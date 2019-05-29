Washington Prime Group: Looking To The Future

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is a widely talked about stock on Seeking Alpha because of its eye popping nearly 22% dividend yield. After examining the data, it appears WPG is destined to become a case of “when chasing yield goes wrong”. WPG has a large amount of short interest and as I will show in this article, dividend coverage is not getting any better.

Dividend projection

In this section, I use projections based on WPG financials in an attempt to determine when a dividend cut will occur (if one does occur). Investors have been speculating for years that WPG was going to cut their dividend because of the ultra high yield. Based on the data, I believe a dividend cut is increasingly likely.

Step #1: Revenues

I started by projecting revenues over the next four quarters based on the average y/y revenue growth rate over the past four quarters, which was -2.84%. In the far right column is the rolling ttm revenue total, which is a key part for the next step, where I will be looking at cash flows.

Revenue Revenue Y/Y TTM Revs 3/31/2017 202.39 6/30/2017 189.17 9/30/2017 179.32 12/31/2017 187.24 758.12 3/31/2018 176.99 732.72 6/30/2018 178.73 -5.52% 722.28 9/30/2018 179.92 0.33% 722.88 12/31/2018 184.32 -1.56% 719.96 3/31/2019 168.82 -4.62% 711.79 Average Revenue Y/Y -2.84% PROJECTIONS Est . Revenue Est. TTM Revs 6/30/2019 173.65 706.71 9/30/2019 174.81 701.60 12/31/2019 179.09 696.37 3/31/2020 164.03 691.58

Table data from stockrow.com and author calculations

Step #2: Operating cash flow

For this step, I looked at the percentage of revenues that ended up as operating cash flow based on the rolling ttm totals for revenues and cash flows. As you can see, operating cash flow as a percentage of revenues have been steadily declining and I modeled for that to continue into the future with my projections. The rate at which the ratio has been declining is -3.41%, so that is what I used in my projections. I then multiplied the projection of operating cash flows as a percentage of revenues by estimated revenues to arrive at my estimate for rolling ttm operating cash flow for the next four quarters.

TTM Revs OP CF as % of Revenues Operating Cash Flow TTM Op CF 3/31/2017 72.58 6/30/2017 86.67 9/30/2017 84.97 12/31/2017 758.12 42.82% 80.41 324.63 3/31/2018 732.72 40.36% 43.66 295.71 6/30/2018 722.28 41.69% 92.11 301.15 9/30/2018 722.88 37.66% 56.04 272.22 12/31/2018 719.96 39.90% 95.44 287.25 3/31/2019 711.79 36.00% 12.65 256.24 OP CF as % of Revenues decline rate -3.41% PROJECTIONS Est. Revenue Est. OP CF as % of Revenues Est/ TTM Op CF 6/30/2019 706.71 34.77% 245.74 9/30/2019 701.60 33.59% 235.64 12/31/2019 696.37 32.44% 225.91 3/31/2020 691.58 31.33% 216.70

Table data from stockrow.com and author calculations

Step #3: Dividends as percentage of operating cash flows

In the table below, dividend payments as a percentage of cash flows have been steadily increasing, but have not reached critical levels until the most recent quarter. In Q1, dividends as a percentage of operating cash flows went above 90% for the first time. Using the projected rolling ttm operating cash flows from above, you can see that if cash flows continue to decline, dividends as a percentage of operate cash flows will move above 100%.

TTM Op CF TTM Div. Payments Div % of Op CF 3/31/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 324.63 236.16 72.75% 3/31/2018 295.71 236.31 79.91% 6/30/2018 301.15 236.47 78.52% 9/30/2018 272.22 236.64 86.93% 12/31/2018 287.25 236.83 82.45% 3/31/2019 256.24 237.00 92.49% TTM Op CF TTM Div. Payments Div % of Op CF 6/30/2019 245.74 237.00 96.44% 9/30/2019 235.64 237.00 100.58% 12/31/2019 225.91 237.00 104.91% 3/31/2020 216.70 237.00 109.37%

Table data from stockrow.com and author calculations

Dividend projection conclusion

Based on the data I examined, my estimate for a dividend cut for WPG is when they announce their dividend for Q4 2019, which should be around the 1st or 2nd week of November. There are multiple reasons why I believe that is the most likely time the dividend will be cut. Those reasons are based on dividends as a percentage of cash flows, debt and tax loss selling. As I noted above if dividends move to a level that is higher than operating cash flow, which is a sign the dividend is at risk. Second, as I will be showing in the next section, WPG has an increasing amount of debt coming due over the next six years and by cutting the dividend, which will give them extra room to pay down debt. Finally, if WPG does decide to cut the dividend, I expect it will be in Q4 because of tax loss selling. If the dividend is cut, the share price could move lower and would likely lead to some tax loss selling. In my opinion, Q4 would be the best time for a dividend cut because they could take the short-term pain, then after the beginning of the year, end up with a shareholder base who believes in the turnaround, have more capital available to pay down debt and continue their redevelopment efforts.

Dividend payout

If the dividend is cut, I will also attempt to estimate the level at which the dividend will be cut to. Data from Zacks shows that the average dividend yield for WPG over the past five years has been 9.82%. I used the price at the time of writing this of $4.46 and a 9.82% yield, which equates to an annual dividend of $0.44 (rounded from $0.438) or $0.11/quarter. At $0.11/quarter, that is 56% below the current quarterly rate of $0.25. If the dividend were to be cut to $0.11, that would save WPG an estimated $124.77 million/year. That would substantially help their ability to lower their debt load and continue property redevelopment.

