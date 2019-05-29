Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Management Presents at MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors & IT Services Summit (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors & IT Services Summit May 29, 2018 8:00 AM ET

All right. Welcome. I think we're going to get started. Thanks to everyone for joining us for our very first Payments, Processors & IT Services Conference here at MoffettNathanson. We are ready to kick it off. We have -- very delighted to be kicking off this morning with Craig Vosburg, the President of North America from MasterCard. Craig is our leadoff batter for today. So Craig, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

Yes. Thanks. It's a nice line up I have to say, he is the leadoff [indiscernible].

Exactly, I know you lead us off with a homerun, I guess. All right, let's start off with MasterCard. Craig, you are President of North America for Mastercard. The U.S. is MasterCard's largest market. I think card penetration in the U.S. last we looked at it is running somewhere in the mid-60s. So with that in mind, can you just give us an update on your regional strategy for North America in these regions, where card penetration is relatively high already?

Sure. Yes, I'd be happy to. Well, as you mentioned, North America is, it's obviously an important region for us, and the U.S. in particular, represents about a third of our revenue globally. It is however despite the penetration rates that you referenced; one, a market that we continue to look at is one that represents a great opportunity for growth for us. And so, our strategy in North America is very consistent with our strategy around the rest of the world, and it's focused really on doing the things that we can do to continue to grow our core business to diversify our revenue streams by broadening the customers that we serve, the range of services that we provide, and looking to build new businesses that will add new streams of revenue going into the future.

So, specifically what that means for us in North America is focusing on activities to grow the core by increasing the distribution of our products in the marketplace and driving market share gains in our core products of debit/credit, commercial and prepaid products. There's opportunities to continue to grow that, not just through increasing market share, which I'm happy to say we've been successfully doing across each of those products over the last number of years, but by continuing to increase the usage of those products, and despite the penetration rate in the mid-60s as it relates to payments consumers make to merchants for the purchase of goods or services. That still leaves a nice runway for additional growth, you know, mid-60s in a $12 trillion or $13 trillion flow payments in the U.S. We use a lot of dollars yet to go after.

So, getting more products in the markets to be able to put us in a position to capture those flows, continuing to focus on expanding acceptance, acceptance is such an important part of the network, value proposition, an important driver of growth for us, by getting acceptance in the new areas for consumers to be able to use our products, whether that's verticals that typically haven't been used for card in payments like rents and education, whether that's new areas like small ticket transactions, which have been sort of a basting [Ph] for cash, and represented opportunity for us to go after, whether that's making sure our acceptance capabilities are enabled on any device that's connected and capable of communicating as the Internet of Things expands the framework of how we think about acceptance opportunities. And in doing that, we're not only expanding the reach, we're working to upgrade the quality of acceptance with EMV rollout in the U.S. and now contactless.

So, that's an important piece of it, focusing on digital working really closely with a wide variety of partners across the digital ecosystem, and making sure that we're doing everything possible to provide account-to-account connectivity across any account to any account to be able to move money, and do it with a great user experience in a safe and secure way. It's leveraging the newest innovations and technology available. We're continuing to build out our services capabilities, value-added services, which for us has been a really important revenue driver, not just globally, but true in North America and in the U.S. as well. The things we're doing around consulting, and data and analytics, and information services, and fraud, and safety solutions and loyalty.

And then finally looking to some businesses that we think will be a big part of our future in building new businesses to capture B2B flows in a more meaningful way, B2C flows, B2B flows, and building out the infrastructure and the products and the services that we need to be able to really penetrate that opportunity. So, those are the things that we're focusing on in North America and in the U.S. market consistent to a large degree with what we're doing globally with some different weightings and different emphasis just based on the level of maturity in the stage of development of our markets here.

All right. So, MasterCard has made a handful of acquisitions recently, four at least since the beginning of the year in areas like fraud, cross-border, installment payments, and bill payments. How do these types of acquisitions impact your business in North America?

Well, we have been busy in the last few months in adding some great new capabilities and some great new talent to the organization, each of which -- each of the areas that you mentioned where we have announced acquisitions over the last four or five months are very consistent with the pillars of the strategy that I just described.

