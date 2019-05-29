Snap Inc: 'Baby Face' Filter A Near Term Boost, But Long Term Challenges Remain

Shares of Snap Inc (NASDAQ:SNAP) have displayed relative strength this month up 4.0% through May 27, solidly outperforming the broader market and tech stocks that have sold off amid rising tensions from the U.S.-China trade dispute. I previously wrote about SNAP highlighting my bearish thesis focusing on the emergence of 'TikTok'. The Chinese app owned by Bytedance Ltd has become a global phenomenon and in my view threatens SNAP's growth particularly in international markets. TikTok is just "one more reason to short" among a number of bearish factors. I felt this update was necessary because a couple of very recent developments have frankly spooked my conviction as a SNAP bear. I reiterate my concerns for the long term outlook of the stock but acknowledge that the near term trading sentiment has improved.

Snap Inc daily stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

"Baby-Face" and "Gender Swap" Filter Boost

One of the features that made Snap Chat very popular helping the app to amass a user base approaching 190 million was its innovative use of augmented reality filters or "lenses" back in 2014. Users were able to superimpose a virtual mask on their videos that became a defining feature of the app. Fast forward to today and this technology has basically been copied many times over by rivals and is hardly revolutionary. Still, Snap Chat apparently had an ace up their sleeve when they introduced the baby-face and gender swap filters last month that may have given a breath of air to the brand momentum. CNET magazine describes the development saying; "New Snapchat filters are fueling excitement on social media". Other reports suggest the new feature has been a big hit.

Twitter user demonstrating Snap Chat baby filter. source: @MajorMarvelKing

As the name suggests, the Snap Chat software makes a persons' faces either appear as a child for the baby-face swap or as the opposite gender in the gender-swap version. This technology isn't revolutionary or even at the cutting edge of augmented reality but Snap Chat appears to be effectively capitalizing on the marketing. For traders and investors this likely translates to a boost in user numbers for the current quarter. I can already picture management at the next earnings release conference call talking up the improvement in engagement which will in turn be used to draw in more advertising. The set up here is for a stronger than previously expected Q2.

The question remains how long this boost will play out and if it's enough to reverse trends of weak user growth on the platform over the long term going forward. I don't think so. The cynical side of me expects Facebook's Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) to launch their own version of these camera effects soon and the excitement for Snap Chat to again fade as the novelty wears off.

Talks to add music.. too little too late?

The other development cam last week when The Wall Street Journal reported Snap Inc is in talks with record labels to integrate music into the Snap Chat app essentially acknowledging the emergence and success of TikTok. The company is looking to expand its music access with broad rights to Universal Music Group (OTCPK:OTCPK:VIVEF), Sony Music Entertainment (NYSE:SNE), and Warner Music Group (NYSE:T). This access would allow Snap Chat users to incorporate music into their creations similar to features already available on TikTok and Instagram.

Tik Tok Logo displayed on smartphone. source: Time Magazine/ Getty Images

TikTok is regularly cited among the top downloaded apps in the world over the past year building a social media platform with features similar to Snap Chat but centered around music videos. Reports suggests that it is a big hit with Snap's key demographics of teenagers and young adults particularly in emerging Asian markets. On this development, I believe Snap is just a little to late to the music trend. Numbers out of India and Southeast Asia suggest TikToK has a clear dominance in the category and SNAP will be challenged to catch up as the preferred platform for the demographic across many markets where TikTok is number one. The emergence of TikTok in my view threatens Snap's global growth strategy even if it holds a user share in some markets like the U.S. better than others. My view is that Snap attempting to now add a feature that users are finding on rival platforms is too little, too late. The cost of these licenses, should SNAP proceed in this direction, remains unknown and could further add to losses by pressuring margins.

Snap Inc. Daily Active Users. Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

Bearish Case Reiterated

User numbers are the most important metric for this company that should act as a barometer to trends in brand momentum. I believe the new filters introduced in May should help boost near term user numbers. Going forward however; the bearish case is based on longer term trends of weaker engagement as the novelty of filters and the platform wanes. The company faces intense competition not only from TikTok in the international market but the continued growth of Instagram that has become the leader in 'causal social media'.

Separately; the current valuation of SNAP remains a key concern as the company is not expected to turn a profit till at least 2021 based on consensus estimate. It's still possible the company never become profitable. There are also questions about the SNAP's long term strategy including the Spectacles division that has yet to prove to be a viable product with mass adoption. SNAP needs Spectables and its next iteration to be successful as the potential for another flop in sales would be negative for the stock.

Conclusion

To reiterate, I believe this is a case of near term strength within longer term weakness. The developments in recent weeks at least show management is committed to addressing market trends and I concede that the outlook has somewhat improved since my last article. Snap remains a highly speculative stock for bulls and bears. I remain net "short" SNAP managing a position of option spreads. The volatility here makes SNAP a great trading instrument and I choose to take the bearish side based on my pessimistic long term view. I would not be surprised to see momentum build in the coming weeks ahead of a potential solid Q2 earnings result to be released in late July and may consider hedging my bets into that report. SNAP continues to face significant long term growth uncertainties. Be careful with this one and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.