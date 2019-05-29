Here's Why Eli Lilly Is Cutting The Price Of Humalog

If something is too good to be true, it probably is. The equivalent of that statement in the financial world could be, “If a company is being generous for no apparent reason, there’s an ulterior motive.” So it is with Eli Lilly (LLY), which announced that it is cutting the list price of its Humalog insulin by 50% by essentially manufacturing its own in-house generic version of its branded medication. That doesn’t make much sense. That is, until you go into the specific circumstances here.

Eli Lilly is not falling on a grenade here for the sake of those who cannot afford insulin. This will not affect its share price negatively at all. It is not forsaking any profits and this is not an exercise in philanthropy from Big Pharma. This is very much in Eli Lilly’s interest. Here’s how.

The way the insurance-based US healthcare system is set up, it all starts with insurance companies, which have become enormous in size since the passage of the Affordable Health Care Act in 2010. Since then, shares of Cigna (CI), for example, have increased 1000%. United Health (UNH) is up 670%. This is what happens to companies when law requires their products to be purchased. Health insurance companies have also benefited from very longstanding regulations started back in 1942 that exempted healthcare coverage from wage controls back then, basically mandating employers to provide employees with healthcare coverage. Obamacare is just a more direct version of that.

With insurance companies in charge, they decide which medicines to cover on their formularies. It’s all a whim influenced by backdoor deals. Now, since insurance companies have even outright purchased pharmacy benefit managers that are responsible for including drugs on formularies, insurance companies are in almost complete control and can really squeeze drug companies for market access. Not surprisingly, the PBM now owned by Cigna, Express Scripts, has decided to exclude Elli Lilly’s own generic insulin lispro from its formulary, including only Humalog, the branded version that is twice as expensive.

Normally, a company would be incensed by this type of move, but why should Eli Lilly care at all for having its own half-price product excluded in favor of its own full-price product? It’s not like those enjoying coverage of their insulin will see much of a difference anyway. They have to buy insurance no matter what it costs, which covers most of the price. This is why Lilly has clarified that its generic insulin lispro will only benefit those with high deductibles and the few left without insurance coverage. Lilly also managed to squeeze Admelog, Sanofi’s biosimlar to Humalog, off the Express Scripts formulary as well, so they’re doing well.

But why even waste the time manufacturing a generic when you already manufacture the brand? Well, with Humalog, Lilly can squeeze out competition by offering higher rebates to PBMs to exclude competitors from insurance coverage. With generic insulin lispro, since it’s not on the formulary anyway, Lilly won’t be losing any money to rebates, so it may as well sell for half the price to the uninsured, and Lilly can pocket a similar sum and at the same time deflect some political pressure off of it from Congress. It can also compete with biosimilars like Admelog in this way and maintain market share. No wonder Admelog has only sold $93M since launch in the second quarter of 2018, according to the latest data from Sanofi.

Is this “not fair” for competition? You could call it that in a sense, but Lilly is simply defending itself, knowing that other companies can do the same to it, which is what Novo Nordisk (NVO) did through Caremark, the PBM of CVS Health (CVS). As of last month, Humalog has been removed from the Caremark formulary in favor of Novolog. Lilly’s human insulin, Humulin, has also been replaced with Novolin. But Lilly fought back by getting Sanofi’s branded insulin glargine Lantus removed in favor of its biosimilar Basaglar on the same formulary. Basaglar sales are up 85% since last year. Lantus sales continue to fall. True, some of this competition has to do with lowering prices, which is good, but lowering prices doesn’t exclude competition in other markets. Supermarkets carry their own cheaper brands but also other more expensive ones. The fact that drug companies can force out competition entirely by a combination of price competition and higher rebates, artificially constricts supply, and pushes prices higher than otherwise.

It’s a war between who can get competition excluded on formularies to carve out whole swaths of markets. Once you squeeze a drug out of a formulary, you can save on marketing costs. It’s a lot easier than simply including more drugs on formularies and then having to compete for every patient or doctor who makes the decision each time. Let’s say that a PBM had 3 or 4 drugs on its formulary – or more, say 10? How many brands of pasta are at supermarkets? This would allow doctors and patients to choose between all of them without consideration of what is covered and what isn’t. If a patient preferred Novolog over Humalog simply because it worked better for him, or there was less injection site pain or whatever it is on an individual basis, then companies could compete on an individual level rather than through payoffs to formulary managers. Prices would have to go down as supply increased and homogenized markets.

There’s another reason why Lilly would introduce its own generic insulin now. The company will soon move to a next-generation ultra-rapid insulin lispro, URLi, which is more than twice as fast current insulin lispro, Phase III results showing that URLi reduced blood sugar 105% over the first 5 hours compared to Humalog for type II diabetes patients. For fast-acting insulin, speed is the point, as the faster it absorbed, the more like regular insulin it acts in the body. URLi will eventually be approved and will replace Humalog in the market, so a generic insulin lispro at this point is kind of a moot point. It can’t hurt Eli Lilly

Conclusion

Since Humalog’s patent expired in 2014, sales have still gone up 7.6% (page 40) thanks to formulary/rebate magic. With URLi soon coming to market, probably by 2020, it will eventually replace Humalog simply because it is a better product and fend off any other copycats that manage to squeeze themselves onto formularies. If Humalog reached $3B at peak sales, URLi will probably accomplish at least the same. The uninsured, in the mean time who won’t be able to afford URLi, can buy Lilly’s generic insulin lispro and Lilly bags similar profits, not having to pay any rebates/kickbacks.

Looking back, the clinical success of URLi was also probably a factor in Eli Lilly’s abandoning its partnership with Adocia on ultra rapid insulin. If Lilly could develop ultra rapid insulin itself, it had no need to share profits with Adocia, so it hung the company up to dry. Meanwhile, Lilly’s bestseller Trulicity, a GLP-1 agonist, has about $2B in annual revenue improvements left before it hits peak sales consensus at $5B annual.

So, by offering generic insulin lispro at half price, Eli Lilly will be able to maintain market share in the uninsured/high-deductable market, and give these people an Eli Lilly product who can’t afford URLi anyway when it becomes available. Meanwhile, URLi will eventually replace branded Humalog, if not completely then mostly. Plus, the company by doing this can fend off political pressure while continuing the ubiquitous tactic of trying to squeeze competition off of formularies, thanks to the onerous regulations and mandates surrounding the US insurance industry, a process that began way back in 1942 when the Labor Board exempted healthcare coverage from wage caps, itself a government intervention into the free market.

So, far from being generous, Eli Lilly is being strategic. Producing its own insulin at half price but not paying any rebates for it, nets the same price more or less while keeping the uninsured market to itself. The result is an overall positive for Eli Lilly, and bullish for its stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.