So, Transfast, as an example, we see as an integral part of accelerating our ability to participate in account-to-account transfers anywhere in the world. Transfast gives us reach to more than 100 markets globally, in order to transfer and settle funds; there is great FX capabilities, the compliance capability, licenses, a great technology platform, we've been working with them in the past already as part of our MasterCard Send program. So it's just we think will help us accelerate that objective of not just moving money on debit or credit rails, but having a variety of ways to move money from one account to another account anywhere in the world.

Ethoca is a nice addition to our fraud capabilities, and in our objective of being able to reduce and hopefully eliminate the cost of fraud in the payment system. So, there's a lot of things that we've done to be able to identify fraudulent activity before, and during a transaction by leveraging our artificial intelligence and by metrics and different ways to authenticate a user's identity. Ethoca helps us mitigate the cost of fraud after a transaction by identifying potentially fraudulent transactions and through communications between the merchant and the issuer prevent the shipment of goods before they go. So that lowers the cost. And to help reduce the cost of managing the chargeback process which can be a costly endeavor as well.

Vyze gives us a nice way to extend the value of what we're doing to both for both merchants and banks by creating a platform to facilitate consumer lending, the origination of consumer loans at the point of sale that aren't necessarily card-based loans. They might be an installment loan in real time at the point of sale to enable our merchants to make a sale they might not otherwise make and enable the bank to participate in originating a consumer loan that they might not otherwise get to participate in.

And who am I forgetting? Transactis. Thank you; very prompted from the crowd. Transactis was the most recent one that we've announced, which is aligned with our bill pay strategy that gives us again a great technology platform, great talent, great connectivity in doing a variety of banks that they've been working with to serve the bill pay market with a platform that enables the electronic presentment of bills to consumers to facilitate a more streamlined payments process. So all of these things and other things that you'll see us do, they line up with the pillars of that strategy and they're all intended to help us execute more quickly, more effectively to take advantage of the opportunities we see in the market.

Continuing on the bill payment scene because back at the beginning of the discussion you were talking about one of the big areas of untapped spend still in North America are verticals many of which are in areas like bill payments…

Right.

-- like rent payment, utility payments. What's the value proposition for Mastercard to that type of recurring biller versus for example just doing an ACH transfer?

Yes. So that's a great question. The bill payment space is one where we're seeing an opportunity to just to bring a different kind of value proposition into the marketplace that can provide value for everyone, for -- most importantly for consumers because as consumers we have a somewhat dysfunctional experience in paying bills in this market. Most of us get the majority of our bills in the mail with then we either have to write a check or go into a biller's website to initiate electronic payment. In some cases you might get the presentment of the bill through your e-mail account that links you back to the biller's Web site. There's a lot of passwords you have to remember. It's just a complicated experience.

So, there the idea is to streamline -- streamlined in and that for the consumer to make it easier for the consumer to manage and pay their monthly bills by aggregating them and consolidating presentment of them digitally, electronically, ideally through the bank's site so through the bank's mobile app. So, as a banking consumer you go in once a month or every week whatever it is and you see what bills have arrived in your inbox and you just click the click and you pay them and you're done. That's good for the consumer, that's good for the biller because the more electronic presentments they have the less mail they're generating and it's costly for billers to send paper-based bills through the mail to each of us. It's costly for billers to have to then receive a check or ACH payment and figure out how to reconcile that against the outstanding balance in the account.

So, there's economic benefits to the biller, there is experiential benefits to the consumer. Banks certainly have an interest in having consumers look at them as a hub for their monthly payments and to the extent we can drive the aggregation of bills in the presentment of bills through your online or mobile banking app. That's something the banks would view as a positive thing to reinforce the value that they're providing to the consumer. So, with the advent of real-time payments that, that gives a new avenue from making the bill payment that won't be the only way. But it's certainly something we'll incorporate into that capability. We've got a substantial biller directory within MasterCard already that we've operated for many years that will serve as part of the nucleus of this capability with the digital presentment and delivery to variety of options that the consumer can then chose to make the payment, one of -- some of which will still be ACH, some will be real-time payments, we'll incorporate cards as a payment option. We just think that gives consumers a much more seamless experience with greater options in terms of how they pay.

All right.

That's the plan.

That's the plan.

Yes.

Other end of the spectrum…

Yes.

-- low, small dollar transactions like coffee or a pack of gum has been one of the other remaining large pools of cash in the United States.

Yes.

So, we've been thinking about the dream of contactless payments in the United States for many, many years.

Yes.

I know. So where are we and how quickly will we able to finally get rid of that last piece of cash?

