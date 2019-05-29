Avon Buyout Creates Compelling Arbitrage Opportunity

We think transaction risks are minimal and the deal will likely go through as anticipated.

Avon Products (AVP) makes and markets beauty-related products globally and is the world’s largest direct seller with over 6 million independent sales reps. It has recently made London its new headquarters with the hopes of capitalizing on overseas growth opportunities. Brazil, where direct selling remains a prevalent way of doing business, represents the key growth market for Avon.

Furthermore, the company is making progress on its “Open Up Avon” initiative geared towards rehabilitating the direct sales business, renovating brands, and strengthening e-commerce capabilities. It is aiming to simplify operations and plans to cut inventory levels, reduce the number of SKUs, and eliminate jobs.

Despite these efforts, Avon continues to experience poor revenue trends related to a diminished stable of reps and foreign currency headwinds. The negative currency impact, due to exposure to volatile Latin American currencies, is expected to persist for at least another quarter.

The business has been plagued by poor execution, increasing competitive pressures, and macroeconomic challenges. Avon must make headway in overcoming the long-term structural challenges of its direct selling business model to gain more widespread investor appeal.

While some inroads have been made in the company’s transformation plan, the path towards sustainable profitability remains unclear. Hence, Avon shares still trade at very depressed multiples. A high level of debt is also a concern as this inhibits the investments needed to make Avon more competitive.

With the Natura (OTC:NUACF) acquisition set for close early next year, we think the deal spread is far too wide at these levels. As we see little risks to the deal falling through, we think the current spread presents a compelling merger arbitrage opportunity subject to fluctuations in the USD/BRL exchange rate.

Brazilian Competitor Natura Takes on a Depressed Avon

On March 22nd, Avon’s Brazilian rival, Natura & Company, confirmed speculation that early merger discussions were underway involving the two beauty products companies. Two months later, after the market close on May 22nd, Natura announced it is indeed acquiring Avon. It will be an all-stock transaction with Avon shareholders receiving 0.3 Natura shares for each Avon share.

Based on Natura’s closing price at the time of the offer and the foreign exchange rate, this will value Avon at approximately $4.20 per share (based on the exchange rate on the date of announcement), which is roughly a 28% premium to Avon’s closing price that day. The deal implies a $3.7 billion adjusted enterprise value for Avon and adjusted EV/EBITDA ratio around ten times.

The offer appears reasonable considering the uncertainties involved with Avon’s struggling business model. However, don’t tell this to long-time Avon shareholders who recall the company declining a $23 per share offer from Coty back in 2012.

Both Avon and Natura have been facing shareholder pressure, so this feels like a natural solution to appease investors on both sides. The new entity is expected to have a dual listing with Natura shares listed on Sao Paulo's B3 exchange and Natura ADRs listed on the NYSE.

Combined Company to Command 17% of Brazilian Beauty Market

Although the deal remains subject to both regulatory and shareholder approvals, the early 2020 closing target appears likely. Both parties have agreed to the combination, and there will probably not be a higher bid forthcoming.

If the deal does indeed close, Natura and Avon shareholders will own 76% and 24% of the pro forma combined company respectively.

In the unlikely event of a termination, there are hefty breakup fees involved on both sides. Avon would need to pay Natura $78.6 million if the merger is rejected by its board or does not receive shareholder approval.

The merger will be evaluated by the Brazilian anti-trust agency CADE, which has generally defined high industry concentration as market share above 20%. With Natura holding 12% of the Brazilian beauty and personal care market and Avon 5%, the combined share of around 17% seems to fall within the CADE parameters.

It’s worth noting, however, that when drilling down to the product level, the pro forma market share of the combined company varies considerably and extends beyond the 20% threshold in several categories including the mass skin care market at ~35%.

Projected Synergies May Have Room for Upside

Natura has estimated that the merger will generate $150-250 million in operational synergies captured over 3 years, primarily in Latin America. At least half (~$125 million) of this synergistic gain, however, is expected to be put towards restructuring costs, reinvestment in the digital platform, R&D, and brand marketing.

The additional investments are designed to ignite the turnaround in the core Avon business. This synergy target may be on the conservative side, considering the potential to consolidate back offices, facilities networks, and geographic leadership. Since this will be an all-stock transaction, leverage near four times should be manageable and is consistent with Natura’s recent focus on deleveraging.

