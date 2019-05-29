Resource Sector Digest: Hecla Has Bitten Off Too Much

(Source)

Setting The Scene

Hecla Mining (HL) and its latest set of challenges at the Nevada operations drew a number of comments under the last edition of this newsletter, along with several requests for further discussion. We are happy to oblige in the following.

Hecla's collection of mines in Northern Nevada is a recent addition to the company's portfolio stemming from last year's $460M acquisition of Klondex Mines (KLDX). According to CEO Mr. Philips S Baker the company "structured the deal to use our excess cash balances so our shareholders can benefit from the approximately 162,000 gold equivalent ounces a year of production while minimizing dilution."

Less than a year later, we observe that precious metals output is falling a long way short of predictions, and if there ever was any excess cash on Hecla's balance sheet, then this cash has disappeared well and truly.

Operational issues at Hecla's Nevada mines were discussed in some detail during the Q&A session following the Q2 earnings call. Several issues seem to be at play, but the main problem appears to revolve around water management at the Fire Creek mine. To quote Mr. Baker again:

"With respect to the water, what it has done is it's limiting places that we're able to go in the mine. Because we cannot deal with the water fast enough to be able to effectively move forward so our advance rate really slows down, and our ability to mine in those areas slows down."

Simply increasing the capacity of the pumps and the existing reverse osmosis water treatment plant won't do the trick here as Hecla will also need to go through permitting for an expansion of the current water discharge limit. Plus, such a plant expansion would be rather costly and Hecla seems to be toying with the idea of discharging some of the water without running it through the reverse osmosis plant, an idea that will only complicate this permitting process. Other complicating factors at the Nevada operations include lack of success with resource conversion from inferred to indicated, contractor in-efficiency, and the unexpected presence of refractory ore in some zones of the Fire Creek mine.

A comprehensive review of the Nevada operations is scheduled for completion before the end of Q2. Given the multitude of issues, and considering the apparent need to go through permitting for additional water discharge quotas we are not expecting a quick fix, even before pondering the capex requirements and the cost of defining additional resources to extend the mine life beyond the current year-and-a-half.

These operational challenges have not only put a wet blanket over production expectations (less than 20,000 gold-equivalent ounces in Q1 equates to only about half the quarterly run-rate quoted by the CEO at the time of the Klondex acquisition), they also have severe financial implications. Hecla reported all-in sustaining costs of $3,056/oz gold on a by-product basis, more than twice the average gold price for the quarter. And while working capital stood at $250M before the Klondex acquisition, and printed $66M immediately afterward, this number has slid into negative territory at the end of Q1, after just three quarters of cash bleed in Nevada.

Of course, the balance sheet was never brimming with "excess cash" in the first place. Hecla has $35M in Senior Secured Notes maturing in each 2019 and 2020, plus $518M in 2021 and the cash should have gone towards reducing the debt load in this humble scribe's opinion. The last $518M debt portion listed above is especially noteworthy as this debt was originally taken on to finance the Aurizon Mines takeover back in 2013, at which time Mr. Baker stated that "Casa Berardi will pay for itself," implying that cash flow from this gold mine would be used to pay off the debt. Five years on, and this debt is still weighing on a balance sheet which now also boasts negative working capital. And what's even more embarrassing, Hecla is also in breach of the original covenants and had to go back to the lenders in order to negotiate temporary relief.

The topic of covenants was briefly mentioned during the Q1 earnings call, and it deserves careful consideration by anyone pondering an investment at this point. Here is an emphasized excerpt from the most recent financial statements to illustrate this point. The footnote pertains to the mentioned temporary covenant relief.

(Source: Q1 footnotes, emphasis added)

So let's take a closer look, and see how Hecla is faring financially with regards to these covenants.

Things still looked OK at the end of 2018:

the Leverage ratio computed to 3.66, well below the quoted 4.50 limit;

and the Interest coverage ratio computed to 3.46, well above the 3.00 limit.

But within just three months, the situation has changed dramatically (using numbers from the rolling past four quarters):

the Leverage ratio now computes to 5.00, spot-on the negotiated relaxed limit;

and the Interest coverage ratio has dropped to 2.67, technically in breach of the limit stated in the covenants.

Hecla stated that no covenants were breached at the end of Q1, and we assume this is the case due to variations in how individual parameters in the covenants are calculated. In this context, we note that debt agreements usually specify the exact formulas for calculating the individual parameters, and these may differ slightly from the numbers one can glean from the financial quarterly statements and the back of an envelop. (We used the sum of long-term debt plus outstanding leases to calculate "total debt," and we used line items "Earnings before taxes," "Interest," and "Depreciation, depletion, and amortization" to calculate EBITDA.)

Nevertheless, we note that clearly Hecla has been unable to operate within the limits of the original Leverage ratio, and the company must be getting very close to breaching the Interest coverage ratio. Neither Total Debt, nor Interest payments have changed significantly over the past few quarters, and therefore the problem must lie with the EBITDA generated by Hecla's operations. The chart below illustrates the development.

(Source: Author's work)

The last "good quarter" is about to drop out of the rolling annual calculations and we are having a hard time understanding how Hecla will be able to lift annual EBITDA sufficiently to return to a financial position within the limits of its debt covenants.