Craig Vosburg

Yes. I'm here to tell you the dream is here, the dream has arrived. So we have been talking about contactless for probably more than a decade in this market and we've had some false starts in this market where one side or the other has started to make some steps in that direction and it just hasn't gotten the lift off, but the time is now and it really is going to happen this time, and I can tell you that for a couple of reasons.

Most importantly is that the acceptant side of the ecosystem is pretty well wired for contactless today and that happened as a result of the EMV migration that took place in the U.S. a few years ago where the merchants went through a mass re-terminalization efforts, virtually all of the new terminals that went into the market had contactless hardware embedded in them and it became then and the decision around contactless for the merchant is one of do I activate the software on the terminal that I already have and the vast majority of merchants are doing that.

So we see today as a point of reference 60% of our transaction volume in the U.S. originates from merchants who are contactless enabled. So at 60% that's effective ubiquity and we see that growing large merchants like Target and 7-Eleven and CVS of all either added or have communicated their plans to enable contactless. So we think that's going to continue to grow and then 60% of the volume that a consumer would originate. That's enough of a ubiquitous opportunity that it will begin to register with consumers that I can actually use this contactless device to make payments.

The other side of the equation obviously is the -- the card side. There are devices, the mobile devices in the market already that are contactless enabled. Those will be complemented by a significant re-issuance of plastics in the – in the coming 18 months, 24 months. Some of which is already underway. We've got a number of our issuers who have already put contactless programs into the marketplace. We have others that represent in total about two-thirds of our cards in market who will be issuing contactless cards over the course of the next 18 months or so. We're coming up on the beginning of the re-issuance cycle from the original chip cards that will help facilitate this. Other issuers are undertaking a [indiscernible] issuance, particularly in areas, where there are real catalysts for usage like transit systems.

And we were joking this morning the MCA is finally here, we've been talking about the MTA going contactless for a long time. Their pilot to introduce contactless payments at the turnstile is now underway on the four, five, six line is live. And the MTA will introduce contactless capabilities at all subway stations on all bus lines over the course of the next 18 months or so. They're not alone, there's another 15 transit or 18 transit systems across the country that are doing the same thing or are already live and we see in market after market when transit goes live it's an incredible catalyst for change in consumer behavior and creating a daily use case for tapping a card which is such a better experience than going and purchasing a closed loop stored value card. And once consumer started using it in a place like a transit turnstile they start to look for terminals where they can use it everywhere. And it's a great business case. There's a great business case behind it for us and for the banks. We see consumers who are engaged in contactless increase their level of usage from anywhere from 30% to 80% is what we've seen in markets around the world. So, we're excited about it. We're working really hard with our banking partners and with our merchant partners to expedite the rollout of contactless and we see it as a really important development for us in the market here.

All right speaking of important developments.

Yes.

Apple launched the Apple card with a lot of…

Communicated it…

-- communicated that's true. Communicated about the Apple card with a fair bit of fanfare the Apple card is riding on Mastercard's rail. And you have obviously had a front row seat and being involved in the development of that card. How should investors be thinking about the Apple card?

I think the -- to me, the importance of this from an investor point of view is that it represents a really important sort of proof point of the benefit of investments we've been making in a couple of areas in our technology, most notably and in our partnerships. And by, what I mean by that is with our technology, the Apple card, Apple pay, there are a number of other examples of this. It drives on the back of Mastercard technology, most specifically our tokenization capabilities. Fraud solutions and other things that are incorporated as well, but the investment in that technology, as the basis, the foundation for then being able to work with partners like Apple and Goldman Sachs to think about how to deploy that in new and creative ways, to meet the needs of consumers in the way they want to meet them. And Apples-to-Apple and Goldman are the creators of the experience ultimately than that their, their consumers will enjoy in conjunction with that card.

The investment in technology and the investment in those partners and partnerships and relationships have enabled us to then work creatively to develop this program that we think is going to be pretty exciting, and it's going to be unique, and it's going to enable consumers to effectively apply the approved and have a payment credential provision to their device and affectively in real-time which is a pretty unique experience. Again riding on the back of our tokenization capabilities and obviously other things at both Apple and Goldman brings to the equation. To me that's the -- that's the significance of it and it is one, I what I hope will be many proof points and how we can utilize the technology that we're investing in the capabilities we're building the things we're acquiring. So then work with partners in creative ways to meet the needs of consumers and businesses and ways that are consistent with the way they want to serve them, their strategy for deepening engagement with their customer base. And I think this is a very interesting and creative way to do that.

