17.89% -7.19% All Average -13.99% 2.34% All Median -11.35% 3.93%

Table data from FinViz

High-grade cash flow example

In the previous section, I identified CenturyLink as having low-grade cash flows. In this section, I will give an example of a company that has high-grade cash flows, which is a holding of BUL and I am long. PayPal (PYPL) is an example of a company with high-grade cash flows because to support those cash flows they have increasing revenue, increasing net income, a large cash position and very little debt.

Closing thoughts

In closing, as the data examined shows, solely focusing on cash flows is not enough and by simply adding a single extra screen, results are vastly improved. Adding just one additional screen or multiple screens will help at judging the grade of cash flows a company has and by doing so helps weed out value traps like CenturyLink. BUL appears to have a superior strategy than COWZ, however the fund is brand new, which means caution should be exercised before jumping in and a wait and see approach seems appropriate to see if the fund gathers assets and volume picks up.

