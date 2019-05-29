Still More Downside Ahead For Floor & Decor

Floor & Décor (FND)'s Q1:19 EPS of $.29 outpaced our $.26 estimate on higher than expected gross margins as the company benefited from strong merchandising efforts. We retain our price target of $30 and reiterate our SELL rating.

52-Week Range $23.30 – $55.86 Long-Term Debt (million) $141.5 Shares Outstanding 104.2 million Debt/Equity (book value) 29% Insider/Institutional 18.3% / 69.4% ROE (TTM) 18,6% Public Float 85.4 million Book Value/Share $5.99 Market Capitalization $461 million Daily Volume (shares) 1.1 million

FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $0.30A $0.29A $0.26E $0.31E $0.29 Q2 Jul 0.38A 0.27E 0.31E 0.32 Q3 Oct 0.25A 0.24E 0.27E 0.30E 0.32 Q4 Jan 0.17A 0.25E 0.26E 0.32E 0.33 Year* $1.10A $1.05E $1.06E $1.25E $1.26 P/E Ratio 31.9x 41.5x 35.5x Change 104.1% -4.5% 18.1%

FYE JAN FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2016E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Apr $402.9A $477.1A $477.7E $558.1E $558.9 Q2 Jul 434.3A 503.8E 501.3E 589.4E 586.5 Q3 Oct 435.9A 505.6E 506.6E 596.6E 607.9 Q4 Jan 436.7A 524.1E 515.4E 628.9E 618.4 Year* $1709.8A $2010.6E $2000.9E $2373.1E $2371.8 Change 23.4% 17.6% - 18% -

* Amounts may not add due to rounding

UPDATE

Q1 revenue of $477.1 million was pretty much in line with our estimate but beat the street estimate.

Gross margin came in at 42.2% versus our estimate of 40.9% as FND benefited from better merchandising efforts.

Operating expenses were slightly higher than our estimate of 33.2% versus 33.9% actual. On a dollar basis, SG&A expense was $161.6 million versus our $158.6 million estimate.

Floor and Décor updated their guidance for Q2 and Fiscal Year 2019. For the quarter, the company is expecting revenues to $505 million-$515 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be $0.28-$0.29. For the year, the company is expecting sales between $2.02 billion-$2.05 billion and GAAP EPS to be between $1.03 and $1.09.

We reiterate our SELL rating and target of $30.

Primary Risks to the Short Thesis

The company continues to improve their Gross Margins and better control their operating expenses.

Comp store sales grow faster than expectations.

Quarterly Result Details

FND executed better than consensus due to better gross margins. The company cited better than expected merchandising efforts and higher than expected sales than their prior guidance. Weaker than expected comp store sales for the immediate future look to be the reason for the company to lower expectations for Q2 and the year. Management also cited the tariffs not being implemented as a reason for the lowering of their near-term outlook. The company continues to execute well with their Laminate and Vinyl growing sales 46% year over year and now represents 20% of total sales.

Persistent headwinds on existing home turnover and remodeling remain a headwind for the near term. The company is expecting to open more stores in the second half of the year than the first half the year which could be burden on their ability to execute smoothly as they build inventory for the new stores.

The company executed well with the professional installers and continues to make inroads in gaining professionals installers and contractors. Comparable ticket growth was positive and will need to remain positive for the company to continue to increase their operating leverage.

Discussion

The premise for our initial sell recommendation was the fact that the company had a valuation that didn’t match up with the expectations for the company. The biggest red flag in our opinion remains the valuation and the fact that the company had the disclosure of a lack of internal controls at the end of 2018. The company has not addressed this matter to the investment community but should at least address this in the conference calls. The company also brought up cannibalization of their store base which we continue to believe will impede the comp store growth expectations of roughly 6%-8% for the year.

“As previously described in Part II, Item 9A of the Annual Report, the Company began implementing a remediation plan to address the material weakness mentioned above. The material weakness will not be considered remedied until the applicable controls operate for a sufficient period of time and management has concluded, through testing, that these controls are operating effectively. The Company expects that the remediation of this material weakness will be completed prior to the end of fiscal 2019; however, we cannot provide any assurance that these remediation efforts will be successful or that our internal control over financial reporting will be effective as a result of these efforts.” (Source 10-Q)

The positives for the quarter were the execution of their gross margins being better than expected for the quarter and the upside in revenues relative to their prior expectations. While management is optimistic about the future, they do seem somewhat more sanguine about the near-term prospects.

We can clearly see the slowing growth even if the company does hit their target comparable store sales of 6%-8% for the year. Comparable customer transactions are also showing signs of significant slowing.

Recommendation / Valuation

Following Q1 results and conference call we have adjusted our FY:19 estimates to $1.05 from our prior estimate of $1.06 while also adjusting our FY:2020 figures from $1.26 to $1.24. Our new FY:19 revenue and EPS estimates are $2.01 billion and $1.05, versus $2.0 billion and $1.06 previously. For FY:20, we are revising our estimates for revenues to $2.73 billion up from $2.71 billion and EPS of $1.25 down from our prior estimate of $1.26.

Even with the revised outlook and positive expectations from the company, execution needs to be flawless going forward. We don’t think that will be case due to the slowing in the remodeling index and slowing growth in the general housing market. Our valuation argument remains much the same as it had been in the initiation report. The company is continuing to execute somewhat admirably, but the headwinds are too great for the company to deserve a premium in the market especially given the fact that the competition could take share and control pricing in vinyl and laminates. We do however feel that the company is doing a good job with their professional business and has shown some ability to expand that market. We continue to use a P/E multiple of 22x which is the expected topline growth rate for 2020. This multiple, leads us to a valuation of $27.50-$28, which we round to a target of $28 based on our FY:20 EPS estimate of $1.25. We are well below the 2020 consensus estimate of $1.38. Even if we were to apply a 22x multiple on consensus numbers we arrive at a price of $30.36. We don’t think the company should trade at a premium to its growth rate because they have disclosed material weakness in internal controls.

For further support of our price target we use a DCF analysis which includes key inputs: WACC of 10.2%; Intermediate ROC of 18%; and stable growth of 5% long term. Our resulting valuation of $30.54 further validates our $30 target. The implied downside of 31% versus the most recent close is well within our risk to reward and thus we continue to rate the shares a SELL.

Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide a quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."

Disclosure: I am/we are short FND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.