New York Times Company: Buy The Paper, Sell The Stock

The New York Times Company (NYT) has experienced a remarkable upsurge in valuation in the last two and a half years marking a noticeable change from the experience of the prior two years and, indeed, for nearly the prior decade. However, the underlying drivers of that increased valuation – largely based on expectations surrounding the company’s growing digital businesses and subscriptions – may not be as persistent over the long term as suggested by optimists. Indeed, history has shown a clear tendency for those particular ideological groups to coalesce around media considered to hold similar viewpoints when those viewpoints are not shared by the concurrent presidential administration.

We believe there is a material risk that a meaningful proportion of the momentum in digital advertising and subscriptions over the last two years has been driven by political biases which may dissipate once the current presidential administration is no longer in office. The valuation of the company, however, suggests little room for error in forward projections of digital growth. We therefore recommend shareholders take a moment to step back from recent experience and question whether the current share price reasonably reflects the potential long-term underlying value.

A Comment on Sources

A comment on sources is warranted for this article. In assessing the valuation of a business, we do not incorporate a political viewpoint into our analysis as these tend not to have a meaningful bearing on the economic value of the underlying business. However, a small number of linked sources are inherently considered to lean in one political direction or another or will be perceived as such by various readers. We use such sources for reference data where we have not been able to find a sufficiently concise or freely accessible source providing the underlying data. In doing so, we take any associated commentary beyond the specific data with a grain of salt (or ignore it entirely in preference to our own conclusions with respect to the data) and always recommend prospective investors to seek primary sources for context and raw data.

Stock Momentum

The New York Times Company’s share price has enjoyed a strong if volatile performance over the last two years – a stark contrast to prior performance. The stated reasons – largely based on digital platforms and improved execution – are valid drivers of an increased valuation to some degree.

However, a material portion of the recent interest in the company and its platforms (both digital and print) is almost certainly related to a single transitory factor – the election of Donald Trump. Indeed, it’s notable that after a long period of relatively lackluster performance, the inflection point in the company’s share price almost precisely coincides with the last presidential election as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Bigcharts.com with Added Annotations

Indeed, after being relatively moribund for the prior two years, the company’s share price – as well as average daily volume which generally has a tendency to decline as share price rises – began to rise shortly after the 2016 presidential election, much like the often derided “hockey stick” phenomenon of mean global temperatures. The change in trend is equally apparent when looking at a longer ten year record of the share price:

Source: SeekingAlpha.com with Added Annotations

It’s certainly possible that this is pure coincidence – it’s necessary to be wary of the causation fallacy post hoc ergo proctor hoc – but in our experience such coincidences rarely occur in the financial markets. The question then arises – is there an objective basis or rationale for such an occurrence?

The Trump Effect

In fact, it turns out that there is a basis for such an occurrence or, more specifically, the apparent coincidence of the company’s improved performance. The tendency of opposition media on either side of the political spectrum to gain in ratings and viewership during any given presidential administration is a reasonably well documented trend. Rush Limbaugh, for example, rose to prominence (and listenership) during the Clinton administration. Fox News and its affiliated programs registered significant gains in viewership during the Obama administration. MSNBC, on the other hand, rose to prominence during the Bush administration and gained significant viewership for its liberal leaning programs after the election of Donald Trump. The election of President Trump has also led to a noticeable uptick in readership and viewership at other left leaning publications, and the New York Times’ recent strength in digital platforms has coincided with the outcome of the last presidential election. In essence, there is an established tendency for those who identify with the party that is out of power to coalesce around a like-minded news media community and know they are “not alone” in the works of Republican strategist Stuart Stevens.

In other words, some portion of the New York Times’ recent success in digital subscriptions is almost certainly tied to the current presidential administration. The impact may be amplified by the newspaper’s unique standing with respect to reporting on Donald Trump since, as a New Yorker, the stories (and associated sources) are literally in the company’s back yard.

The question then becomes, first, how much of the company’s recent performance, whether digital or print, is driven by this phenomenon, and, second, how much will that momentum dissipate or reverse once the current administration is out of office? It’s a difficult question to assess in any meaningful manner, but there are indications that the eventual outcomes could be painful.

The above documented phenomenon of individuals coalescing around media perceived to be friendly when the other side is in office also tends to act in reverse when one’s preferred party is in office. MSNBC, for example, peaked shortly after the election of Barack Obama as viewers could focus on the actual circumstances of having their preferred candidates in office rather than seeking reaffirmation from media. Similarly, Fox News has shown signs of weakening viewership numbers as fatigue sets in with respect to Donald Trump among the channel’s conservative viewer base.

