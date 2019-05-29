Kingstone Companies Presents 4% Yield After Hitting A 'Pothole'

Kingstone (KINS) shares have definitely fallen out of favor with investors after the company hit a "pothole," according to Barry Goldstein, Executive Chairman of the Board, stated on the 1Q 2019 conference call earlier this month. Shares are down 30% over the past month after the company announced a prior year loss development of $4.5 million and followed with a poor showing of first quarter results, losing 68 cents per share. Indeed, shareholders can't be too thrilled with their investment value being cut in half over the last 12 months. However, the recent weakness may present a buying opportunity for a long-standing company in what can be a lumpy business with regard to claims.

Reserve Strengthening

The main contributor to the negative market reaction appears to have been related to the reserve strengthening which certainly didn't help an already uninspiring loss ratio comparison to last year.

This was directly addressed by Barry Goldstein on the 1Q conference call:

We announced our first quarter catastrophe losses, which by the way were in line with most analyst expectations, and at the same time we announced the $0.37 per share reserve strengthening, $0.37. The stock has since declined by $3.95, a $0.37 per share charge of which $0.30 of the $0.37 relates to a minor line of business and the stock trades a lot more than 10 times that. How does that make any sense?

He doesn't seem to think the market reaction was justified and as the largest single shareholder certainly felt the pain as shares tumbled. The good news is, or rather hopefully is, that this is a one-time event to true up the books related to a "handful of claims" mostly in the commercial line. Or viewed another way, all of the bad news is out. The development adjustment didn't just come out of the blue either as newcomer Bill O'Brien, who now serves as Chief Claims Officer, set about to review open liability claims and made the necessary adjustments as part of due diligence with a fresh set of eyes.

Commercial Line In The Dog House

The open claims review process apparently also left a bad taste with management as a six-month moratorium was placed on the commercial line as they review how to proceed, if at all, with the business.

We've added reserves, we imposed a 6-month moratorium, and we will figure out how to fix the book and deliver an underwriting profit that deserves committing capital to it. If not, we'll shut it down. (Barry Goldstein, 1Q 2019 Earnings Call)

There is a recent precedent for this as Kingstone exited the commercial auto insurance market in 2015. It remains to be seen what will happen but at least it's reassuring that the executive team is not content with hanging onto non-performing businesses. The good news is that the personal insurance line, which account for 80% of the company's revenue, is growing at a 20% clip. Also, in addressing potential lost premiums from the commercial line moratorium Barry Goldstein expressed confidence in a new distribution channel picking up the slack:

But what I can tell you is KOCI is already the single largest producer of new business for Kingstone. KOCI will write far more in the next 6 months then the commercial lines premium we're willing to forego during the moratorium.

Despite bad first quarter results, management has committed to a fairly optimistic full year combined ratio between 88-91%. Tack on another 4 to 5 points of estimated catastrophe losses and the worst-case scenario looks more like 96% for the full year. Still profitable but not a whole lot of wiggle room. On the bright side, the most difficult quarter historically is over with.

Strong Top Line Growth

It's given Kingstone has some issues to address in cleaning up its books, most notably the commercial line, but top line revenue growth has not been an issue. Revenue has grown on average 25% per year over the last five years and 35% the most recent quarter over quarter. It's fixing the bottom line that presents a challenge for management and time will tell if they can get those numbers moving in the right direction. The general sentiment from the first quarter conference call is that they can.

Dividend Yield And Growth

Kingstone's current quarterly dividend of $0.10 yields a forward annual yield of 4.17%. This is significantly higher than the five-year average yield of 2.23%. A sudden dramatic rise in dividend yield could mean trouble or it could mean a good time to buy. From a cash flow perspective, the dividend looks pretty safe. Over the last year, $4 million was paid out in dividends with $22 million in free cash flow produced. Of note is that despite first quarter disappointment the company still produced $2 million in free cash flow.

Dividend growth has been strong with the five-year growth rate at 20%. The quarterly dividend has been held at $0.10 for the last six quarters and is due for an increase, which hopefully will be announced in August. A meaningful increase coupled with the remainder of the year playing out how management believes it should reflect positively in the stock.

Conclusion

The often cited mantra "buy when others are fearful" may be in play with Kingstone Companies. A large drop in share price can definitely scare off any investors, but they also turn out to be great buying opportunities. With plenty of bad news priced in, Kingstone could be in a position to offer attractive upside potential with limited downside. For income, Kingstone is offering a yield over 4% with a 20% dividend growth rate. For growth, Kingstone exhibits double-digit top line revenue growth. If management can return to normality after hitting a "pothole," it should bode well for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KINS.

