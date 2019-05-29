Why CBD With Marty Sumichrast And Caryn Dunayer, cbdMD (Podcast)

Summary

Marty Sumichrast is Chairman and CEO and Caryn Dunayer Co-founder and President of cbdMD, the first American NYSE traded CBD company.

Caryn and Marty join the show to discuss the fortuitous timing of pivoting from Level Brands into YCBD and how bad actors affect consistent implementation of the Farm Bill.

We also discuss branching out into pet CBD products, major sponsorship deals and the drawbacks of great growth.