All right. Well speaking of Big Tech another benefit you have running North America from MasterCard is that you're very heavily involved in all of the partnerships that MasterCard has with the major tech players out on the West Coast. Let's start with PayPal so MasterCard is also powering PayPal's Venmo card as well as the PayPal branded debit card. Talk a little bit about that relationship and how that relationship has evolved over time?

Yes, that's true. That's a great question. Our relationship with PayPal has evolved I would say dramatically over the last five years, seven years, where we've always -- there's always been an important business connection with PayPal because obviously they -- there's a lot of payments volume that is initiated through PayPal's platform that has always incorporated the use of a lot of MasterCard products and therefore it's an important source of originated payments volume for us. But the partnership has evolved in ways that has become much deeper and more strategic over the last handful of years. And I would credit that in large part really, I know Dan's on the agenda later today to do a shift in thinking that was very important I think under Dan's leadership and in centering the strategy around the enabling consumer choice. And with that we were able to have a very different dialogue around how do we ensure that consumers are able to make the choices that are of most importance to them around how they pay and their knowledge of the products that they're using, et cetera.

So, most fundamental to that shift for us was aligning around a strategic intent of enabling choice which includes enabling consumers to choose a Mastercard product as their default payment product. They have other choices as well, other card products and they still can choose ACH if that's what they want. But ensuring if there is clarity of choice and the ability to set a Mastercard product as their preferred product to know that it was a Mastercard product see the branding and to ensure that we are working together to make sure we had the right kind of data flows coming back and forth as part of the transaction. So, we knew – we had the right transaction data that was clean the issuer had the data they needed to manage things like fraud and rewards and that sort of thing. And the consumer can see clearly what it was they were spending on.

That was a really important foundation to build upon and well in the back of that we ventured into we were the first network to enter into a global strategic partnership with them to leverage things like our tokenization capabilities to expand their applicability and use of the PayPal wallet, we worked with them very closely to embed Mastercard Send as a means of moving money in and out of the PayPal and Venmo ecosystems, so the consumers can choose if they want to move money easily into a bank account or to cash out value that they might have in either those stored accounts. And of course with that we built really important commercial partnerships with card programs and not just in the U.S. but around the world PayPal and Venmo have debit and credit programs that are branded Mastercard, I think all of their programs are Mastercard branded around the world and they've got a great platform that engage the consumers care about, and we see that in engagement with those products and we're really happy to be their partner. That's all on the issuing side, of course there's also a really important role that PayPal plays with respect to Braintree, and the work that they do on the merchant side as a ecosystem, and they're great partners there too in terms of working with us to think about how to extend the reach of electronic payments, and do it in ways that provide the right kind of consumer experience, the right kind of security and fraud management. So you may have the same question for Dan later today, and I'll be interested to see what his answer is. But from our perspective, it's a really strong partnership and we're excited about where that can go.

And maybe just to follow on that, you know a unique component of say the Venmo card is that it's one of these prepaid debit cards essentially, right, issued against the stored balance in the Venmo account. We sort of see a little bit of proliferation of that type of model. Where do you think that's headed? Is that in your view a niche product, you know relative to say the debit card just being issued against an actual checking account? Where you've got these prepaid cards like the Apple pay cash card or like the, just willing you know those are you know now we see them in a handful of places in the U.S. where do you see that going?

Craig Vosburg

I think there's the potential for these things that started at sort of a very, very distinct use cases obviously a checking account at a bank might offer a credit union has a range of functionality associated with it. A platform like Venmo as an example or some of the other P2P platforms had very distinct use cases around transferring money between individuals, but to the extent you have money at rest in either case, it just adds utility to the consumer to increase the ways in which they can use those funds rather than just leave them in account in an account. And that naturally it leads to a little bit of a narrowing of the gap I think.

I don't think they ultimately completely overlap unless some of those other organizations choose to become banks, which I'd be surprised if they did because there's a lot of other inconvenient things that come along with being a bank. But certainly from the consumer point of view enhancing the utility of how they can actually access and utilize funds that are with their money as well as enable the easier management of fund, some of these or are evolving in ways that it just help consumers with budgeting and cash flow management and you know parking money in a place that effectively gives them an allowance for a certain portion of their expenditures in a given month. We're seeing some models evolve in that way and I think that's a useful development for consumers. But I don't think that, that ultimately completely replaces what we see in a full service DDA relationship.

