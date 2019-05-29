Gap Shares Looking Attractive Around $21

When on the hunt for cheap stocks, we always aim to go where the fear is. One stock which has had a desperate few months is The Gap, Inc. (GPS). The separation of the Old Navy brand from the main company really seems to be taking its toll on the shares of late. With a share price currently of $21.35, Gap's earnings multiple has dropped to 8.25 which is well behind the company' 5-year average of 13.5. The aggressive decline, as well as the upcoming earnings announcement, has spiked implied volatility to almost 60%. This basically means that the market is projecting a big move in the share price shortly. The question is whether we will get more downside action in the days to come.

Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental (which could possibly affect the technical chart) has already been reflected in the price. Therefore, we believe, for example, that the Old Navy separation which is not due until next year has already been digested by the share price at this stage.

We intend to play this stock (probably prior to earnings) on the long side. Gap's technicals, dividend, and valuation all look encouraging in our opinion. Let's dig in.

Although Gap's short-term chart looks ugly at present, its long-term chart looks encouraging from a bullish stance. In fact, it seems that shares are currently undergoing a multi-decade ascending triangle. We have higher lows which are key. Furthermore, the previous pattern is definitely bullish as one just has to look at the strong rally which took place from 1995 to 2000. Could we come back down and test the lower trend-line? Possibly, but very unlikely in our point of view due to our bullish assessment of US stocks in general.

The three-year weekly chart does not look as promising although shares seem to have strong support around the $21 level. Although shares are down 30%+ in 2019 alone, volume has not followed suit. We use volume as a predictive indicator of where price will eventually trend. Buying volume has remained surprisingly strong throughout this down-move. This trend may be informing us of things to come.

Out of all the valuation multiples, the firm's sales multiple looks the most attractive at present. Gap presently has a market cap of $8.1 billion and generated $16.58 billion of sales in its latest fiscal year. In our opinion, there is no reason why Gap's sales multiple cannot revert to its long-term mean over time. We state this because the firm is:

Profitable Has a high dividend of 3.7% which is stable Has a strong balance sheet

In our opinion, when one can buy $2 of sales for every $1 invested, it stacks the odds immediately in favor of a profitable investment if the respective stock has sound financials. Remember this industry currently trades with a sales multiple of 1.1 where the S&P trades with a sales multiple of closer to 2. We acknowledge that the $4.62 billion of sales in the fourth quarter resulted in a 3%+ negative growth rate over the same quarter of 12 months prior. We are expecting a flat quarter revenue-wise though in Q1 which should settle the ship here.

With respect to the dividend, free cash flow over the past 5 fiscal years, for example, has been able to easily cover dividend payouts. Gap's debt to equity ratio has been declining and its interest coverage ratio is up to around 20. Researching these numbers is important as value plays can many times take months if not years to play out. Investors though can get paid here while they wait.

To sum up, we may play Gap to the upside through an earnings bell before the bell on Thursday afternoon. There is plenty of fear surrounding this stock at present. We believe it to be misplaced. We will find out soon enough.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.