In conclusion, we submit that Hecla has bitten off too much with last year's Klondex acquisition. The Nevada assets are dishing out more technical problems than anticipated, the balance sheet has turned into a veritable headache, and we see little chance of escaping a breach of covenants without some painful corporate action - painful for shareholders that is. The looming need to re-finance the $500M in Senior Notes only adds to the gravity of the predicament. Options that come to mind include a capital raise at the current multi-year low, or asset sales. None of this is designed to lift the share price, which quite naturally leads to the next heading of this newsletter...

Actionable Ideas

... short Hecla Mining.

News Release Of The Week

News release of the week goes to Barrick Gold (GOLD) for its offer to buy-out Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) for an implied valuation of $787M. We would like to remind readers that Barrick had spun out this very company back in 2010, and had valued the company at $3.7B at the time. Barrick CEO Mr. Bristow is on record describing the offer as "fair."

Drill Result Summary

McEwen Mining (MUX) reported numerous high-grade drill results from the Black Fox mine near Timmins, Ontario. Deja Vu, as there was never a shortage of similar hits at this mine, unfortunately never sufficient to ensure sustained profitability. In a separate news release the company announced commercial production at its Gold Bar mine in Nevada.

(MUX) reported numerous high-grade drill results from the Black Fox mine near Timmins, Ontario. Deja Vu, as there was never a shortage of similar hits at this mine, unfortunately never sufficient to ensure sustained profitability. In a separate news release the company announced commercial production at its Gold Bar mine in Nevada. Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is firming up confidence in its Valentine Lake project in Newfoundland. The latest infill drill results have certainly done their bit to support this effort.

(OTCQX:MGDPF) is firming up confidence in its Valentine Lake project in Newfoundland. The latest infill drill results have certainly done their bit to support this effort. Endeavour Silver (EXK) has reported encouraging near-mine drill results at its Bolanitos silver-gold mine near Guanajuato. An operational review for this mine is scheduled for "later this month."

(EXK) has reported encouraging near-mine drill results at its Bolanitos silver-gold mine near Guanajuato. An operational review for this mine is scheduled for "later this month." Probe Metals (OTCQB:PROBF) reported results from 55 holes drilled on the company's Val d'Or East property in Quebec. The results should serve to support both resource conversion and resource expansion.

Wheelings And Dealings

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has announced the pricing of $300M in Senior Notes maturing in 2024. The notes will be offered at 98% of par and bear 9.5% interest - a sign of strictly limited market confidence in this gold miner.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) has made a C$5.2M investment in Royal Road Minerals (OTC:RRDMF) giving the major a 19.9% stake in the junior. Royal Road is exploring for gold in Colombia and Nicaragua under the leadership of Mr. Tim Coughlin who also led the discovery and initial development of the Amulsar deposit in Armenia (a job Lydian International (OTC:LYDIF) is currently struggling to complete).

Umicore (OTCPK:UMICF) is acquiring a cobalt refinery in Kokkola, Finland, from Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) for $150M. The cash will be split according to the respective 70:30 stakes of the two current JV partners.

New Pacific Metals (OTCQX:NUPMF) has raised C$20M from the exercise of warrants by Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Silvercorp (SVM). The junior is developing projects in Bolivia, Canada, and China.

Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF) is also cashed up after a successful C$15.9M placement of flow-through and common shares. The junior is set for a busy exploration season on its Golden Triangle project.

Contact Gold (OTC:CGOL) has also started its exploration season at Pony Creek in Nevada following closure of a C$4M placement. The project is located immediately to the South of Gold Standard Ventures' (GSV) Railroad project and shares the same general geology. The picture below was taken on a recent site visit and shows portions of both properties.

(Source: author's archive)

Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF) has agreed to purchase a per-ton-royalty-interest on the Jerritt Canyon Processing Facilities near Elko, Nevada. This facility includes one out of three roasters in Nevada, whereby the other two are operated by the newly formed Barrick (GOLD) - Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) JV. This royalty might gain in relevance in the context of Hecla's review of its Nevada operations discussed earlier in this piece. Jerritt Canyon might well emerge as the most logical place to toll-treat complex ore from Fire Creek.

EMX Royalties (EMX) is another small royalty play which is building a sizeable royalty stake on the lands adjacent to Northern Star's (OTCPK:NESRF) Pogo mine in Alaska. The latest addition to this stake was acquired from Corvus Gold (OTCQX:CORVF) along with an equity investment in this Nevada explorer.

Other News

SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) announced the results of an eagerly awaited PEA for its Cascabel project in Ecuador. The document describes a block cave costing $2.4-2.8B upfront capex, and drew a resounding "Hmm..." first from the Itinerant Musings chat board, and then from the market in general.

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) has finally filled the CFO position which had been vacant as a result of Paulson's proxy action late in 2018. Mr. Jaco Cruise is joining the company leaving behind a job with Triple Flag Finance, a private Toronto-based streaming and royalty business.

Vedanta (VEDL) is fighting the Zambian government in the country's high court in an effort to regain control over its Konkola copper mine. The government had placed the mine under liquidation in what appears to constitute a thinly veiled attempt to expropriate the asset from the miner.

And here we better stop and say good-bye, as always expecting to see youse all again next week, alert and ready for the next issue of this newsletter.