And from Mastercard's perspective and do you care, I know you're agnostic?

Craig Vosburg

We're agnostic, our objective is to -- we want to serve the needs of our business partners in meeting the needs of consumers in ways that consumers care about. So, we want to do that in the ways that are consistent with our brand, in terms of providing a great consumer experience, widespread utility riding on the back of our acceptance infrastructure, global interoperability, safety and security, convenience, et cetera. And we work with a variety of partners as you know in order to deliver that some of them are our commercial banks, some are community banks and credit unions, some are digital challengers in the space. They all have different ways in which they add value to consumers and businesses and we want to serve the needs of that – of those end users. By the way, not just through debit or credit cards, but through as I said being able to move money from any account to any account, anywhere in the world and putting as much choice out there in the market to enable our partners to craft the value propositions that are most relevant for them in executing their strategy is -- that's what we're up to.

All right. So, so far MasterCard has had a pretty collaborative relationship with the FANGs. However, at least elsewhere in the world, a number of them have made recent announcements that feel a little bit more like they're treading in your territory. This is like Google with Google Pay in India which is actually using the local ACH rails or Amazon's got now an initiative in Mexico centered around building like an Alipay style payment network there, Facebook obviously has its ProjectLibre, the big cryptocurrency initiative. What's the temperature check on your relationship with the FANGs?

I would say we invest a lot of time and effort and energy in the relationships with them. They're obviously important partners. They, each in their own respect, have very sizable and influential and valuable franchises or platforms or customer bases that have an affinity for what they do and therefore, we want to be connected with them in enabling payments that utilize our products and our infrastructure. So we work with them on a variety of things with a very regular and frequent cadence.

Some of the things that you have referenced in terms of global examples I think are good indicators of reinforcement in a way of why this were expanding the frame of how we think about the way in which we work with our partners and not seeking to force everything down at debt or a credit rail, but thinking more broadly about account-to-account. And there's lots of ways to get money from one account to another account, and we want to have as many of those available to us and our partners as possible, so that they can craft the right thing for them to meet the needs of their customers.

So, there's a lot of things that we do with the parties that you mentioned that are squarely aligned with accelerate or helping to move the migration of payments from cash and paper based to digital, almost all of them are completely dependent upon access to digital payments or electronic payments to fuel their business. And therefore we have a real commonality of interests in terms of being able to enable that and make it available and accessible to as many people as possible. There's lots of creative things that we're talking about to, and we love to engage in creative conversations, and we've been pretty open to thinking about how we partner with these players and others to bring new things to the market.

And just a following question on that, in your discussion -- your partnership discussions with these players, where do you draw the line or where do they draw the line, like where do you think about kind of what in your view Mastercard's role is and where you kind of wouldn't like them to tread or vice versa? Is there a natural kind of dividing point between what's a tech platform and what's the role of Mastercard's?

Craig Vosburg

That's a good question. I don't –I guess I'd say, we're managing that the payments ecosystem and the payments infrastructure and in the Mastercard network with a view towards all of our various constituents, who are part of that, right? So there are areas where the role of the network is to look out for all of the parties in the ecosystem and who are connected to the network and as well as the consumers and businesses who are using our products and services.

So there are things where we see – there are things that are particularly important with us that are things that tie back to what our brand stands for and what our various partners that we work with expect from us and they expect us to make sure that things are going to be safe and secure. They expect us to make sure that we're working in ways that are compliant with the various regulations that our partners need to adhere to. They're expecting that the things that have our brand on it are continuing to deliver the right kind of consumer experience. They're expecting us to make sure that their security and safety to the greatest extent possible within -- with different payment types and those are things that we have to come back to as sort of foundational principles when we evaluate and talk with partners about different creative ideas they have. And there are really interesting ideas that sometimes don't align with some of those foundational principles and that's where we you know we need to draw the line to kind of protect the integrity of the network and the integrity of what Mastercard stands for.

All right. So, speaking of it a bit, these platforms maybe which are facilitating e-commerce of various forms, e-commerce growth has been and continues to be a material tailwind to your business for the simple reason that virtually all e-commerce is made with the card. But at the same time, it has the dynamic where very large volumes of spending aggregate through fewer large platforms, so how do you think about the e-commerce, the trends there and what do you see as the opportunities versus say the risks?

