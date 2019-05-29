Rocket Internet SE (RCKZF) CEO Oliver Samwer on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocket Internet SE (OTC:RCKZF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Bettina Curtze - SVP Finance & Investment

Oliver Samwer - CEO

Sarah Simon - Berenberg

Nizla Naizer - Deutsche Bank

Good morning, everybody, and welcome at our Q1 results call for Rocket Internet and our Selected Companies. My name is Bettina Curtze, and I'm joined today by Oliver Samwer, CEO of Rocket Internet.

I will start out by providing you with a summary of the Q1 2019 performance of our selected companies, as well as the consolidated results for Rocket Internet before Oliver will share his summary remarks, and we will open it up for Q&A.

If you have the results presentation open that we posted to our website this morning, you will see on Page 4 of the presentation that we provided you with the most current stakes [ph] in the selected company. The cutoff date here for the presentation is May 15, 2019.

Since the last results call in April, Jumia has successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange with an all primary offering and has raised net proceeds of $280 million, which includes the concurrent investment by Mastercard.

Our economic stake in the company remains unchanged with circa 13.6 million American depository shares, which, after the capital increase, results in an ownership of circa 17%.

The second major change since the annual results call in April is that Rocket Internet sold its participations in HelloFresh and Westwing.

Now taking a look at the individual selected company. Global Fashion Group grew revenue by 10% in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018. Adjusting for exchange rate effects, the underlying growth would have been 15%.

Jumia grew gross merchandise value by 58%, and its third party sales on its marketplace platform almost more than doubled to 102% growth for that. Home24 managed to grow revenue by 10% in Q1. At a constant FX, that would have been 12%.

For a Global Fashion Group and Jumia, we see continued improvements in the adjusted EBITDA margin. Global Fashion Group registered a 1.9 percentage point improvement in Q1, and Jumia improved its adjusted EBITDA margin relative to GMV by 3.4 percentage points.

Home24's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to minus 16% in Q1 from minus 6% in Q1 2018 mainly due to the investments in growth and investments in operational efficiency improvement.

Now taking a look at the absolute numbers. Global Fashion Group recorded €261 million of revenue in Q1. The 10% growth in revenue is driven by 27% growth in the number of orders and the circa 15% growth from the number of active customers compared to a year ago. GFG made further progress on the positive breakeven with an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of minus 10%.

Jumia's active customers increased to 4.3 million compared to 3 million a year ago. GMV reached €240 million, and the revenue earned from the marketplace, where third-party sellers offer their products, more than doubled compared to Q1 2019.

Home24 had an increase in orders by 22% to 560 million in Q1. Revenue reached €93 million in the quarter, and particularly noteworthy was the performance of the Brazilian operations, which grew 35% year-on-year on a constant currency basis. Brazil was also an adjusted EBITDA positive again in Q1.

Delivery Hero had a strong Q1. Revenue almost doubled to €267 million. GMV and order growth was both 55% compared to the prior year quarter.

Then turning to Page 11, since many of you have been asking about our incubation activities, we want to let you know that Rocket has incubated 10 new business models since the beginning of 2018. And since these companies are still very young, we will provide you with further detail on these companies once they have matured a bit and also achieve further scale.

On the private companies, where we already gave you an update in April, we now have over 200 privately held companies in our portfolio. This includes Global Fashion Group and Traveloka.

But since Jumia has gone public in April, this is no longer included in the total here. So our internally determined fair value is €1.2 billion for the private companies in total with an associated cost of roughly €400 million.

Please note that valuations are subject to significant limitations and should not be read as an indication for the price that third parties would be willing to pay in a future financing round, a potential trade sale or a potential initial public offering. So these are our internally determined fair value, yes.

Coming to the consolidated Rocket Internet results. In Q1, Rocket Internet generated consolidated revenue of €15 million and the profit for the period of €140 million. This translates into earnings per share of €0.93.

What has changed on the balance sheet compared to here, it's primarily the cash balance and the composition of the current financial asset. So the cutoff date here for the balance sheet is at the end of March. And on the next page, we're already giving you a more recent cutoff date that matches the new cutoff dates for our stakes in the public companies. So it's all as of the same point in time.

So Rocket had net cash of €3.1 billion. And in addition to that, we had public stock of €0.5 billion and granted loans to companies for Rocket, €300 million. In the public stocks included are our stakes in publicly listed companies like Jumia, Home24, Delivery Hero as well as circa €100 million of publicly listed large-cap tech stocks.

In terms of financial calendar, we will hold our Annual General Meeting in Berlin on June 6. And then in September, we will have our Capital Markets Day in London combined with the H1 results.

And with that, I would like to turn it over to the Oliver for some closing remarks, and then we will open it up.

