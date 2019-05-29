5 Years Since MannKind Received FDA Approval For Afrezza Doubts Swirl

When entrepreneur and philanthropist Alfred Mann established what would come to be known as MannKind Corporation (MNKD) he set out to offer diabetics an inhalable mealtime insulin that would closely mimic the kinetic profile of non-diabetics using the proprietary delivery system Technosphere.

Source: MannKind 2004 10K

After two Complete Response letters and additional clinical studies the FDA approved Afrezza on June 27, 2014. When Sanofi (SNY) licensed Afrezza for worldwide rights with an upfront payment of $150 million, potential milestones of up to $775 million, and worldwide profits and losses to be divided 65% for Sanofi and 35% for MannKind, it appeared Alfred Mann's dream vision would be realized.

Five years since receiving FDA approval, Sanofi returning Afrezza to MannKind, the passing of Alfred Mann, and two CEOs, Afrezza revenue is negligible and MannKind's finances are disturbing. Management has tried several marketing strategies, all have not produced meaning results. Afrezza may not be economically viable, marketing strategies inappropriate, or both. Change is needed: MannKind's board of directors needs to decide the fate of Afrezza and or CEO Castagna.

MannKind since FDA approval of Afrezza

Nearly a year after Sanofi licensed Afrezza an advertisement appeared in the October 5, 2015 issue of Time, I snapped a photo of it - joking with friends the pope has embraced Afrezza.

Source: John Kastanes

In January 2016, Sanofi terminated the licensing agreement with MannKind because Sanofi determined it was not economically viable in the United States.

Without a partner and an insulin purchase agreement with Amphastar (AMPH) MannKind was forced to market Afrezza alone. To assist with that task MannKind hired Michael Castagna initially as Chief Commercial Officer to build the infrastructure required to market Afrezza. While Castagna excelled with the development of titration kits, repackaging of Afrezza, and distribution channels, sales and marketing have been ineffective. For instance, during 1Q 2019, $9.3 million was spent on advertising only to see scripts and revenue drop from 4Q 2018 where virtually no advertising was allocated.

His performance as CEO, measured by financials and pipeline advancement is also troubling. For 1Q 2019 vs 1Q 2018 MannKind reported:

Afrezza revenue - $5,076,000 vs $3,402,000

Cost of goods sold - $4,020,000 vs $4,008,000

Selling, general, and admin expenses - $25,673,000 vs $20,618,000

Research and development - $1,667,000 vs $2,644,000

Net loss - $14,883,000 vs $30,385,000

Shares authorized - 187,434,000 vs 120,911,000

Ending cash and cash equivalents - $59,800,000

According to fellow contributor Spencer Osborne's latest article, MannKind's cash is sufficient to fund operations into early 4Q. With lackluster Afrezza revenue, high costs and expenses, negligible research and development, and cash dwindling, shareholders are fleeing sending share price to slightly above $1.

Data by YCharts

With foreseeable losses and continued cash depletion, share price is likely to close below $1. If the closing bid price remains below $1 for 30 consecutive business days, MannKind will receive a delisting letter. MannKind found itself in this same situation in early 2017 and was forced to enact a 1-for-5 share reversal.

MannKind has made some progress on pipeline development - treprostinil was entered into a phase 1 study and enticed United Therapeutics (UTHR) into a licensing agreement that brought in much needed cash. However, no additional molecules have advanced into clinical studies.

Source: mannkindcorp.com

What investor should consider

MannKind's only FDA approved product Afrezza doesn't generate sufficient revenue to offset cost of goods sold and selling expenses. Because MannKind has entered into a long-term insulin supply contract, MannKind must market Afrezza or try to partner it - both strategies aren't going well.

MannKind possess a unique delivery platform Technopshere as demonstrated with the United licensing agreement. MannKind's management hasn't advanced additional molecules - probably because cash is tight. Without additional molecules advancing into clinical studies, licensing or partnerships are unlikely to materialize.

MannKind shares in danger of closing below $1. If MannKind does receive another delisting letter, MannKind will likely enact another share reversal.

In a previous article, I recommended shareholders sell 2021 $4 calls as a way to reduce costs and generate income from their MannKind investment. For advanced traders I recommended selling a combination of 2021 $4 calls with either a 2020 $0.5 or 2021 $1 puts. While confident shares wouldn't rise above $4 or fall below $0.5, I wasn't confident share price would remain above $1 - it appears my hunch was correct.

Five years since receiving FDA approval for Afrezza revenue is modest. Whether Afrezza is economically viable or not is uncertain. Because of Afrezza's uncertainty, lack of cash, the possibility of another share reversal, and additional dilution, shareholders are losing enthusiasm.

If you are contemplating investing in MannKind, make it a small percentage of your portfolio until management provides clarity on finances and pipeline advancement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.