Craig Vosburg

So, you're right that we see this as a real, a very important driver of growth for the business. Just to put it in context, e-commerce is still a distinct minority of our overall volume, it's 12% to 13% something like that of the total, but it's growing at 4 times to 4 times the rate of physical commerce. So that percentage is steadily increasing and as you've suggested, it is an important driver of the secular shift because there are fewer alternatives to electronic payments when it comes to e-commerce, so our play there is all about ensuring that we're doing everything we can to make Mastercard products and our capabilities not just relevant, but really compelling in the digital world, and that starts with again thinking it more broadly than debit and credit and thinking about how to connect any account to any account, doing it in a way that that provides and ensures a really great consumer experience and this is an area where frankly with the advent of a lot of these digital players who are the "Digital Natives," who have grown their businesses on the back of providing really compelling consumer experience, this is an area for us, it's an important one to make sure we keep pace and we're providing through our partners whether that partner is a bank or a merchant and equally compelling user experience, and doing it in a way that ensures the safety and integrity of the payments.

So, a lot of our focus and investment there is around -- when we think about the payments, occasions in digital commerce, there are ways in which you pay – you might pay through a digital wallet, you might pay through a guest check-out experience, you might have credentials on file that you have card-on-file with a merchant that you shop with regularly. The work we've done with wallets has been well-discussed, and we'll continue to do that, and wallets provide their own sort of unique consumer experience. Our work is now focusing very heavily on improving the guest check-out experience, which is not a good consumer experience today. That's the impetus behind the secure remote commerce standard that we're rolling out in the U.S. later this year along with the other EMV members to create a much more consistent and user friendly experience in the guest check-out use case to prevent people from having to type in all this information, their card credentials, their address, all that stuff to make it a very seamless and intuitive and convenient process to check-out while also being secure.

So that that particular set of payments occasions is improved, and consistent we hope with what consumers are seeing elsewhere. The card-on-file use case which is a very significant amount of transaction activity is a pretty good user experience, but it's not as secure as it needs to be. And therefore a lot of our focus there is working with partners to tokenize those credentials and swap out the 16-digit card number with a token to ensure the security of those credentials, while they're at rest in the card-on-file environment and when they're being used. And with both of those transaction types to enhance the security of the transaction with greater authentication capabilities by increasing the flow of information between the merchant and the bank, so that they can make a better decision in approving transactions that are legitimate and declining transactions that aren't.

So, that's our focus in ensuring that as the digital and e-commerce environment continues to grow we're making that a great consumer experience in any regardless of the kind of use case in terms of how the consumers pay and that we're ensuring that there is a right level of security that underpins the transaction.

And the big commerce side, did those pose like a pricing pressure, did those kind of things some pricing pressure back on Mastercard? Well the other question I always get about of these big e-commerce platforms is they're just a risk that they'll essentially just like a closed loop system within the model, where you basically pay for an fund, transactions like within the single form?

Craig Vosburg

Look, I guess, there's always risks in terms of working across the ecosystem of partners of different shapes and sizes and partners of different shapes and sizes exert different kinds of economic pressure. There are realities of economies of scale and that sort of thing. They exist in this market too just like they do in every other market. That's why we're engaged with them closely because we want them to work with us and now work against us.

We think we've got a tremendous amount of value to add in terms of the infrastructure that we've built the acceptance network that we continue to expand and the capability that underpins the running of that network and the way we're able to the way we can enable these new applications and the used cases we do it in a way that can scale quickly and has the right consumer experience, and the right levels of security. So that's why we're connected with these guys really closely. Does that mean they will receive things the way we do, no, we have lots of interesting conversations about you know different ways of viewing the world. But for the most part, I think we've been pretty successful in finding ways to collaborate and work together to deliver the kind of experience they're looking to as opposed to working, you know, having our paths diverging going in different directions.

One comment, if you have questions for Craig, and this is true throughout the day, there are no cards sprinkled around the room. Feel free to write questions on the card, and we have some runners in the back of the room that will grab them and bring them up to me, or feel free to -- stand up for yourself. Just I meant to say that it's the beginning of the session in that regard.

[Indiscernible]

Why you're doing that? I'll queue up the next one, the mergers.

