ProPetro Can Offer Value At The Current Dip

PUMP Can Weaken In The Short-Term

ProPetro (PUMP) is a Texas-based oilfield services company which provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services in some of the key unconventional resource basins in the U.S. I think the stock price may weaken in the short-term, before improving profitability and a higher top line boosts returns in the latter half of 2019. The long-term agreement with PXD, initial orders for the DuraStim frac pump, and a much higher asset base will boost its revenues and operating earnings in the medium-to-long term.

The asset acquisition from PXD has expanded PUMP's asset base. On top of that, the company has added to its cementing and coiled tubing fleets. However, the lack of pressure pumping demand could lead to the reduction of one frac fleet in Q2, which can affect its short-term prospect. In Q1, the operating profitability improvement was the result of efficiency gain rather than a function of cost reduction. The company should benefit from the ten-year agreement with PXD struck in early 2019. The company has a strong balance sheet, but its cash flows decreased substantially in Q1 2019.

Understanding The Value Drivers In Q1

In Q1 2019, ProPetro's top line increased by 28% compared to Q4 2018, while its bottom line also improved. Although the pressure pumping demand in the industry is going through a lull, much of the company's growth was attributable to the addition of Pioneer Natural Resources' (PXD) pressure pumping assets, which added 510,000 hydraulic horsepower (or HHP) by the end of 2018. From Q4 to Q1, the adjusted earnings increased by 13.6% as operating earnings improved. The pressure pumping costs of services decreased in Q1, despite the increase in overhead costs as a result of added pressure pump capacity from the PXD asset acquisition. The profitability growth from Q4 to Q1 was more of an efficiency gain function rather than a result of cost reduction. The zipper stages pumped as a percentage of total stages rose to 91%.

The increase in the zipper stages was the result of higher throughput from the use of large, high-priority pads as well as the West Texas regional sand adoption. Since the company sources the majority of the sand required for fracking from close to the well site (81% in Q1), it has had a positive effect on bringing costs down. In Q1 2019, adjusted EBITDA increased by 34% compared to Q4 2018.

The other significant driver is the combined performance of the PXD assets with PUMP's fleet after the acquisition. Following the acquisition, there was 510,000 nameplate horsepower distributed in eight fleets. Plus, there was 65,000 horsepower in Canada in a refurbishment program. Earlier, from FY2017 to FY2018, PUMP's legacy pressure pumping fleet increased from 16 to 20, which had resulted in a 31% horsepower capacity addition. Following PXD's asset acquisition, ProPetro now has a 10-year strategic service agreement with Pioneer Natural Services. As a result of the deal, approximately 30% of its total fleet was estimated to be staying contracted to PXD.

Along with the frac fleet, the combined asset base includes 20 cementing units, six coiled-tubing units, and flowback operations. Because of lower costs, PUMP and PXD's homogeneous fleets can be relatively easily maintained during a downturn. With increased scale, the company will likely generate higher purchasing power. Shared techniques and operations between the combined workforce are likely to improve the service quality offerings. Also, the additional pumping horsepower can limit the overall maintenance capex.

Improved Pump System Gets Business Rolling

To understand the strength of PUMP'S legacy pump fleet, let us see its development in this field so far. The DuraStim pump's field trial late in 2018 has led to the initial placement of two full DuraStim frac fleet orders. Each of these fleets consists of 36,000 HHP. According to the company's estimates, the DuraStim frac pump is the equivalent of three times the effective horsepower of a conventional frac unit. This set of pumps reduces the fleet footprint and workforce, and hence, can extend the equipment life and reduce maintenance cost. The system runs on an electric drive, which leads to a reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. In Q2, the company expects one pressure pumping unit to leave the fleet, although it expects to maintain a similar level of productivity with lesser units. This goes to show that even in today's environment where there is an excess supply of pumps and equipment, the technologically advanced equipment that reduces costs and produces efficient solutions can still be marketed. It also goes to prove that investors are looking for opportunities that increase through-cycle returns and capital efficiency.

ProPetro will continue to reinvest in its existing fleet. Regarding the EBITDA per fleet guidance in Q2, the company estimates that it can remain flat or may decline marginally compared to Q1. As I already discussed in this article, Q1 was an efficient quarter with 91% zipper percentage as well as double digits stages per fleet growth. The company expects to deploy an additional cementing unit in Q2, while the end of 2019 may add three more such units.

Growth In The Unconventional Shales

PUMP's operations are primarily focused in the Permian Basin. Over the years, it has built relationships with some of the most active and large E&P companies operating in this region. The Permian Basin accounts for 49% of total crude oil production in the key unconventional shales. The Permian crude oil production increased by 24% in the past year until April 2019, while the rig count there increased by 2% during the same period. EIA's estimates also show that the Permian crude oil production can grow by 2.5% by June. Overall, crude oil production is expected to increase by 2.2% on average in the key unconventional shales in the next two months. So, the company will have an opportunity to increase its top line in the short-run.

Leverage Is Low

In Q1 2019, PUMP's flow from operations (or CFO) was $36 million, which was a 33% decline compared to a year ago. Despite a 42% rise in revenues, the decrease in CFO in Q1 2019 was due to working capital deterioration, primarily due to the adverse change in the timing of the accounts receivables the payments.

In Q1 2019, the company's capex increased significantly (138% up) compared to Q1 2018. Payments towards the acquisition of frac fleets and coiled tubing units in the PXD transaction as well as the two new-build DuraStim hydraulic fracturing fleets accounted for the higher capex. As a result, its free cash flow turned negative in Q1.

PUMP's total liquidity as of March 31, 2019, was $220 million, which included $140 million of borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. It has $160 million long-term debt which would be due for repayment in December 2023.

PUMP's debt-to-equity ratio (0.16x) is lower than its peers' average. C&J Energy Services (CJ) had no debt. Pioneer Energy Services' (PES) debt-to-equity is much higher (2.8x). Although with the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility) and at the current cash-flow-generation run rate, it has no short-term repayment risks, the company might want to improve cash flows to avoid strains on the balance sheet in the medium-to-long term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

PUMP is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.3x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a steep discount to its EV/EBITDA average of 47x, which was observed from Q1 2017 through Q1 2019.

PUMP's EBITDA is expected to improve considerably more steeply than the rise in the peers' average in the next four quarters, which typically results in higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the EV/EBITDA multiple is only marginally higher than its peers' (PTEN, PES, and CJ) average of 4.2x. So, the stock can be relatively under-valued at this level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, nineteen sell-side analysts rated PUMP a "buy" in May (includes "outperform"), while four of them rated it a "hold". None of them rated it a "sell". The consensus target price is $27.0, which at the current price yields ~44% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Very Bullish" rating. It scores highly on most of the parameters including growth, profitability, EPS revisions, and momentum, but scores poorly on value.

What's The Take On PUMP?

The asset acquisition from PXD has expanded PUMP's asset base. On top of that, the company has added to its cementing and coiled tubing fleets. However, the lack of pressure pumping demand could lead to the removal of one fleet in Q2, which can affect its top line in the short-term. Its operating profitability improvement was the result of efficiency gain rather than the function of a cost-reduction. The company should benefit from the ten-year agreement with PXD struck in early 2019.

The company has a strong balance sheet, but its cash flows decreased substantially in Q1 2019. I think the stock price may weaken in the short-term. However, its long-term agreement with PXD, investment in DuraStim frac pump, and a much higher asset base will boost its top and bottom line in the medium-to-long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.