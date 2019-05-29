Stroeer: A Hidden Dividend Champion In A Growing Market With A Crown Jewel That Competitors Do Not Have

An investment in Stroeer offers an asymmetric risk/reward relation and is a great way to diversify your own portfolio.

Compared to its competitors JCDecauX, Lamar, Outfront Media, and The Trade Desk, Stroeer is fair valued and has a decidedly shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

Stroeer focuses on the core business. This includes the underrated and unique jewel Statista.com which will drive share price in the future.

2018 was a pretty good year with organic growth and the commitment to sustainable investor-friendly dividend policy. 1Q 2019 was even greater.

Stroeer Out- Of- Home Media AG (SOTDF) is a leading German provider of out-of-home media and offers advertising customers individualized and fully integrated, end-to-end solutions along the entire marketing and sales value chain.

Its closest competitors include JCDecauX (OTCPK:JCDXF), Lamar (LAMR), Outfront Media (OUT), and The Trade Desk (TTD). I will compare them with Stroeer later in this article.

The Business

Unlike its competitors, the company and its business are not heavily covered here on Seeking Alpha.

The business consists mainly of three segments, but its growth engine is the combination of two of them:

OOH Media

Digital OOH & Content

Direct Media

OOH Plus

OOH segment

The OOH (Out of Home) segment is the core business. Stroeer operates approximately 300,000 advertising media in this segment. The portfolio includes all forms of out-of-home media - from traditional poster media and exclusive advertising rights at train stations through to digital out-of-home media (billboards, logo signs, and transit displays, etc.).

Public advertising contracts, in particular, are advertised on a long-term basis. Accordingly, Stroeer also has a relatively secure revenue. For a defensive investor, this is always a plus.

Digital OOH & Content segment

Stroeer commercializes and operates several thousand websites in German-speaking countries. With its media brands, the company distributes content to influencers and digital natives via all digital channels. Furthermore, Stroeer offers one of Germany's widest reaching networks with its t-online.de and special interest sites like watson.de.

Direct Media segment

With Dialog marketing, Stroeer offers its customers wrap-around performance-based solutions ranging from location or content-specific reach and interaction across the entire spectrum of dialog marketing through to transactions. In addition to direct sales, inbound and outbound, services include non-voice channels such as social media and chat as well as downstream products such as back-office services and after-sales support.

The new OOH plus strategy as a growth engine

In 2018, Stroeer combined the core OOH business and the supporting Content and Direct Media segments to its "Out-of-Home plus" strategy (OOH plus). Within this segment, the extensive tech and content know-how from Stroeer's digital segments bolsters the digitalization of the core OOH business.

With the combination of OOH and the supporting Content and Direct Media, it is possible to provide over 120,000 digital screens (so-called screens) with advertising messages that can be broadcast at different locations.

In this segment, Stroeer recently launched 'The Conversational Ad'. This is an interactive ad format allowing users to directly have a chat with the brand. Therefore, a Micro-Chatbot is integrated inside the ad.

Shareholder structure

The free float is only 45.29%. The founder Dirk Stroeer and Udo Müller are still holding more than 43% of the shares. This means Stroeer is an owner-managed company.

(Source: Shareholder structure)

For me as an investor, looking for companies with a long-term business horizon, this is a good sign because research has found that owner-managed companies do perform better than an average company which is managed by 'external' managers. The reasons are:

Family-owned or owner-managed companies do not need to focus on short-term quarterly earnings.

The business strategy is mostly long term.

Management is not so focused on individual quarters.

Capital market pressures forces to be profitable.

Therefore, Stroeer has something in common with other companies I covered and which have a very impressive long-term development, Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) and CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF).

Financial figures at a glance

2018 was a really good year for Stroeer with growth in all metrics. In particular, Stroeer has shown that it can grow organically even without major acquisitions. This is an important criterion for me because it shows that the company dominates the core business and presents itself well in the market.

(Source: Full year results 2018)

Additionally, all business segments have seen growth in 2018. Hence, Stroeer is well positioned across the board. This impresses all the more, considering that the entire advertising market 2018 has grown only slightly (see the next point).

(Source: Segment revenue 2018)

Great outlook and an impressive 1Q 2019

For full-year 2019, Stroeer expects a positive revenue and earnings development in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The company wants to ensure growth at the upper end of the expected structural market growth and increase the utilization of its infrastructure inventory.

