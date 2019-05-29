MongoDB Is Running Out Of Space

Technology Intro & Industry Trends and Competitors

As big data becomes the main driver in business strategy and decision making, the accompanying infrastructure to support the process of gathering and analyzing data is becoming even more important. Driving the infrastructure revolution are cloud technologies and services. Services like DBaaS (database as a service), PaaS (platform as a service), and IaaS (Infrastructure as a service), now allow companies to design and deploy databases and web applications efficiently and with limited resources. Companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, and Google are a few of the giants vying for dominance within this market. According to the Cloud Database – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026) report, the global cloud database market accounted for $6.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $495.26 billion by 2026.

While businesses are migrating to the cloud to cut costs and shift technological and security risks to providers, two factors driving future growth are artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are developing their own AI and ML toolkits for cloud customers to easily deploy their datasets on. According to the Deloitte Tech Trends 2019 Industry Report, “among companies that adopt AI technologies, 70% will obtain AI capabilities through cloud-based enterprise software and 65% will create AI applications using cloud-based development services.” Furthermore, the report stated that 39% of survey respondents reported that data issues were among the top greatest challenges they face in developing AI capabilities.

Source: 2019 Technology Trends (Deloitte)

Presented below are the market shares and growth metrics for some of the largest cloud service providers in 2018:

Source: Canalys Cloud Channels Analysis, February 2019

Thus, cloud platforms are becoming integral due to 1) companies being able to deploy databases and web applications that utilize world class technology efficiently and with little overhead; and 2) companies being able to access world class AI and ML technology for business insights and analytics.

MongoDB: The Lone Ranger

MongoDB (MDB) is a rising star in the field of DBaaS and SaaS. Founded in 2007 by 10gen Software Company, MongoDB originally started as a PaaS (Platform as a Service). In 2009, the company shifted to an open source development model, and began offering services and product support. What separated MongoDB from the rest of the competition, was their cross-platform, documented-oriented database design. MongoDB’s database program is NoSQL, which, at the time of introduction could scale faster than traditional SQL databases. MongoDB’s platform solved many of the requirements businesses needed for web applications and big data. Since going public, MongoDB’s share price has skyrocketed:

MongoDB (MDB) (Weekly)

Source: Barchart.com

Since their IPO in October 2017 at $24 per share, the stock has rallied to $138, a 475% increase. At $138, the company is valued at $7.63 billion. With over 13,400 customers as of January 31st, 2019, MongoDB operates four major product segments: Cloud, Software, Analytics, and Services.

Products Overview & Business Model

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced - This is MongoDB’s primary subscription package. A subscription includes MongoDB Enterprise Database Server, Enterprise Management Capabilities (Cloud Manager Premium + Ops Manager), Graphical User Interface (MongoDB Compass), Analytics Integration (MongoDB Charts), and Technical Support. MongoDB Enterprise Advanced represented 56%, 63% and 65% of total revenue for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

MongoDB Atlas - This is MongoDB’s database-as-a-service offering. According to their 10-K for the period ending January 31st 2019, MongoDB Atlas allows “developers to focus on their application performance and end-user experience, rather than the back-end infrastructure lifecycle management. With MongoDB Atlas, organizations only have to manage how their applications use the database and are freed from the tasks of infrastructure provisioning, operating system configuration, upgrades and more.” MongoDB Atlas represented 23%, 7% and 1% of total revenue for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Community Server - Community server is a free to download version of MongoDB. While the community version does not directly generate revenue, MongoDB uses Community Server to upsell users to their Enterprise products.

Professional Services - MongoDB provides its subscribers with consulting and training with the goal of increasing customer satisfaction and retention. Professional services represented 7%, 9% and 9% of total revenue for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Revenue and Cost of Revenue

Source: MongoDB 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31st, 2019

Displayed above is MongoDB’s Revenue, Cost of Revenue, and Gross Profit breakdown for the years ended January 31st, 2019, 2018, and 2017. Since 2017, MongoDB has more than doubled their revenue–which has primarily been driven by their subscription offerings. MongoDB’s other revenue stream–services–accounts for 7% of total revenues and has almost doubled since 2016 but has grown little in absolute dollars.

