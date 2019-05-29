Pricing Keeps A Leash On Keane Group's Margin, But Industry Forces May Ease Up

Keane Group Can Recover From Here

Keane Group (FRAC) primarily offers well completion services to the upstream companies in the U.S. Keane Group has kept frac fleet utilization steady over a difficult period, and we can expect utilization to hold steady. Despite some bright spots, there is still not enough evidence of a bump in demand shortly that warrants a sharp recovery in the margin which can translate into positive returns from the stock. I suggest keeping the stock in your radar, but wait for the positive trends to consolidate before buying into it.

The pricing for the pressure pumping services is likely to be improving slowly from the current level, as the excess capacity in the industry dries up. FRAC is working on wireline technologies, next-generation pumping equipment, fluid systems, and better use of data analytics to boost its growth. The development of Whisper Fleet and its use in the DJ Basin is a case in point. The company’s strong balance sheet and cash flow improvement are possibly the two most stand-outs in the current environment, especially when its revenues declined.

Industry Drivers And Their Impact

Let us start the discussion with how the industry indicators performed in Q1. From December-end until March in 2019, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was up by 32%. The drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUCs) in the EIA-designated key shales went up by 4% during the quarter. However, the pace of growth seems to have slowed down in April. If the trend of DUC wells decline continues, it may affect the completions activity and reduce demand and pricing for completion-related services. However, I think, the crude oil price recovery so far in 2019 (40% up until May 20) and the inventory of DUC wells suggest that completion and workover drilling activities will grow sooner than later.

Key Performance Indicators

In Q1 2019, FRAC’s fleet utilization improved to 91% from 88% a quarter ago. A year ago, it was running on 100% fleet utilization. Although utilization improved, the average fracturing fleet deployed declined to 23 in Q1 from 26 a quarter ago. Also, gross profit per fleet deployed came down by 4%. On a year-over-year basis, the fall was sharper (22% down). In Q2 2019, the company’s management expects the average number of fleets and the fleet utilization to remain unchanged, which is likely to hold the company’s top line and gross profit steady in the short-term.

In Q1 2019, Keane Group’s top line weakened compared to Q4 2018. During this period, the company’s revenues decreased by 13%. The industry slowdown had a significant role to play in the deterioration of the company’s financial results. Adjusted gross profit decreased by 26% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. Much of the decline in Q1 was due to the reductions in net pricing, disruptions from severe weather, and delays in pad readiness. Some of the adverse impacts were offset by direct sourcing of sand by a handful of customers. Adjusted earnings turned to $0.13 loss compared to $0.11 earnings a quarter ago.

Major Trends In The Business

In Q1, FRAC’s performance was undermined by a few key characteristics, which involved keeping a portion of the idle fleet staffed and market-ready. The company’s dedicated customer model is a key differentiator because in an industry where there are plenty of competitors, the quality of service can make a difference. During Q1, it received an agreement to supply frac fleet to a dedicated customer in the SCOOP / STACK. The company is controlling costs across its operations and support structure.

The company is making investments in innovative products. For example, the company is following up with its plans to developed Whisper Fleet that meets local noise regulations in the DJ Basin. The new fleet may also enable it to enter new places where the regulation standard is high. So, the technologically advanced fleet can push growth in the coming quarters. Even technique-wise, the company is making changes to allow for higher efficiency. For example, it has started pairing of the wireline with its freight fleets. Its management thinks the outlook appears positive after the crude oil price improvement, which will lead to a production increase in the DJ Basin area.

The Pricing Issue

To improve its order book amidst the demand slowdown in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, FRAC reduced the pricing for its offerings. Although it added to the company’s backlog in the past two quarters, it also dented the operating margin. However, since many of the pressure pumping companies in the industry idled their fleets, capacity is likely to have been reduced, leading to a relative stabilization in pricing. Much, however, would depend on the upstream operators’ cash flows and the stability of the crude oil price. Going forward, here is what the management expects on the pricing front:

I would say that, that market, like many of others have said is kind of – has bottomed out and gives us a bit of a playing field to use our dry powder as we get into the second half of this year to look for opportunities where we might play some fleet that are in economic – around our economic hurdles. So no further impact in price is expected from us. As far as the impact to Q1, most of that being called out in the white space area.