So far, Stroeer is on the way to achieving these goals. Stroeer presents strong first quarter 2019 results:

consolidated revenue up a substantial 14% from EUR 329m to EUR 374m

EBITDA (adjusted) climbs 9% from EUR 108m to EUR 118m

adjusted profit for the quarter also up 8% from EUR 32m to EUR 34m.

(Source: 1Q 2019 results)

The management expects the successful trend of the first quarter to continue in the second quarter and is anticipating organic revenue growth of around 7% for the first half of the year.

Future Markets

Stroeer is operating in a slightly but continuously growing advertising market. The company expects the structural upward trend for OOH, which is being driven mainly by the ongoing digitalization, to continue for at least another 10 years with growth rates of around 5%.

Nevertheless, the dip in 2009 also indicates that the advertising market may be somewhat cyclical.

(Source: Development of the advertising market 2008 to 2018)

However, the growth dip in 2009 was relatively weak which shows that the advertising market is not as cyclical as other industries. In fact, companies are more likely to save elsewhere than to cut spending on marketing. Hence, I consider the advertising market to be resistant to recessions. For me, who invests predominantly defensively, the advertising market is, therefore, still a good way to diversify my own portfolio a little bit more.

Relatively high market share in key markets

The overall market share of the core segment out-of-home media (OOH) has continually risen over the last ten years, now reaching almost 7 percent. While this is not a big share on the first view, please note that the advertising market is highly fragmented. Furthermore, 7 percent is still a doubling of the market share over the same period.

If you take a closer look, Stroeer has especially high market shares in its core business. Stroeer is by far the largest provider of digital OOH advertisement in Germany. And this is exactly where the biggest market growth is to be expected.

With its combined "OOH plus" strategy, Stroeer is focusing on the strengths of its biggest business, the OOH business, combined with the Content and Direct Media segments. With this approach, Stroeer has successfully accelerated the structural growth through the digital business.

With the combination of digitalization and OOH advertising, Stroeer has an excellent basis from which it can continue to gain its share of market growth over the coming years. In addition, public advertising contracts are advertised on a long-term basis. Hence, the downside risk is not very large.

The sale of non-core assets

Over time, Stroeer has increasingly acquired startups, for example, Foodist.de or the online pharmacy Vitalsana.

First of all, I thought that was very wise because Stroeer was able to advertise practically free of charge for its own subsidiary companies through the many advertising spaces. I saw this as a significant competitive advantage.

And that's exactly what happened, as Stroeer announced in 2017:

Acquired by Stroeer in October 2016, the Vitalsana online pharmacy has posted impressive development thanks to the direct access to high-reach media outlets, performance marketing channels and data-focused products provided by Stroeer.

Nevertheless, I had reservations that Stroeer gets a bit shaky and wants too much because a clear strategy was not really recognizable. I asked myself: Why did Stroeer just buy an online pharmacy and not another company? Perhaps the management has also asked itself the question and put the purchasing policy to the test because now the management has decided to gradually sell all of these non-core assets. The reason for this is that Stroeer wants to concentrate more on its core business.

While I also liked the original strategy, I think the sales were the right decision. On the one hand, the core business is more profitable and, on the other hand, the sales illustrate the confidence that the management places in the core business.

The Jewel: Statista.com

Nevertheless, Stroeer does not automatically forego acquisitions. This includes the jewel Statista.com.

I consider Statista.com as a massively undervalued jewel of Stroeer. Statista is an online portal for statistics, which makes data collected by market and opinion research institutes and data derived from the economic sector and official statistics available in English, French, German, and Spanish.

We live in an information society. Accordingly, information determines our everyday lives - be it on politics, business, technology, internet, marketing, sport, or entertainment. Furthermore, the usage of data will explode: It is to be expected that the size of the digital universe will double every two years at least.

However, with this flood of information, it is difficult to keep track. All the information has to be collected, sorted, and evaluated. Subsequently, these results must also be presented vividly.

This is an extremely difficult business, but Statista has managed to gain a significant market share: It is now one of the most successful statistics databases in the world. Given that, the growth is quite impressive. In 1Q 2018, the statistics portal's total number of registered users grew to around 1.5 million, while the traffic has almost doubled compared to last year with eight million unique visitors per month. The online portal, furthermore, currently records some 22.6 million page views every month. In 2018, Statista operates additional offices in nine locations worldwide including Stockholm, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Bangalore, and Shanghai.

