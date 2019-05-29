Novartis Lands A Monumental Week, Gaining 2 FDA Approvals In One Day

Novartis (NVS) had highly positive news items last week because it had received 2 approvals for its pipeline. The first of which is known as Zolgensma, which was approved to treat patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Then, in the same week, the FDA approved another drug known as Piqray (alpeplisib) for patients with EGFR-2 (HR+/HER2-) PIK3CA-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Both of these approvals are expected to be blockbuster drugs for Novartis. I believe that it has solid footing going forward with these latest drug approvals.

FDA Approval of Zolgensma Pushes Envelope For Gene Therapy

Novartis had obtained FDA approval for Zolgensma to specifically treat children under the age of 2 with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This disease is caused by a mutation in the survival motor neuron gene 1 (SMN1). What happens is that these children experience the destruction of motor neurons. The phase 3 study for this patient population was highly successful because the primary endpoint was met. Specifically, the primary endpoint was looking to see if the patient could sit without support for at least 30 seconds. The breakdown of the primary endpoint was that 1 patient was able to crawl, 1 patient could pull up to a stand, and 11 patients that could sit without any support for at least 30 seconds. This is a monumental approval because it goes after the largest market opportunity for SMA. The reason why I say that is because Zolgensma was approved to treat patients with SMA type 1. It is known that about 50% of all new SMA cases are type 1. It is estimated that the global market opportunity for SMA could be worth up to $3.9 billion by 2025. The biggest issue and possibly risk is that the drug is expected to be priced at about $2.1 million. When this was initially reported it looked bad because it was not known whether or not insurers would cover such a cost. Lately, it was revealed that the $2.1 million cost would be spread out over a 5-year period. The cost of Zolgensma would be $425,000 per year over 5 years. This detail is being worked out with multiple insurance companies, which is a good idea. It satisfies the insurance companies, so they don't have to pay out a lot of upfront money and the patient still gets the treatment they desperately need to treat their SMA.

FDA Approval Of Piqray Creates Another Opportunity

In my opinion, Zolgensma is a game changer for Novartis, however, as I noted above, it also had another drug approved the very same day. This drug is known as Piqray, which was approved to treat postmenopausal women and men with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-), PIK3CA-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer. One thing to point out is that in order for patients to be treated with Piqray, their disease has to be detected using an FDA approved test with progression on or after an endocrine-based treatment. In addition, Piqray is not being given to this patient population alone. Piqray was approved in combination with AstraZeneca's (AZN) Faslodex to treat this patient population. The reason why the FDA felt compelled to approve the drug was because of a highly positive phase 3 study. This phase 2 study was known as SOLAR-1. This phase 3 study showed that those treated with the Piqray combination reduced the risk of death or progression in these breast cancer patients by 35% compared to those treated with Faslodex alone. Then, the combination demonstrated a progression-free survival rate of 11 months compared to only 5.7 months for those only given Faslodex. These are impressive numbers, but what exactly makes these results even more substantial? It's because these patients had already progressed in their disease when treated with an aromatase inhibitor with or without a CDK4/6 inhibitor. To achieve such a positive outcome, even after these patients have already failed on prior therapy, is quite amazing. What's the bottom-line outcome for the market opportunity with Piqray? Basically, the market opportunity is pretty big. That's because it is estimated about 40% of these HER2+/HER2- breast cancer patients will end up having the PIK3CA mutation. There is another positive item to highlight. Piqray was approved based on the FDA's new program known as Real-Time Oncology Review Pilot. This is a system implemented by the FDA to speed up the review process and get some of these drugs out to patients at a quicker rate. To give you an idea about it, this pilot program aims to start reviewing some part of a regulatory application before it is entirely submitted. There was a huge shocking event though based on this pilot program. The FDA specifically stated that it would apply to supplemental new drug applications (sNDA) and supplemental biologics license applications (sBLA). The reason why I bring that up is because Piqray was submitted as an NDA, not an sNDA. Therefore, nobody knew that the FDA had changed its stance to approving NDAs as well under this new Real-Time Oncology Review Pilot Program until the approval of Piqray. Piqray is expected to be priced at $15,500 for a 28-day supply, which means it should cost an estimated $186,000 per year.

Conclusion

Novartis had tremendous news last week, gaining two approvals on the very same day of May 24, 2019. Both of these FDA approvals will definitely help the company push forward. Especially, as it looks to develop new potential blockbuster drugs. Within the next 2 years, it expects 10 or more planned drug launches that could possibly reach blockbuster status. I say that the company is on the right track based on its 2 latest approvals. Zolgensma should definitely hit into high gear as it makes its way to the market. Piqray is an approved breast cancer drug that offers a more targeted approach to treating those breast cancer patients with the PIK3CA mutation. One risk is that it's possible not all drugs planned to launch within the next 2 years will end up reaching blockbuster status. Another risk is that despite splitting up the price of Zolgensma for a 5-year period, Novartis still has to convince these insurers that its gene therapy works. In essence, it will have to be a kind of a "show me" type of launch. For insurers to be willing to pay such a hefty price, they have to see that Zolgensma is living up to its expectations. I believe that Novartis is on the right track and things should only get better from here for it.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.