Hecla: Piling Up More Concerns

Hecla Mining (HL) has recently reported Q1 2019 results that depict moderate improvement in Y/Y revenues, which, however, did not translate into bottom-line earnings. Even though HL has a geographically diverse and resource-rich portfolio of operating mines, together with development and exploration projects located across the US, Canada and Mexico; these mining assets/ properties have lately been unable to deliver attractive mining dynamics for HL.

In my opinion, unimpressive operational performance has landed heavily on the share price, and the situation deteriorated further due to depressed metal prices. Considering the more recent trend in prices of both PMs (read: precious metals) and base metals (lead and zinc), I believe near-term recovery is difficult and thus HL will be missing the support from metal prices for a while.

Moreover, HL has a weak liquidity position in relation to its towering debt in excess of $0.5 BB. The company does have a couple of attractive exploration/ development projects but its liquidity position impedes its ability to aggressively capitalize on these opportunities. With suspended production guidance for its Nevada operations, HL is left only with silver production and this situation may not reflect positively on the share price. In my view, investors should not rely on the appealing technicals; the stock may largely move sideways from here.

HL's Q1 2019 revenues of ~$153 MM fared higher Y/Y (Q1 2018: ~$140 MM), but they couldn't drill down on its EPS that shrunk from positive $0.02 (in Q1 2018) to negative $0.05 (in Q1 2019). Despite having a suitable mix of mining assets across the US, Canada, and Mexico, HL has miserably failed to deliver on the operational front (Figure-2).

On that note, even though HL saw Y/Y increase in production volumes (Figure-3), the massive $414 MM acquisition of Klondex mines last year (that also significantly uplifted HL's debt) is now proving to be a burden on the company's resources.

On one hand, there is HL's Lucky Friday mine that's suffering from a prolonged 2-year strike while on the other, HL's Nevada operations have recently been suspended (at least practically) by the company in the wake of low-metal prices that met higher production costs at Nevada operations. HL has suspended its production and cost guidance for the Nevada operations. The company's CEO stated on the occasion,

We are reviewing our Nevada operations to determine the best path forward and expect the results of this review in the second quarter. In the meantime, we are suspending our annual Nevada estimates for production and cost. We are maintaining our annual estimates for capital and exploration spending to maintain our liquidity and balance sheet.

In my view, HL's sales may well be affected going forward, due to lower production volumes and depressed metal prices (Figure-5). This is likely to deteriorate HL's liquidity position further.

In my view, HL's sales may well be affected going forward, due to lower production volumes and depressed metal prices (Figure-5). This is likely to deteriorate HL's liquidity position further.

More than half of HL's total liabilities are composed of LTD which is quite significant compared to its liquidity position. Based on the Q1 balance sheet numbers, HL's LTD is ~4x the total current assets and many more times it's cash position (Figure-6). This is denoted by a meagre 3.75% cash flow-to-debt proportion (calculated as $20.03 MM /$ 533.72 MM X 100%) and indicates a potential red flag for the company.

Liquidity concerns would mean that HL may not pursue aggressive exploration/ development of its mining properties including the Montanore, Rock Creek, San Juan silver, Silver Valley, Aurora, and Monte Cristo properties to name a few.

On a different note, the suspension of production guidance from its Nevada operations would practically mean that HL may hardly deliver gold output (if any) and its revenues would largely depend on silver sales. As shown in Figure-5, silver has recently witnessed noticeable downside. Hence, mere dependence on silver would not be very helpful for HL. The company's technical position (Figure-7) is attractive without any doubt (while sales price is near 52-week lows), but the risks discussed above are too consequential to provide for any notable upside in share prices.

In summary, even though Q1 saw Y/Y improvement in revenues, these are expected to slow down following HL's disturbed Nevada operations. The company's troubled operational profile, together with declining metal prices will weigh heavily on its revenues and earnings going forward. Also, HL's weak liquidity position will inhibit any noticeable developments on its operational front in the near term. These factors indicate that we may continue to see turbulence in HL's share prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.