Is This a Good Deal for Avon Shareholders?

Setting aside the comparison to the Coty offer, at first glance, this looks to be a good deal for current Avon shareholders.

Glass half-full investors may cite recent glimmers of hope that the pattern of weak top-line growth and margins may be coming to an end. Avon also has ambitious and potentially lucrative plans for geographic expansion in China and India.

However, while the company is seeing some traction with its latest transformation plan, skeptical long-time shareholders have seen this movie before. The past decade has been one challenge after the other for Avon. The company has fallen short with previous cost-cutting initiatives and attempts to resuscitate sales growth.

By joining forces with Natura, Avon will have a partner who has a far better track record in the Brazilian direct selling market. Given Avon’s past struggles, having a strong anchor seems like a good alternative to going it alone at this stage.

Also, the 30% premium that Avon shareholders will receive can be considered generous, given the current weakness in Avon’s direct selling model and significant turnaround risks. Moreover, the Natura buyout may spare Avon shareholders from an extended, risk-filled recovery process and at the very least expedite a renaissance.

Poised to Become the 4th Largest Player in the Global Market

The Brazilian beauty and personal care market have doubled over the last decade. Avon’s Latin America division accounts for approximately 75% of global sales volumes, most of which comes from Brazil. While its share has dipped a bit at the hands of competitors, Natura is still the #1 player in this market. The estimated 17% market share of the Natura-Avon combination would enjoy a significant gap over #2 player Unilever.

On a global scale, the merger will produce the world’s 4th largest pure-play beauty business. The combination is expected to result in a $10 billion behemoth that can compete with the big dogs of the beauty industry, namely L’Oréal, Estee Lauder, and Shiseido.

It will better position Avon to go head-to-head with Amway as the world’s largest direct seller. The new Natura will have 6.3 million reps (mostly from Avon) and a worldwide presence in 100 countries with 3,200 retail outlets. While Avon is exclusively direct selling, Natura has wholesale, retail, and direct selling channels.

The new company will feature a formidable brand lineup that includes Avon, Natura, Aesop (the fast-growing natural apothecary brand), Omnichannel, and The Body Shop.

Digital, e-Commerce Expected to be a Strategic Priority

An Avon-Natura combination offers instant scale to fund Avon’s transformation from a legacy direct selling business to a digitally focused social selling business.

Upon bringing Avon into the fold, Natura’s strategy will involve building up its digital platform and overall e-commerce presence to support its massive rep network. The marketing and R&D budget will be used to highlight the company’s use of clean & sustainable ingredients, discrete differentiation, and capitalize on the popular personalization consumer trend. It will also have an opportunity to go after households that had previously been exposed to only one brand or the other.

If it can execute on the cross-selling potential that Avon brings to the table, there could be substantial economic benefits for Natura.

Conclusion

Avon has experienced major leadership changes over the past couple of years, which suggests the speed of the transformation plan may be moderated as the pieces come together. Avon’s core business remains under pressure, and while restructuring efforts are underway, the company continues to battle sales declines and currency headwinds. Avon is being taken over by Natura, which may or may not be able to expedite the turnaround story. It will, however, certainly afford Avon a lower cost of capital to pursue badly needed upgrades to its sales platform. The deal seems reasonable if not attractive for Avon shareholders given the premium paid by Natura and the risks related to Avon’s rebound.

With Avon shares currently trading at $3.70 (as of 24th May), the offer price of $4.20 (based on the share price and FX rate as of 21st May), but using Natura's closing price of BRL 61.35 (as of 27th May), the implied price rises to $4.55 (~8% spread). We think this presents a compelling merger arb opportunity subject to risks related to the embedded foreign exchange rate fluctuations between now and deal close (expected in early 2020). Of course, there could also be downside to Avon shares if the deal falls through, but this seems unlikely at this juncture.

As the deal is not expected to close until early next year, Avon still has a few quarterly reports to show it is making progress on its own two feet. Absent any major developments out of Avon, we think Avon shares will trade largely in-step with Natura stock and the USD/Real exchange rate. On balance, we think this is a sensible deal for both sides that will likely go through. In the meantime, we think there is a compelling arbitrage opportunity at these levels as the current spread more than adequately compensates for any FX or deal completion risks.

