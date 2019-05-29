The Asset Allocator: Japan - Opportunity Or Threat? (Podcast)

President Trump says he expects to conclude a trade agreement with Japan in August, yet he also characterized the bilateral trade imbalance as a “security threat” and as "unbelievably large.” How do we parse these seemingly contradictory signals?
This brief podcast (4:41) offers several arguments to remain upbeat about Japan, including the notion that defining the trade imbalance as a security threat is likely to mean giving Japan a pass on military security issues, which would drain the Japanese economy; also, a deal with the U.S. would strengthen Prime Minister Abe in July elections.