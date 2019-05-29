Tanger Factory Outlet: Different Than You Think

The intense discussion of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) on Seeking Alpha has missed an essential fact. They are not mostly in the business that most writers seem to think they are. I frequently drive past a former Tanger property in West Branch, Michigan. This property is hours of driving from the nearest A-mall. It clearly had no intention of competing for the attention of urban millennials stuck in the inner city. I came to wonder what Tanger’s investment purpose was in going to that location.

The Tanger Properties

This observation led me to look at all the Tanger properties. I excluded the four recently sold. I found each property on a map and examined its surroundings. I also considered other information, such as the location of the Fort Worth property adjacent to the Texas Motor Speedway. Table 1 shows my categorization of the locations.

Half of the Tanger properties are in resort or similar areas, where people go for vacation and recreation. Tanger identifies these sites as a significant priority. In their annual report, they describe their approach as follows: “Many of our outlet centers are located near tourist destinations to attract tourists who consider shopping to be a recreational activity.” (Quotes without attribution are to their 2018 annual report.) They note that they seek “Leading tourist, vacation and resort markets that receive at least 5 million visitors annually.” Yet the bears on Tanger seem not to identify or address this aspect of Tanger’s business.

Tanger emphasizes providing the social experience of shopping, and in particular recreational shopping, mostly to the women who travel to these areas with their men or their families. Then, when it rains on vacation, the guys can play cards and drink beer while the women go shopping. At the other locations, the women can go shopping when they tire of whatever main attraction, such as watching loud cars drive in circles, is distracting their men.

I have anecdotal confirmation of the potential of such recreational shopping from a conversation with a store manager at Briarwood Mall, an A-mall in Ann Arbor. She told me that their busiest days are rainy days when Michigan has a home football game. The wives are not willing to watch football in the rain. The guys drop their wives at the mall on the way to the game. This dynamic is relevant to this half of the Tanger properties.

These properties are in no way in competition with the A-malls that some authors believe will clean Tanger’s clock. They also don’t compete significantly with online shopping.

Many bears characterize Tanger’s properties as typically located in the middle of nowhere. This is not the case for the resort properties just discussed, but is the case for some of them. I categorize a quarter of Tanger’s properties as “dedicated-trip properties”. These indeed seem to be in the middle of nowhere. They are most often located between two significant cities and are very visible from adjacent freeways.

If suburban consumers (Generation X and Millennial) come to prefer shopping in the city, as some authors expect, then the performance of these destination properties will suffer. I see this as possible but far from certain. Cities often feel crowded, complex, and dangerous to suburban parents. For many suburban mothers, it will be more comfortable to plan a trip with a friend and/or with daughters to an isolated, definitely safe location with easy parking.

Tanger is sensitive to the need to serve this population. They say

Based on feedback from our shoppers, we have fine-tuned our format, adding amenities like cozy gathering areas with soft seating, interactive play spaces and features, sculptures and social art enhancements, digital directories, and mobile device and electric car charging stations. In some centers we are also incorporating attractions such as miniature golf, pop-jet water features and more family fun.

A quarter of Tanger’s properties appear to me to be suburban or urban. The suburban properties are located in large metropolitan areas but are far from downtown. Tanger describes their centers as “… typically located at least 10 miles from malls or department stores and manufacturer-owned, full-price retail stores.” In some cases, these properties may have been built outside town, only to have the suburbs grow to surround them.

The prospects for this group of properties are harder for me to judge. The suburbs are growing, which favors them. But it is less clear why people living more than a few miles away would seek out these centers. Even so, if these properties turn out to perform poorly, they would seem to have significant sales value based on their locations.

Table 1. Tanger locations by category. Destination Properties are those reached by a modest drive from one or more nearby cities. The three urban properties would seem to be competing with the A-malls, although National Harbor is also a tourist destination. Tanger must have had specific reasons for placing them there. These may or may not work out. Nobody requires an “outlet center” to stick to any particular model of tenants or requires the tenants to offer only low-quality goods. One could imagine, for example, the urban Tanger malls targeting middle-class urban families while the A-malls target the upscale, often single, urban millennials.

The men are getting it wrong

As of this writing, the most recent discussion of Tanger on Seeking Alpha is by Michael Boyd. I respect Michael and greatly admire his detailed work. In this case, though, I think he and others have gotten the story wrong about the point of an outlet center. Michael’s take:

Outlet centers are destination locations, generally thirty minutes or so away from major metropolitan areas. This is destination shopping because bargain-conscious shoppers often make a day trip to find great deals on brand name merchandise. In exchange for buying out of season or excess inventory, consumers can get awesome products at a low price point. The fun is in the hunt – finding those great pieces that would have cost three times as much in the main store.

With regard to Tanger, you can see above Michael is wrong about the typical location of their center. Beyond that, he, like most bears on Tanger, is taking a strikingly male perspective. Allison Armstrong observes, in her wonderful audiobook “Understanding Women”, that men don’t shop. They hunt in stores. Women, in contrast, browse. Purchases are incidental to the experience. Armstrong makes sense of this from the perspective of evolutionary biology. [Like Armstrong does, I use male and female here to refer to statistical norms. I am well aware that some women, including one of my daughters, dislike shopping.] The primary point of most trips to any outlet center is not economic. It is social and recreational.

Tanger understands this. They say

No other retail venue provides the unique combination of the unique combination of branded merchandise variety, consistent value and social experience that shoppers count on when they visit Tanger Outlets. Formats like off-price stores, department store clearance racks, and online shopping all fall short on at least one of these three key ingredients that make outlet shopping so appealing to the consumer.

If men did all the shopping, outlet centers would certainly die. But then, so would most retail. I’ve come to think that Seeking Alpha might be described as an internet site where men discuss the demise of retail while their wives are out … shopping.

The financial arguments

The focus of the present article has been on the implications of the Tanger locations. Much of the discussion on Seeking Alpha has, quite sensibly, focused on the financials. The various facts can be stacked up to make things look either good or bad. I did find material in the annual report that addresses all the criticisms I recall. Discussing this in detail would be too much for the present article; perhaps I will return to those issues and to the critics another time.

It seems to me now that the bear thesis ultimately depends upon some version of the myth of the death of retail. This ignores the aspect of recreational shopping, especially in the context of resort and similar locations. At the end of the day, perhaps Tanger will have to sell off its “dedicated-trip”, suburban, and urban properties, though I personally doubt this. Even so, it looks to me like there would remain a viable business, with room for expansion, in the service of recreational shopping in resort locations.

Developing this article has converted me from a neutral skeptic to a modest bull on Tanger Outlets. Once my 72-hour waiting period has expired, I plan to take a small position. The current dividend is attractive, and I believe that it is well-covered. In my judgment, Tanger will ultimately flourish, within a few years, and perhaps not until after the next recession.

My prediction, to conform with Seeking Alpha expectations that there should be one, is that the stock will at least double from its current price within five years. That would put it well short of its inflation-adjusted maximum. This reflects the possibility that such retail, when the dust settles, will be somewhat less lucrative than it was in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.