Fortune Brands Home & Security: Acquisition-Fueled Growth May Be Coming To An End

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) has grown well in the past few years aided by the recovery in the housing market and with help from its acquisitions. But headwinds in the economy may slow its organic growth rate and growth fueled by acquisitions may be hard to come by. Its second quarter 2019 earnings may set the tone for the rest of the year and into 2020.

Fortune Brands' Slowing Revenue Growth

The years 2013 to 2016 were very good ones for Fortune Brands in terms of revenue growth. But that growth rate is beginning to dissipate. Pent-up demand for new homes driven by household formation after the great recession of 2007-2009 led to great growth in 2013 and subsequent years. The very low-interest rates combined with housing affordability during those years also helped drive up home sales and thus was beneficial to companies like Fortune Brands. Lately, income growth has not kept pace with home price appreciation. Even though the recent spike in mortgage rates have moderated, the decrease in affordability will continue to be a drag on revenue growth. The total household debt now stands at a record level of $13.67 trillion in Q1 2019 has surpassed the previous peak. This level of debt will put a damper on home sales and repair and remodel spending for the foreseeable quarters.

Exhibit: Demand/Supply Imbalance in the U.S. Housing Market

The company makes the case that the new home supply has not kept pace with household formation and hence there’s pent-up demand for a new home. But we live in unprecedented times with historically low interest rates. Wages have not grown fast enough to allow for home purchases. Couple that with the lack of savings and the U.S. consumer is not in a position of strength. The personal savings rate has again dipped below 7%. The lack of savings makes it difficult for most consumers to come up with the 20% down payment that the National Association of Realtors uses in its assumptions for calculating its Housing Affordability Index. In fact, nearly 72% of home buyers in 2018 made a down payment of 6% or less.

This lack of savings coupled with wages growing slower than home prices will pressure home buyers for years to come. This cumulative demand/supply imbalance of 3M to 4M units that the company points to may be here to stay. If first-time home buyers do not get an opportunity to buy a house in their 20’s or 30’s, they may entirely forego buying a home once they are in their 40’s.

Exhibit: U.S. Personal Savings Rate

For Q1 2019, sales in its Plumbing segment grew by just 2%. Its Door & Security segment saw sales growth of 20% from the prior-year quarter. But most of that sales were driven by the Fiberon acquisition. If we do not account for the acquisition the growth came at a decent pace of about 4.8% compared to the previous year first quarter. The overall sales increased by 6% of which 3% was organic growth. That is a decent growth rate given the circumstances of the U.S. economy. The company itself remains cautious on its outlook commenting in the Q1 2019 earnings call that: “The important spring and early summer selling season will inform any guidance update at the end of the second quarter.”

Exhibit: Fortune Brands Revenue, Gross and Operating Margins

Improvements in Gross Profit and Operating Margins

Over the years, the company has made a concerted effort to improve gross profit margins. The company has higher gross margins than its competitors. Fortune Brands has steadily increased its operating margins from around 8% in 2014 to 12.6% in 2018. But that margin lags that of Masco (NYSE:MAS) at 14.3%. The company has set itself a target of achieving 15% in operating margins.

Exhibit: Operating Margin Comparison - Fortune Brands vs. Masco Corp.

Acquisition Driven Growth May be Ending

A big unintended side-effect of this era of central bank-driven low-interest rates is an explosion in mergers and acquisitions driven by low-interest corporate debt. James Grant has highlighted this issue in Barron’s magazine by stating the following about Mario Draghi – President of the European Central Bank:

Though he doesn’t like to brag about it, Mario Draghi has a thriving sideline in mergers-and-acquisitions financing.

In 2013, about $115 million in revenue growth for Fortune Brands was delivered by its acquisition of WoodCrafters. That year sales had increased by $566.3 million compared to the previous year. The WoodCrafters acquisition contributed about 20% of the revenue growth. Since WoodCrafters was acquired in the middle of the fiscal year (June 2013), it continued to help with sales growth in the fiscal year 2014. In 2014, total sales increased by $310 million or 8% compared to 2013. The WoodCrafters and SentrySafe acquisitions contributed about $165 million in sales or about 53% of the total sales growth.

In 2015, about 65% of the sales growth came from acquisitions. In 2015, the company reported total sales of $4,579.4 million compared to $4,013.6 million or a total sales increase of $565.8 million. In May 2015, the company acquired Norcraft – a manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. In December 2014, the company acquired Anaheim, which sells garbage disposals. These acquisitions along with the SentrySafe acquisition added approximately $369 million of net sales out of the $565.8 million.

The company had acquired nine companies between 2012 and 2018 and deployed nearly 45% of its capital of $4.4 billion on acquisitions. The availability of cheap money raises the prices of all assets including that of target companies and thus as prices rise, there is potential for return on capital to decrease. The goodwill recognized by Fortune Brands details the influence of cheap capital has had on inflating asset prices of acquisitions. In the fiscal year 2011, the company carried $1,366.6 million in goodwill. At the end of the fiscal year 2018, the company carried $2,080.3 million in goodwill. In 2018, the company showed $62.6 million in asset impairment charges. This impairment was related to its assets in its Cabinets segment. Even though this does not affect current cash flows, it’s a tacit acknowledgment that the company overpaid for its assets. A slowdown in the economy or worse, a recession, would severely test the balance sheet in terms of goodwill impairment.

Prevailing interest rates guide or dictate the hurdle rates used by the company for making capital allocation decisions. The historically low-interest rates may be keeping hurdle rates artificially low and hiding the risks inherent in an acquisition.

As central banks grapple with reigning in on cheap money and the precarious growth in corporate debt, the acquisition led growth spurt may be coming to an end. This may signal lower growth rates for Fortune Brands for the foreseeable future.

Exhibit: Fortune Brands Capital Deployment 2012-2018

Momentum is in Fortune Brands’ Favor For Now

The company has seen a 3-month price performance of 8.88% compared to the sector average of –3.88%. Currently, momentum may be Fortune Brands’ side. In the past six months, the stock has gained 22% compared to a sector median of 1.56%. But momentum can change at a moment's notice as Tesla can attest. It seems like when the momentum changes for the positive it could last for months if not for years driven by a combination company’s fundamentals and investor enthusiasm, but a change to the negative can be dramatic and steeper within weeks or even days.

FortuneBrands’ growth may be slowing at the same time when it may prove to be more difficult to make acquisitions at reasonable prices. Its operating margins have improved over the years and there’s scope for further improvement to catch-up with competitors like Masco. The company is projecting revenue of $5.86 billion in the fiscal year 2019 compared to $5.48 billion in 2018. That would indicate a growth of about 6.9%. This growth rate may be difficult to attain without more acquisitions given the softness in the economy. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is forecasting U.S. GDP growth rate of just 1.41% for the second quarter of 2019.

The stock trades at a reasonable forward multiple of 14x the fiscal year 2019 earnings estimate of $3.65. The Q2 FY 2019 earnings may be crucial for the stock. The second quarter may define the stock for the rest of the year and maybe into 2020. Currently, there may not be much upside left on the stock given its growth uncertainties.