MongoDB realizes almost all of its gross profit from its subscription offerings, which carries a 77% gross margin. Services, on the other hand, only has a 7% margin. As noted in MongoDB’s January 31st, 2019 Annual Filing, future revenue growth is likely to be driven by subscriptions. This is because service revenue is dependent on acquiring new subscribers, and high-quality customer satisfaction are required to retain subscribers. Thus, the margins achieved from offering services will remain low, as it represents a cost to retain existing customers.

According to MongoDB’s Annual filing, the $96.5 million increase in subscription revenue was driven by two components: sales to new customers and sales to old customers. Sales to new customers were $68.6 million, while sales to existing customers were $27.9 million. This means revenue growth from new sales was 45%.

Expenses and Net Income (in thousands)

Source: MongoDB 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31st, 2019

Displayed above is MongoDB’s Expenses and Net Loss for the year ended January 31st, 2019, 2018, and 2017. Expense allocations between Sales and Marketing, Research and Development, and General and Administrative, have been consistent over the past three years. As MongoDB has grown their subscription services, marketing expenses have naturally grown in order to push sales, accounting for 51% of total expenses for the year ended January 31st, 2019. Gross profit grew by 57% YoY for the year ended January 31st, 2019. However, expenses grew at 40% for the same period, which in absolute terms, caused a deeper 2019 net loss. MongoDB’s loss has deepened over the past three years, partially due to a higher cost of revenue for their subscription services (up to 76% in 2019 from 65% in 2017), resulting in a lower overall gross margin.

Analysis: The Competition is Only Getting Stronger & Margins Are Bounded

Competitors - As of May 2019, some of MongoDB’s competitors are:

DynamoDB (Amazon)

Azure Cosmos DB (Microsoft)

Cloud Datastore & Cloud Bigtable (Google)

ArangoDB

Couchbase

Fauna

Hazelcast

Redis

Source: db-engines.com

Displayed above are the popularity and usage of NoSQL database options between 2013 and 2019. According to db-engines.com findings, MongoDB ranks the highest amongst NoSQL database options. Its fastest growth occurred between 2013 and 2016. Since then, rivals such as Amazon DynamoDB, Couchbase, Cosmos, and Redis, have grown faster in popularity and usage. We believe the increased popularity of competing products poses a significant hurdle for MongoDB to acquire new customers in the future; thus, we see MongoDB sacrificing future margins to acquire more customers and simply losing customers to other competitors. Additionally, we believe that Amazon’s DynamoDB, Microsoft’s Cosmos DB, and Google’s Cloud Datastore will dominate growth in this sector due to their machine learning and artificial intelligence toolkits. NoSQL databases are great for storing vast amounts of data (i.e.: big data that requires scalability); however, machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities that complement database services, makes them even more valuable, as indicated in the aforementioned Deloitte study. Microsoft’s Machine Learning Studio and Amazon’s SageMaker are examples of services that will make their platforms even more desirable.

Falling Margins and Lackluster Revenue Growth - Over the past three years, MongoDB’s cost of supporting their subscription-based offerings has implicitly increased: the company’s margin for their subscription offering is down to 77% from 81% in 2017. While the company is able to capitalize on selling existing customers new services, their new customer subscriber growth was only 45% for the year ending January 31st, 2019. Compared to other competitors and the growth within the market, we believe MongoDB’s ability to acquire future subscribers will result in higher marginal costs, and thus lower margins. In a saturating market, competitors with large amounts of capital such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft will be able to subsidize their products as they fight for market share. This poses a significant risk to their future cash flow requirements, and we believe the current valuation does not price these risks correctly. For these reasons, we believe MongoDB represents an ideal short opportunity.

Conclusion & Trade Opportunity

MongoDB’s incredible run has investors exuberant. A closer look reveals a highly competitive market. While the outlook for the DBaaS and SaaS market remains strong, we believe MongoDB will not achieve the expected subscriber growth that is currently reflected in the company’s valuation. MongoDB reports earnings on June 12, after the market close. For investors interested in shorting shares of MongoDB, we recommend the following strategies to hedge some risk:

Entering Before June 12th: In order to hedge the trade, we recommend selling 1 contract of the June 21st $125 put for every 100 shares held short. June 21st $125 contracts are currently selling for $525. This means for investors shorting as of May 23rd at $139, the premium represents 3.8% of the current outlay. This premium protects against the possibility of the stock rallying after earnings. Entering After June 12th Risk adverse investors who would like to watch earnings play out can also perform a similar trade. The only difference is that investors can sell options expiring prior to or after MongoDB’s next earning announcement (August contracts).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MDB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.