Thank you very much, Bettina. I think from our side, I think this quarter was another quarter of continuous progress. I think we started a number of companies, in total 10, since Q1 2018 following our cost strategy to build companies from scratch to incubate them, to think about the models and to develop them operationally.

I think also, if you look at our larger companies, selected companies like Global Fashion, I think you see very strong growth, very significant improvement of the EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins. The same we see on Jumia that is publishing its own results now, and I think Home24 also yesterday had good progress.

So I think given that our strategy remains unchanged, we have a good cash position to fund our companies. I think we are looking for this year for another year of continuous progress.

So operator, maybe we can open up for questions?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question is from the line of Sarah Simon with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Sarah Simon

Yes, hi. I have two questions for me. First one is on the cash. Obviously, cash is an enormous amount at the moment. And historically, you're kind of where investing has been to get sounder economics, and you've had limited investments in the majority of the companies that you've built and exited. And I guess Delivery Hero is probably the exception in terms of the amount you've put in.

So just interested if you can give us a bit more color on what you're going to do with this cash. Because even after having built 10 companies, based on the historical amounts you've put into these businesses, you couldn't possibly spend it. So should we assume you see many, many, many more opportunities or that you're going to find these companies much longer and not open them up to third-party capital until much later stage than historically?

And then the second question was on the 10 new businesses you've incubated. Can you give us - I understand if you don't want to give a lot of detail, but can you give us an idea of the segments that they are in? Because, obviously, we know the ones that are sort of post-IPO vintage, but these new ones will be interesting to know what kind of areas you're most interested in now. Thanks.

Oliver Samwer

So if you look at our historic position, I think when we had limited capital in the early years of Rocket, we could only fund certain stages of our companies. I think when you look at HelloFresh and, obviously, also foodpanda and Delivery Hero, we invested significant amount of capital in our own companies.

If you remember, before IPO, we owned roughly 54% of HelloFresh because we had invested, I think, in total almost €250 million in that company. I think, therefore, I think you can assume that if the right macro and micro company-specific conditions come together, then basically that we invest more in our companies, in our existing companies.

I think as we pointed out in our last Capital Markets Day, I think these will be opportunistic decisions, driven by many, many factors. And I think we don't look at this capital that we have now that basically we look at it in a way that they see it's our opportunity to increase our shares in the right companies underway to enable them to fund their growth for leadership.

And I think sometimes cash level is higher, sometimes cash level is lower. Currently, we are overall in the cycle where there's a lot of competition about talent, about ideas. So I think to have a bigger cash pool, I think, is the right way to enter this. And I think climates can change and capital can be more important, so I think we look at it as our strategic capital base.

With regards to new business models, I think the new ones, particularly in the sectors of property tech and in the sector of B2B and marketplaces, I think as you remember, building companies from scratch is not like an assembly line. So we don't know which ones will fail, which ones will make it.

And therefore, I think we prefer, as in the past, to rather talk about companies when they already have made some progress. And I think that's the strategy we're going to follow also in the future.

Sarah Simon

Okay. Thanks.

And the next question is from the line of Alexander with Refinitiv Asset Management [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. A question concerning your share buyback program. On the 20th of September 2018, you announced the €150 million buyback, and you were busy buying back shares until the end of 2018 in the amount of €84 million at an average price of €23. And then I don't know what happened over New Year's. You totally stopped the program starting 2019.

What should I read into that? It doesn't make a lot of sense looking at your cash pie. Could it be that there's a legal restriction that you have had to stop buying back your own share?

Oliver Samwer

So I think when you look at the development of the market in Q4, I think you could see that basically many tech stocks were falling, and I think we basically took the decision to watch the market for a certain period of time. I think overall, I think we will continue buying shares in our company. And I think if you see in the AGM invitation, we asked our shareholders for the right to buy up to 10% of the capital of the company.

I think when you have significant changes like the one you had in Q4, which I think was a surprise to many market participants, you always have to ask yourself kind of like, is it the right thing for the company to buy shares? Is it the right thing to watch the market? Is it - I think there are many components coming together. I think our overall strategy that we will ask our shareholders for continuation of the share buyback program in general is there. When and what we execute, I think we can't comment on.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Maybe an additional question. Would you totally exclude the possibility that there could be a public buyback offer to your shareholders buying back the company?

Oliver Samwer

So we don't comment on any of those ideas and so on. We comment on things when decisions are made or something. So we don't have any view on this, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Next question would be, are you still not paying any interest on your cash balance? Is that still valid?

Oliver Samwer

As of today, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And the last question would be on Traveloka. Is it right to assume that the valuation you are basing it on in your other private companies, some, that, that valuation is below the latest capital round that Traveloka had in 2018 and substantially below?