Management commentary

I looked back through the last four quarters of earnings calls, to get a sense of what managements tone was on the dividend. In the most recent earnings report, management reiterated their guidance for the 2019 dividend to remain the same. This sounds good on the surface, but I believe caution should be exercised because things can change quarter to quarter and what they think will happen the rest of the year could also change. Case in point, in the Q4 earnings press release and the Q4 conference call there is reference to the board of directors reviewing the dividend on a quarter by quarter basis. The second quote below is important because as I showed above in the cash flow section, there has been a decline in surplus operational cash flow, which is shown by the increasing dividend as a percentage of operating cash flow ratio. The last quote does not inspire a lot of confidence in my opinion, because I believe “essentially covered” is not a strong sentiment to have when describing dividend coverage.

Estimated 2019 dividend per common share of $1.00 per annum, which is subject to approval quarterly by the Company’s Board of Directors. ~Q4 earnings press release

I think what Ki Bin is asking is once we get through some of these gains that are driving our taxable income up, how we look at our dividend. And it's a quarter-to-quarter evaluation facts and circumstances. ~Q4 2018 earnings report, Louis Conforti, CEO

What keeps the dividend rate at its current level is surplus cash flow and our Board of Directors. ~Q4 2018 earnings report, Louis Conforti, CEO

Finally, in terms of our dividend, we are anticipating that it will be essentially covered in 2019. ~Q4 2018 earnings report, Mark Yale CFO

Upcoming debt maturities

The focus of this section is to show that WPG has a wall of debt coming due in the next six years and the interest on that debt has been increasing. As I showed above, I believe the dividend has the potential to be cut in Q4 2019, which makes sense because WPG is going to need to be able to pay down debt over the next six years and/or pay for increased interest costs on debt they roll further into the future.

More debt due in 2020 than 2019

The first item I would like to point your attention to is the fact that 2020 is scheduled to have significantly more debt due than in 2019. As the above table shows, 2019 debt due is $48 million, where as in 2020 the debt due jumps to $356.21 million. This shows that WPG is going to need capital to pay off that debt, or roll the debt into the future. With the level of debt increasing in 2020 and for the years thereafter, I believe that makes my dividend cut prediction more probable.

WPG supplemental presentation

Debt due next six years

As I just referenced WPG has a lot of debt coming due starting in 2020. The table above shows that for 2020-2024, WPG has a total of $3.03 billion in debt coming due. With the large amount of debt coming due over the next six years, it makes sense for them to cut their dividend. As I will cover in the next section, the cost of servicing their debt has been increasing as well.

Rising interest costs

Even if WPG is able to roll the debt, they have coming due, the cost of servicing the debt is likely to be higher. An example of this can be seen in the table above, with the (2) sub note, which states that the interest rate is increasing from 6% to 6.5% after August 2019 because of the credit downgrade. The 0.50% increase on $750 million works out to a $3.75 million increase in interest costs each year. That is just one portion of their debt, as you can see in the table below the interest rate WPG is paying on their debt has been increasing. If/when WPG rolls their debt, I expect the cost of servicing their debt to continue increasing because of their credit downgrade.

Weighted Avg. Interest Rate Q1 2017 3.80% Q2 2017 4.00% Q3 2017 4.70% Q4 2017 4.50% Q1 2018 4.50% Q2 2018 4.70% Q3 2018 4.70% Q4 2018 4.70% Q1 2019 4.80%

WPG quarterly supplemental presentations

Value

To value shares of WPG, I created the following table using various cap rates and company comparable NOI guidance of $453 million to $462 million. The key when looking at the table is deciding what cap rate to use. I believe a 9% cap rate is fair, given they recently sold some restaurant properties at an estimated 6.7% cap rate and Tanger Outlets (SKT) recently sold properties at a 12.6% cap rate. WPG did not disclose the 6.7% cap rate, it was an estimate based on the Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) earnings call. Therefore, a fair cap rate is likely in the middle of those levels because WPG has better real estate than Tanger has, but would not likely get near a 6.7% cap rate for its mall properties. Another key data point I included is the total debt for WPG, which is highlighted in the green box.

“In the first quarter, we acquired an additional 11 restaurants for a combined purchase price of $19.6 million at a weighted average cash cap rate of 6.7%, six of the eleven are leased to brand’s corporate entities, including McDonald’s, Olive Garden and Buffalo Wild Wings. Nine of the 11 properties were sourced through our previously announced transaction with Washington Prime” ~FCPT Q1 2019 earnings call

*Green box by author

WPG supplemental presentation

After compiling all the data above for NOI guidance, debt and a 9% cap rate, I concluded that WPG does have some value, just not at the current price given all the risks. If the stock fell into the $3.38-$3.82 range after a dividend cut, one of the WPG preferred issues might be worth speculating on. Since WPG guided Q2 NOI lower than estimates and noted full year NOI would likely be towards the lower end of the range, it makes sense to have a target closer to $3.38.

Table data from above sources and author calculations

Closing Thoughts

In closing, based on the data I examined I believe a dividend cut for WPG could be coming when they announce their dividend for Q4. As I just showed in the last section, I believe that after using a fair cap rate, there is value in WPG, just not at the current price. The caveat to that is I only see value if they cut their dividend to help pay down debt. If a dividend were to occur, one of the preferred issues (WPG.PH) or (WPG.PI) might be worthy of a speculative position.