In fact, in some instances, we have very clear perspectives on how outcomes affect viewership. The Rachel Maddow Show, a liberal leaning fixture of MSNBC’s media lineup, experienced substantial viewership gains after the election of Donald Trump but, after a relatively disappointing (from a left leaning perspective) outcome in the Mueller report, the show’s ratings and viewership have declined noticeably. Interestingly, while liberal leaning media was gaining traction in viewership up until the release of the Mueller report, Fox News was losing viewership in part due to Trump fatigue. After the release of the report, these conditions reversed even if temporarily.

The general conclusion, though, is that there is risk inherent in the New York Times’ ability to continue to grow (and retain) digital subscribers once the sun sets on the present presidential administration. The negative impact may be amplified in the same way that current circumstances positively amplify results – we doubt the newspaper will hold quite such a prime position in reporting on the administration when the next president – likely not a New Yorker – comes into office.

Competition

Moreover, it’s not a given that the New York Times will maintain its premier role in a still highly competitive marketplace. The Washington Post, under the ownership of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, has been particularly aggressive of late in targeting the New York Times for preeminence in reporting about political topics. The Los Angeles Times has also specifically targeted the New York Times.

Of course, some of this competition is more ethereal than real; in other words, from a newspaper standpoint, if you’re going to set the standard from a news perspective the New York Times is likely to be that standard simply due to its preeminence in the field.

Conversely, there is evidence that the New York Times and other formats are encroaching in the digital and traditional landscapes. In the period that the New York Times and other publications, such as the Washington Post, have been growing their newsrooms and posting rising digital subscriptions and viewership, other digital platforms are losing ground on the same metrics and cutting newsroom staff. Buzzfeed, for example, has announced layoffs as has Vice Media while more traditional platforms, such as Gannett (GCI) and McClatchy (MNI), are also in the midst of layoffs or employee buyouts.

Clearly, the New York Times has been executing well on its digital initiatives and digital revenues have grown to $709 million as of the end of the most recent year, about 40% of the company’s total revenues. The growth has offset weakness in other areas of the business, notably print advertising and subscriptions, but has nonetheless supported growing earnings per share after a long period of inconsistent and uninspiring results. The New York Times has been more ambitious and innovative in recent years with its digital offerings. However, regardless of the specific timing, it’s difficult to argue that at least a portion of the gains associated with those newer offerings are linked to a higher uptake of liberal viewpoints than may have been the case under a different presidential administration.

Valuation

However, regardless of the specific drivers, it’s difficult to justify the company’s current valuation under any but the most optimistic scenarios. The company is richly valued on virtually any valuation metric, whether as a multiple of forward earnings per share (around 40 times), free cash flow yield (around 1.5%), EBITDA multiple of enterprise value (well in excess of 20 times), etc. The company’s current valuation on a forward projected earnings basis for 2022 (which of course is exceptionally uncertain given the time frame) is still a high 20 times earnings. Clearly, great forward expectations are already incorporated into the current valuation of the company.

We grant that it’s possible that one of the most optimistic scenarios will eventually come to pass. Indeed, it’s possible that even the optimistic scenarios could ultimately provide too conservative relative to actual outcomes. However, on balance, there is little margin for error in the company’s progress over the next several years much less over the next several quarters and thus, in our view, the company’s valuation incorporated little, if any, margin of safety. The valuation is, therefore, aspirational.

Conclusion

The question facing shareholders of the New York Times thus becomes what happens to the company’s strong trend in digital subscriptions once a Democratic – or perhaps even a more moderate (and less carnival-like) Republican assumes the presidency? How sticky over the long term will those digital subscriptions be once the present liberal fervor passes?

The New York Times Company is richly valued at current levels and reflects a high degree of optimism that current trends, especially in the digital platforms, will persist for an extended period of time. However, we’re more sanguine about the prospect of ever sunny skies for the company and believe it’s likely that those subscription trends will moderate at least and perhaps decline once the current presidential administration leaves office. The outcome of elections being uncertain, of course, this could mean that there is still five years of subscription growth ahead fueled, at least in part, but well-established trends related to those out of power. However, even at current growth rates, the company will need that long horizon to reasonably achieve its aggressive growth objectives.

Instead, we see the company’s valuation as aspirational rather than operational reflecting the recent growth in digital subscriptions and associated platforms but also the reputation of the paper and the premium value placed on trophy properties. The trend of wealthy individuals to purchase major newspapers is also likely a meaningful factor even though the ownership structure of the New York Times likely precludes and acquisition of the company. The New York Times will remain a preeminent newspaper of record, somewhat changed though that term may be in the digital age, with inherent value in a globally recognized brand. However, it remains to be seen whether it can ultimately leverage its digital properties into a stream of revenue and cash flows that even remotely justifies the current valuation.

We’re inclined to suggest that fans of the New York Times buy the paper and pass on the stock.