Oliver Samwer

I think every - we have with our auditors agreed on a fair value analysis according to the IFRS guidelines. Many things have to be taken into account if you consider the fair value. For example, the present structure, the liquidation preferences, the third-party validity of investments. And I think all of those things, the business plans, I think all of that has to come into count.

And I think we published the overall private valuations. As of this year, as you've seen, I think, in April, as you can see now and I think going forward, we want to give you both the cost that we invested in and the fair value.

However, as Bettina pointed out, we also draw your attention to the limitations of that because kind of like those valuations are not ones that necessarily you will achieve in a trade sale, in an IPO, in a funding round. So I think with those limitations, I think every investor has the opportunity to form his own view.

Yes, with regards to Traveloka, we can't comment given that there are confidentiality agreements around their valuations. But I think it's just as every other investment. They stand according to the same template for IFRS fair value that has been agreed with our auditors.

Unidentified Analyst

But then it should be fair to assume, and that assumption should be correct then, that your valuation is substantially below the latest financing round of Traveloka? Which would make sense, too, hearing what you just said.

Oliver Samwer

I think if the last funding round had liquidation elements and preference structures, yes, it's in every other company we do.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

And the next question is from the line of Mr. Kartik with Artemis. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Oliver, Bettina. Can I just ask about your - the amount in your loans granted. Bucket has increased quarter-on-quarter. Could I just ask for a reminder of who those loans are to, how liquid they are and what sort of interest you might be making on it?

Oliver Samwer

So we have developed a technology debt business over time. I think 1 or 2 Capital Markets back - I think the last Capital Markets, we explained that. I think if you look at it, most of those loans come back within 24 months. There are a few, maybe 25% of those loans, have operation of longer than 24 months.

The interest rate is around, I would say, maybe around 9% depending kind of per currency, depending on many other things, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Understood. So the majority is actually landing on the platforms that you've helped build?

Oliver Samwer

I think it's - in many ways, I think it could be two companies that we invested in. It can be to fintech companies, where we lent money into the fintech portfolios. I think it could be in property tech companies.

So I think basically I would say today probably two thirds depending, it always varies, I think do not anymore in companies that we started from scratch, but other ones. So I think it's a stand-alone business, a small business, but it's a stand-alone business today.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Nizla Naizer with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Nizla Naizer

Great. Thank you. I have three questions, please. The first one is on, I guess, what happened over the course of the year, which is that you exited HelloFresh and Westwing entirely. Just wanted to get your view as to why you decided to exit these investments entirely. And I guess, it's linked to what you intend to do with those proceeds, which you answered to a certain extent. But I just wanted to get your take on why now and why in its entirety.

My second question is on some of the recent news around investment guns that you have participated in. One company in particular that popped up was Away, the luggage company, which was then valued at over $1 billion, if I'm not mistaken. So could you give us some color as to what Rocket's participation was in that last funding round? And perhaps how much you do on -- in Away at this point of time?

And my last question is on your investments into the large-cap tech stocks, what is in the €100 million that you're currently on in these large-cap names? And have you made again since you did start participating in investing in these stocks? Thank you.

Oliver Samwer

So with regards to HelloFresh, I think, overall, there are macro and company-specific decisions that basically we take into account, as well as our influence governance that we have on those companies since they're not anymore in the Board of this company since they have limited opportunities to influence that company. I think we've decided that this becomes more of a passive investment of ours, and, therefore, we decided to liquidate our shareholding.

With regards to Away, I recommend you to take a look at the annual report. I think there we, I think, comment on our shareholding in the company. I think we don't - outside the year, we don't give percentages on individual companies, but I do think they are listed there.

And with regards to tech stocks, I think as you've seen, most of our tech stock investments have been liquidated. I think, today, it's more around €100 million. I think we don't comment here on individual stocks, but they're liquid technology and telecommunications stocks.

And with regards to the P&L, I think, overall, the P&L on our historic and on our current is rather mutual [ph], yes. So maybe like a total plus minus of €10 million on the P&L side.

Nizla Naizer

Got it. Thank you.

Oliver Samwer

Okay. I think if there are no other questions, I think we are basically looking at another year of continuous progress. I think - again, I think we focus on building companies from scratch. So basically, investors need to have the patience to wait for companies to develop. Many of our companies are small. Some of them are medium-sized. Some of them like Global Fashion and Traveloka are larger. I think at the right point of time, we'll update you about them. But otherwise, I think the team's focused on starting new companies and developing the existing ones to market leadership.

Thank you very much, and looking forward to a good 2019. Thank you very much. Bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been concluded. You may disconnect.