Italy: Big Victory For The League, Big Defeat For 5SM

Another potential trigger for a crisis might be a revamped conflict with the EU, should the ghost of a debt-driven excessive deficit procedure be re-awakened soon. In a press conference, Salvini reminded his audience that Italy is about to receive a letter from the EU Commission asking for clarifications on past increases of the debt/GDP ratio. He added that, after the electoral result, he felt mandated by his fellow citizens to re-discuss old and outdated fiscal parameters with the EU and European partners.

As the letter will be followed on 5th June by the publication of the country recommendations and, possibly, by that of a new report on Italian public debt (ex Art126/3 of the Treaties), a first test of whether the vote has actually changed the dynamics of the government coalition might happen very soon. Should discussions deteriorate, the risk of re-opening an excessive deficit procedure against Italy could increase very quickly. True, the current Commission is ending its mandate by the end of October and might prefer to leave the decision to its successors; however, the new Commission emerging from a more fragmented but still pro-euro European Parliament is unlikely to guarantee more fiscal leniency from the beginning.