Outlook

In essence, the headwinds of upstream customers’ budget uncertainty, weather-induced disruption, and steep completions fallout are behind FRAC. With better visibility in the future, the completions activity seems to be settling in, although activities in the completions front are not robust yet. Nonetheless, pricing is at the bottom – a view that has been shared by many OFS companies in their Q1 earnings call. As the industry continues to idle frac fleet, the equipment attrition will eventually lead to higher utilization, and hence affect margin positively. The company will have 23 fleets deployed with most of them committed for full utilization through at least 2019. In addition, it expects to generate free cash flow in excess of $100 million in 2019.

Guidance

Based on the number of active fleets and utilization level, the company expects Q2 2019 revenues to range between $400 million and $420 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents ~2% revenue fall compared to Q1. Much of the revenue loss is owed to the “white space” in the calendar, which means low or zero activity level for the frac fleet as a result of limited demand in the market. The good news is FRAC’s management considers the drop in activity transitory and is confident of active recovery in the coming quarters. Adjusted gross profit per fleet for Q2 2019 is expected to be in the range of $17 million to $19 million, which would be ~11% higher than the Q1 figure.

For the cementing business, the Q2 2019 revenue is expected to be in the range of $6 million to $7 million, which would be a 33% decline compared to Q1 2019. FRAC has recently decided to idle cementing activity in one of its operations, which can lead to the revenue fall in Q2.

Free Cash Flow

In Q1 2019, FRAC’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $58.4 million, which was significantly higher (71% up) compared to a year ago. Although its revenues declined by 18% in Q1 over a year ago, the company’s working capital benefited from lower accounts receivable and lower inventory, partially offset by cash outflow due to the adoption of a new lease standard. The adoption resulted in a lease right-of-use asset and lease liability of ~$61.0 million on January 1, 2019.

The company’s free cash flow (or FCF) in Q1 2019 was negligible and a steep deterioration compared to a quarter ago. In FY2019, the company expects capex to be $140 million, which would be ~50% lower than in FY2018. A lower capex might help the company achieve the $100 million free cash flow generation target in FY2019.

Balance Sheet Is Strong

The majority of FRAC’s debt repayment obligation ($334 million) lies between 2023 and 2025. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.71x) is lower than its peers’ average of 1.0x. Superior Energy Services (SPN) has higher leverage (3.0x). RPC, Inc. (RES), on the other hand, has zero leverage.

In February 2019, the company set a share repurchase target of $100 million, which will be complete by December 2019. Its liquidity (cash balance plus revolving credit facility) was $255 million as of March 31, 2019. Although it has no near-term debt repayment risks, the company might want to improve its free cash flow to avoid strain on the balance sheet in the medium-to-long term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

FRAC is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.2x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 3.6x, which implies lower adjusted EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-quarter average of 9.9x.

FRAC’s EBITDA fall is expected to be marginally steeper than the fall in the peers’ average in the next four quarters, which typically results in lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (SPN, RES, and PTEN) average of 4.4x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, fourteen sell-side analysts rated FRAC a “buy” in May (includes “outperform”), while five recommended a “hold”. None of the sell-side analysts rated it a “sell”. The consensus target price is $13.45, which at the current price yields ~69% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bearish” rating. It scores poorly on all the key parameters of growth, profitability, momentum, value, and EPS revisions.

What’s The Take On FRAC?

Keane Group has kept frac fleet utilization steady over a difficult period, and we can expect utilization to hold steady, going forward. Also, the OFS companies serving in the key shales should see higher revenues and margin once the completions activity resumes in the key U.S. unconventional shales. Pricing for the pressure pumping services is likely to be improving slowly from the current level, as the excess capacity in the industry dries up.

FRAC is working on wireline technologies, next-generation pumping equipment, fluid systems, and better use of data analytics to boost its growth. The development of Whisper Fleet and its use in the DJ Basin is a case in point. The company’s strong balance sheet and cash flow improvement are possibly the two most stand-outs in the current environment, notably when its revenues declined. I suggest keeping FRAC in your radar, but wait for the completions activity trend to exhibit improving signs before buying into it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.