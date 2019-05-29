Bitcoin - Hold On - The Ride's Just Starting Part 3

Back in October 2018, Seeking Alpha published my article Bitcoin – Hold On – The Ride’s Just Starting, where I wrote:

Refer to the Bi-Weekly chart below that shows Bitcoin relative to the US dollar. The most accurate approach by using log scale fib extensions in Bitcoin shows several interesting things that support continued upside in the current price pattern. Firstly, it is still in what is referred to in Elliott Wave parlance as Primary Degree Wave 3 (green (3)) in its move up off the all-time low. Within Primary (3), it's presently completing Minor Degree Wave 4 (blue 4), which should conclude with a price drop into the $2,488-4,175 region. This final drop should complete shortly and potentially before the end of this year.

In picture-perfect fashion, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped directly into our target region, which then solicited a reaction to the upside. We strongly urged our subscribers to take a non-leveraged long position in BTC at $3,400. While, at the time, we recommended going long BTC, we could not be certain that all of the Minor Degree Wave 4 was complete, we did know that either it would complete, or minimally, we would see a reasonable-sized bounce, thus allowing us to enter stops at or near breakeven, and allow the pattern to fill out and provide further clues. See the Weekly BTCUSD Chart Posted in October 2018 below.

BTC-USD Chart Posted in October 2018

Since going long, BTC now appears to be forming an upside impulsive wave structure. See the BTC Daily Chart below. An Elliott Wave impulsive structure typically signifies the end of a move or the beginning of the next move and, in this case, would suggest that this move up off the December 2018 low is the initial wave (I) of a move to the $31,000 to $70,000 region. See the current BTCUSD Weekly Chart below.

BTC-USD Current Weekly Chart

For those who think they may have missed the upside, rest easy, after this initial wave (I) completes into the $10,500 region, we would then expect a wave (II) retracement. While we cannot say yet what the price target will be for wave (II) until wave (I) completes, we would expect it to be lower than current levels, and if BTC exhibits a standard retrace, it could provide for an entry in the $5,000 region. Again, the wave (I) will need to complete, and wave (II) will need to commence before we can provide better targets for the next pullback.

BTC-USD Current Daily Chart

What does seem more likely is that the low for Bitcoin is now in. The entry long that we broadcast here in Seeking Alpha and announced to our subscribers has now more than doubled in value in less than 6 months. However, for those still seeking to go long for the enormous move up, watch closely over the coming weeks for the completion of the initial wave (I) up, and the corrective retrace against this move to go long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.