Dolly Varden Silver: Major Disappointment After Years Of Waiting

With only ~C$2 million of cash left in the bank and a market cap of ~C$11 million, much more dilution is likely on the cards for Dolly Varden Silver.

A further decision by the company to re-price options for the benefit of company insiders only has likely had an additional negative impact on the share price of DOLLF.

The recent mineral resource update was a complete dud for Dolly Varden Silver, with the total resource increasing by only ~2 million ounces, up to ~45 million ounces of silver.

Shares of DOLLF are down -53.13% so far this year, greatly underperforming the spot price of silver and other silver mining stocks.

2019 initially got off to a promising start for silver, as the spot price broke through $16/oz, and for a brief moment in time, it looked like the best was still to come. Unfortunately, for both silver and silver mining stocks, in hindsight, the "winning strategy" would have been to sell into strength before PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) took place in early March.

In the case of Dolly Varden Silver (OTCPK:DOLLF), the share price performance post-PDAC has been nothing short of a disaster; some of the fall in the share price of DOLLF was arguably due in part to the pullback experienced in the spot price of silver, but a strong case can be made that a further, much sharper decline later manifested because of deteriorating underlying company fundamentals.

Year-to-date, Dolly Varden Silver has been one of the worst performers in the silver sector, greatly underperforming its peer group.

DOLLF is down -53.13%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) is down -23.27%.

iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) is down -5.27%.

So, what exactly happened to Dolly Varden, a story that was once so promising, and one I even deemed to be "an emerging silver play with growth potential" in my previous article covering the company?

In short, it all came down to the mineral resource, or in the case of Dolly Varden Silver, a lack thereof of one.

Just earlier this month, after ~4 years since the last update, the company announced a new mineral resource for the Dolly Varden Property, and to the shock of many observers, the results came back showing near-zero growth (despite many years + money + drilling spent on additional exploration work).

As shown in the table below, the latest indicated resource was reported back at ~33 million ounces of silver, with an additional inferred resource of ~11.5 million ounces of silver; the total resource on the Dolly Varden Property currently contains ~45 million ounces of silver.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver May 2019 Press Release

Now, context is everything, and the numbers outlined above (particularly, the rows pertaining to the Dolly Varden deposit, highlighted in red) don't mean much until we take a look and compare them to the figures published in the previous mineral resource (August 2015).

From the previous results, the Dolly Varden Silver Project was thought to have an indicated resource ~32 million ounces of silver, with an inferred resource of ~11 million ounces of silver; the total resource on the Dolly Varden Property was previously estimated to contain ~43 million ounces of silver.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver January 2019 Corporate Presentation

So, essentially, in ~4 years, the mineral resource at the Dolly Varden Property grew by ~2 million ounces of silver (from 43 million to 45 million). When analyzing the individual rows from the two tables above, we can see that, despite the nice growth experienced at the Torbrit deposit (which was announced as being 1 of 4 major new discoveries made in 2017), shockingly, the Dolly Varden deposit, instead, somehow witnessed a massive "downgrade" in total resource (from ~11 million ounces of silver cut down to ~3 million ounces of silver; not to mention the significant reduction in overall grades, too).

As a result of the Torbrit deposit growing larger in size and the Dolly Varden deposit "shrinking" (and dropping in grade), the net effect was basically zero. For long-term Dolly Varden Silver shareholders, it's safe to say that this most recent learned outcome was nothing short of a disaster, again, given how much time + money + drilling went into trying to expand the total resource base at the Dolly Varden Property.

In fact, as I mentioned in my previous article, Dolly Varden Silver's Vice President of Exploration, Ben Whiting, mentioned in a Cambridge presentation in January 2018 that, internally, the company had inspired hopes of being able to triple the 2015 mineral resource (and to presumably get to a total resource of 100+ million silver ounces) "with a relative short drilling program that is targeted for resource expansion."

Suffice it to say, after Dolly Varden Silver finally reported back with nothing substantial to the market, it seems likely that many frustrated shareholders (tired of all the waiting with nothing to show for it) were quick to hit the sell button.

And, to add further insult to injury, management at Dolly Varden Silver somehow deemed it appropriate to issue a press release 2 days after the mineral resource update debacle to announce a re-pricing of options for company insiders. In other words, because Dolly Varden Silver was unsuccessful at growing its total resource base and the share price of DOLLF was suffering greatly as a result of that failure, management made sure to look after their own best interests (first and foremost) by moving the goal post to a more "realistic" target, to their benefit (and theirs alone).

Source: Dolly Varden Silver May 2019 Press Release

Although there's really no way of knowing how much damage the re-pricing of options has contributed to the most recent sell-off in shares of DOLLF, irregardless, the stock has now fallen an astounding -39.16% since May 8 (the day the resource update was released to market).

Now, with a current market cap of ~C$11 million and only ~C$2 million of cash remaining in the bank, it will only be a matter of time before Dolly Varden Silver will have to tap back into the equity markets for additional funding.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver May 2019 Corporate Presentation

However, worth emphasizing, again, the market cap of Dolly Varden Silver is currently only ~C$11 million, so any issuance of new shares at these levels will no doubt result in immense dilution for existing shareholders.

Unfortunately, though, because the Dolly Varden Property, in its current iteration (featuring a total resource of only ~45 million ounces of silver), is likely to still be considered "too smallish" to ever become a producing mine someday, it's probably not going to elicit strong interest from a larger producer (at least not at any kind of significant price premium), so a change of ownership event (i.e. takeover) isn't something to bank on at this stage of the game.

Dolly Varden Silver was once a promising silver exploration story, but with the company's fundamentals declining in conjunction with the fall in the spot price of silver into the $14.40/oz, for anyone sitting on the sidelines, now is definitely the time to remain patient and see if the company can redeem itself first before attempting to jump into the (dangerous) fray.

For existing long-term DOLLF shareholders, after ~4 long years of waiting, these speculators, in particular, should know full well by now that hopium is no longer a viable strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.