(Source: Statista.com)

Media in US, UK, Ireland, Germany, France and, Spain are using infographics provided by Stroeer and the Statista Market Research in their coverage, for example:

UK

France

Statista has long been profitable and continues to grow. In 1Q 2019, the EBITDA (adjusted) in the Digital OOH & Content segment soared 25% from EUR 35m to EUR 44m, largely driven by the sustainable and profitable growth recorded by Public Video and Statista.

That's why it only makes sense for Stroeer that it has recently increased its stake in Statista from 81.3% to 100% due to the unfaltering and extremely successful performance. Statista is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stroeer, but Statista's management team headed will remain on board. And finally, I see a clear strategy behind the acquisitions.

The treasure Statista also makes Stroeer attractive for acquisitions. Larger companies could thereby gain masses of data and an economic company with a strong market position. Overall, the real value of Statista is underestimated. I am sure that the realization of this value will drive a change in investor perception and share price of Stroeer.

Dividend Policy

Beyond the operational business, there is another reason why I like the company. It increases sustainable and significant dividend payments. As you can see, the dividend has increased twenty-fold within five years:

(Source: Dividends since 2013)

It is clear that Stroeer will not be able to maintain this growth in the future. However, in March 2019, Stroeer announced that it adopts fundamentally new dividend policy and sustainably increases the payout ratio.

The current payout ratio of 25% to 50% of adjusted profit is set to be increased to between 50% and 75% and an increase in the dividend from EUR 1.30 to EUR 2.00 was proposed to the shareholder meeting.

The management justifies this step because of future market growth:

This adjustment reflects the expected, structural and sustainable growth of the German out-of-home advertising market and Stroeer's business model which is geared toward long-term growth with the successful "OOH plus" strategy.

The statement reflects management's trust in their own business and should, therefore, be seen as a good sign.

Reasonable PE

Stroeer has a very reasonable PE of 16 for 2019 for a company in the advertising business. Its closest competitors JCDecauX, Lamar, Outfront Media, and The Trade Desk are traded higher. Compared to them, Stroeer seems to be quite cheap. Furthermore, Stroeer has one of the lowest payout ratios.

EPS 2019 PE 2019 dividend yield payout Ratio Stroeer in EUR 3.8 16.00 2 3,2% 52% Lamar in USD 3.43 23.49 3.84 4.76% > 100% Outfront Media in USD 0.77 32.44 1.44 5.79% > 100% JCDecauX in EUR 1.28 22.2 0.62 2.3 ~ 50% Trade Desk in USD 2.86 64 - - -

Of course, Lamar and Outfront Media are REITs, which is why EPS and Payout have limited explanatory power. In addition, especially Lamar has an impressive dividend growth too:

(Source: Dividend growth Lamar)

In contrast, Stroeer's portfolio is a little bit wider. It not only covers the provision of advertising space (billboards, logo signs, and transit displays) but also offers services along the entire advertising value chain (dialog marketing, premium content across all digital channels etc.). It is also noteworthy that the dividend is not that low compared to the REITs. In addition, Stroeer has committed to further increase the payouts.

Compared to the more similar companies, JCDecauX and Trade Desk, the dividend is even more generous. Trade Desk does not pay a dividend and JCDecauX's dividend is much lower than the payouts of Stroeer. Likewise, none of the competitors has a data jewel comparable to Statista.

For investors, it is also interesting that Stroeer operates in a different geographic market than Lamar and Outfront Media. While Lamar and Outfront Media serve the US and Canadian market, Stroeer operates in Europe (like JCDecauX) and mainly in Germany. Stroeer is, therefore, a great opportunity to counteract home bias.

Conclusion and takeaway

Overall, an investment in Stroeer offers an asymmetric risk/reward relation.

The company is a well owner-managed company in a long-term growing and recession resistant market with excellent growth conditions.

In addition, compared to its competitors, Stroeer is fair valued and has a decidedly shareholder-friendly dividend policy. Furthermore, the company owns tons of data through its subsidiary Statista.com. Statista is a jewel whose value will increase in the future and drive a change in investor perception and share price. That vision makes Stroeer interesting for a takeover too.

However, it should be noted that Stroeer is mainly active in the German market. But there is a chance in every risk: For investors who want to counteract the home bias, this could also be an opportunity to diversify the portfolio.

Therefore, Stroeer is an attractive opportunity for medium/long-horizon income portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOTDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.