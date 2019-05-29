Weekly Cannabis Report: The Canopy/Acreage Deal Is Struggling

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks were mostly flat last week. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) dropped 0.3% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped 0.7%. U.S.-focused Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF extended its recent debacle with another 4.3% loss.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Large-Cap: Aurora Cannabis (ACB) dropped 4% after striking a research partnership with UFC. Canopy (CGC) was flat after announcing a small acquisition of a U.K. skincare company.

Canadian Mid-Cap: Aphria (APHA) gained 8% after Jefferies initiated coverage with a buy rating. OrganiGram (OGI) declined 6% during its first week of trading on the Nasdaq. CannTrust (CTST) declined 5% as shares continued to struggle after a series of missteps.

Canadian Small-Cap: MediPharm (OTCQB:MEDIF) dropped 8% after a period of rapid share price gains. Invictus MD (OTCQX:IVITF) dropped another 10% after it scrapped earlier announcement to apply for Nasdaq listing.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Large-Cap: U.S. cannabis stocks continued to retreat at a fast pace. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) led the group with its 10% decline after it drew another $80 million from Gotham Green Partners. Acreage Holdings (OTCQB:ACRGF) remains trading well below the implied Canopy offer price with discount widening to almost 50%. Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) dropped another 10% after its recent $45 million convertible debentures financing. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) slumped another 7% after founders sold another 1 million shares.

U.S. Small-Cap and International: TILT Holdings (OTCQB:SVVTF) continued its recent slide with another 10% drop after it recorded a half billion dollar write-down. Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) rose 7% after it named a local CPA as its CFO. Body and Mind (OTCPK:BMMJ) slumped 15% but the stock has gained over 320% this year so far.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

It has been more than one month since Canopy announced its acquisition of Acreage Holdings in a novel deal that defers the transaction until cannabis is legalized in the U.S. However, as the deal approaches the shareholder vote date, the discount between the implied offer price and Acreage share price actually widened. When the deal was first announced on April 18, the implied offer price based on Canopy's share price at the time was $27.5 per share, a 34% premium over Acreage's share price. However, more than one month later, Acreage closed at $18.99 last Friday while Canopy's implied offer price increased to $28.39. The implied discount widened significantly to 50% which is not a good sign for the transaction.

We think there are two reasons why the market is becoming increasingly suspicious of the deal. First of all, Acreage's 2.7% shareholder, Marcato Capital Management, came out earlier to voice its opposition to the deal. Marcato cited a lack of premium and uneven benefits to Canopy shareholders as its main concerns and preferred the company to run a full sale process or demand better terms from Canopy. We think Marcato isn't alone when it announced that it will vote against the deal. Secondly, we think the market is discounting the value of this deal significantly due to the uncertain nature of U.S. legalization. It is impossible to predict when the legalization will happen and when will Acreage shareholders receive their compensation. If a deal only happens at the end of the 7.5-year period, we could see the market assigning a significant discount to reflect the time value of money and illiquidity discount of Acreage shares.

In summary, we think the current skepticism towards the Canopy/Acreage deal is an ominous sign for investors looking for similar transactions in the U.S. cannabis sector. The opposition from many Acreage shareholders will make it more difficult for other companies to structure similar deals. Canopy is arguably the most prestigious acquirer in the global cannabis scene and nevertheless, it is facing an uphill battle in this deal. One could only imagine how other Canadian acquirers would be perceived by the shareholders. We think inbound M&A to the U.S. cannabis market will not increase dramatically as few firms have the resources to pull off such deals and U.S. firms have outgrown many of their Canadian peers in the last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.