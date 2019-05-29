This CBL Preferred Issue Is Yielding 20%

CBL & Associates (CBL) has experienced its fair share of drama over the past year. The REIT has seen numerous operational headwinds related to numerous retail bankruptcies and a recent class action lawsuit. The company's dividend cut, followed by a temporary dividend suspension, along with revenue declines have led to a steep decline in the price of the company's common shares, preferred shares, and unsecured bonds. As it currently stands, common shares are priced at 25% of the company's equity, the preferred shares are nearing 20% dividend yields, and the company's fixed income is yielding over 10%. If CBL is generating the cash flow necessary to successfully deleverage, the company could be a solid deep value investment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: CNBC

Source: FINRA

CBL's problems can be best exemplified by looking at its profit and loss statement. The company's first quarter revenues were 10% lower than the first quarter 2018 revenues. The company ultimately lost $46 million in the first quarter, compared to breaking even in the same quarter last year. While the revenue decline was the main driver, the company was also dealt with $16 million in extraordinary losses ($88 million in litigation settlement offset by $72 million in gain on debt extinguishment).

Source: SEC 10-Q

CBL's balance sheet shows an erosion in shareholder equity, mainly caused by the depreciation in real estate assets. The company was able to reduce its indebtedness by $100 million in the first quarter, however, CBL remains highly leveraged with a thin cash balance. It is important to note with real estate companies that asset depreciation does not imply the market value of assets is declining.

Source: SEC 10-Q

CBL's cash flow is the most important factor in determining whether bondholders can recoup their principal. CBL's operating cash flow declined by nearly half in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2018. After capital expenditures, the company still generated $29 million in free cash flow. While the company's trailing twelve month operating cash flow has noticeably declined, the company's free cash flow has remained stable, which establishes an ability to reduce debt and possibly continue to pay dividends.

Source: SEC 10-Q

Another explanation regarding the decline in CBL's unsecured bonds lies in the examination of CBL's changes in debt structure during the first quarter. While CBL paid down its mortgage and indebtedness by $140 million, the company refinanced approximately $890 million of unsecured term loans and lines of credit into secured term loans and lines of credit. These new loans increase the amount of debt senior to CBL's unsecured bonds. In addition to the new debt structure, CBL must pay down or refinance 75% of its outstanding debt over the next five years.

Source: SEC 10-Q

The key to CBL's solvency going forward is its ability to generate free cash flow and pay down debt. Based on the first quarter conference call, management has guided $220 million in free cash flow after dividends in 2019. Based on long-term guidance of $75 million to $125 million in capital expenditures, I'm estimating $417 million in operating cash flow in 2019. After baking in NASDAQ's earnings headwinds over the next two years, I believe that CBL can reduce its debt load by $1.25 billion by the end of 2023.

CBL should not need to refinance any debts until 2021. The company can also free up a few hundred million more by eliminating its common dividend, a move that would only be tenable if they did not have any taxable income. While the common shares, preferred shares, and unsecured debt each has its own risk tolerance, this is a rare deep value situation where I believe owning all three classes is advantageous.

2026 Bond Information

CUSIP: 12505JAD5

Price: $69.70

Coupon: 5.95%

Yield to Maturity: 12.208%

Maturity Date: 12/15/2026

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): B1/BB

Series D Preferred Share Information

Ticker: CBL'D

Link to Prospectus

15% Tax Eligible: No

Credit Rating (S&P): B-

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position on CBL common shares or CBL bonds maturing in 2026 within the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.