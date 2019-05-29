AISC Silver Miners 2019: Rising Costs And Negative Margins

The 2019 first-quarter results are in for the silver miners and the recurring trend is that AISCs are going up. At the same time, the silver price has been declining to the $14/ounce level (see chart below from Kitco). The combination of higher costs and lower silver prices has really put the whole silver mining sector in a tight spot. Almost all of the silver miners are posting negative earnings.

First of all, let's analyse the price of silver going forward.

The Silver Institute reported supply and demand numbers for silver for 2018. As you can see, the silver supply dropped since 2015. The numbers also show weak demand for silver, although in 2018, we can see an uptick in silver demand. I do see a reversal in silver demand, especially in Asia as premiums on silver have been rising there lately (in China and in India).

However, there is one discrepancy in the reporting of silver supply. The USGS silver report shows a different picture in silver supply since 2015. Instead of declining silver supply, they reported 4 consecutive increases in silver supply. So we need to take the supply numbers with a grain of salt. In the worst case scenario, silver supply is still increasing and that would be negative for the price of silver. I attribute this rise in silver supply to the by-product production from the base metal miners. Now let's move to the analysis of the AISC of silver miners.

In June 2013, the World Gold Council, an industry group, produced a detailed standard for what miners should include in all-in sustaining costs, or AISC. We will use that metric. When we look at the AISC profile of several silver miners, we can conclude that a shift has happened in the AISC of silver miners. Silver miners were able to reduce costs several years in a row, but in 2019, almost all silver miners have a higher AISC. The average AISC from the list below is at $12.3/ounce, up 20% from a year ago. These numbers can be found in the financial reports of the respective companies and over the Internet.

All of these companies have failed to keep their AISC in check. This is due to the fact that grades are diminishing and mines are nearing depletion. The silver miners are currently also killing their mines by mining the higher grade material until those are depleted as well. So I expect that these costs will only go higher.

Avino Silver (ASM) did an upgrade on its mills in Q1 2019 which resulted in a 7-day loss of production. That resulted in the rise of AISC in Q1 2019 to $13.81/ounce. I expect that the AISC will be coming down in the next quarters when production returns to normal. Although they should be able to be earnings neutral, they still have a high amount of debt that needs to be paid off.

Endeavour Silver (EXK) had a huge problem in 2017, when the AISC spiked to $17.53/ounce due to production problems at the Guanacevi mine, that problem has still not been resolved. They are trying to get to the higher grade areas now to get the costs down, but that development has seen delays as well. Moreover, at El Compas, the mine and plant achieved commercial production in mid-March but only contributed two weeks of production during Q1. The ball mill was repaired and the plant re-commenced operations in mid-February. Finally, El Cubo has cut its production due to reserve depletion, which is also impacting AISC. As a result, the AISC has increased to $19.37/ounce which is having a huge negative impact on earnings. They posted a net loss of $13.3M in Q1.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) also had a significant increase in AISC from $6.8/ounce to $10.7/ounce due to lower production at their mines. The company has been building a new mine (Lindero) to offset this decline, but that project is having huge problems. In February, CAPEX for the project has increased from $239M to $295M which would have negative consequences for its NPV. I estimate that the NPV will be cut in half to $70M NPV. The project was first set to be in production in Q2 2019 and now has already been delayed to Q1 2020. Another silver miner, Hecla Mining (HL), has a similar problem. Their Nevada project, which they poured several millions of dollars in, got their permit blocked by a state judge. The stock collapsed on the heels of several class action lawsuits. This illustrates that mine projects are all but easy to commission, there are a lot of risks and it can impair the company in a split second.

Great Panther Mining (GPL) has already diversified from silver to gold production, that's why they changed their company name from Great Panther Silver to Great Panther Mining. While looking at the AISC for the silver production part, we see a pretty stable AISC of $15.2/ounce.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM), the lowest cost producer in this list, keeps amazing me with its declining AISC. It is a very undervalued company trading at a P/E of 10 while many other silver miners are struggling to keep their heads above water. The risk premium is mostly located in the fact that this is a Chinese miner. I don't see any other reason why this stock shouldn't be higher. The company also recently increased its dividend to $0.0125/share (semi-annually) or 1.23% per year. This would be the only company on the list that I would recommend.

To conclude, the rising AISC of silver miners ($12.3/ounce) is currently making it very difficult for silver miners to make a profit at a silver price of $14/ounce. If the silver price doesn't move up significantly, we could see bankruptcies coming soon.

To illustrate this, I will post a final chart below from GFMS. On this chart, you can see that at the current silver price of $14/ounce, 20% of silver production will be cut off. If the silver price would go even lower to let's say $10/ounce, then 80% of silver production would be cut off. It's safe to say that silver prices can't go much lower without a massive decrease in supply.