Yes.

First, the big news in payments land this year has been the -- was two, now three.

Yes.

Had to change my little sheet yesterday. Mega mergers in the space, how will these mergers impact Mastercard and specifically at least a couple of the players have talked about the ability to do facilitate more bank-to-bank or bank transfers out payment, when they're bringing together the issuer side and the acquiring side within one entity.

Craig Vosburg

Yes. So lots of interesting developments in the industry this year though there are some pretty big deals. Okay, I would just -- I would say this all of the parties that are involved in these three transactions the six parties in those transactions, they're all partners of ours, they've all been partners of ours for many years. While we have good and broad and deep relationships with a lot of commonality in terms of what we're trying to do, because we all benefit from the growth of electronic payments, whether that's expanding the acceptance side through the acquiring activities or providing greater access to electronic payments products through the banks -- the affiliate banks that they serve on the issuer processing side of their business. And with each of those six parties, we've had long and constructive partnerships aligned around how do we grow the pie together, because when we grow the pie together, we all benefit. I don't expect that to change, we were – we talked to all of them obviously before their transaction, we talked to all of them since their transactions, and there is a continued emphasis on where there are opportunities for us to work together to grow.

So, I think that's the baseline and the foundation with which we'll approach it, and I welcome frankly having parties that are motivated and they're obviously going to be motivated, there's a lot of – there's a lot of investment that's gone behind this and there are commitments that are being made in terms of the value that's going to be delivered, and a lot of that value is driven on by growth. And I think growth creates an opportunity for us to benefit from that as well. So, in that respect, I welcome it. The questions around the potential to create sort of a -- on us close loop thing, we'll see. I haven't had conversations with them specifically about what their objectives are there. I would say this is -- it's not the first time that issuing and acquiring will exist under the same roof. Many financial institutions have been in issuing and acquiring businesses for many years. And it's intuitively appealing to bring them together in ways that I assume must be difficult to execute because it hasn't been something that's proliferated when we've seen issuing and acquiring under the same roof before. That's not my intention to sound cavalier about it but I also, I think there is as much or more for us to do together to continue to grow the business and grow the pie than look at areas where there's potential diminishment of the opportunity for us, so…

All right. Well, and taking a quick look through these. When you alluded a couple times to MasterCard's Vocalink and fast ACH related products, you've also got MasterCard Send; can you talk a little bit about the use cases you're seeing for these two products, what new payment flows they're getting you into? And then also how they participate in the U.S. market specifically vis-à-vis Zelle, which continues to also gain some traction?

Sure. So, I'll start with MasterCard Send. MasterCard Send is a product that basically enables us to reverse the flow of funds through our debit rails. So rather than pulling money through we push money out and that seemingly simple change in the way their system is architected enables us to serve a new set of use cases, P2P payments being one example and MasterCard Send is, is a component of seven different P2P products or programs in the market today including Zelle. So I don't look at Zelle as a competitor for MasterCard Send. So I don't look at Dell as a competitor for Send I look at Dell as a customer for Send because it's one of the ways in which money moves across the, within the Dell P2P system. It enables us to help corporates with disbursements and we thought on occasions about how insurance companies are using this to facilitate claims disbursements, how employers are using Mastercard Send to push out payroll, including with the high frequency as we see in the case of list in Uber where drivers can get paid multiple times a day.

We see it being used for things like disaster relief, to get funds into the hands of people who need money quickly, and so, we think those – there's going to continue to be great opportunities, not just for domestic use, but for international use. And you may have seen recently, we've announced a partnership with Interac in Canada to enable – to utilize Send for the cross-border funds transfers, Bank of Montreal will be working with us as well utilizing Send in similar ways for cross-border transfers of funds. So, we think there's a lot of opportunity to continue to extend. The use of Send swipes using it first aid as using it; parties that you might think of as being kind of competitive in terms of offering these services are really incorporating Send as part of the infrastructure to be able to push money out. Similarly, with real-time payments, we're working through a number of different use cases that we're excited to bring to market, and we'll be talking about in the months ahead in the U.S.

The first thing that we're taking to market is, is the bill pay exchange that will offer real-time payments as one of the -- one of the ways in which to make the payment. We're looking at a number of other applications as well principally targeting the B2B space because of not just the speed of the real-time payment rails, but the enriched data that the transaction message can carry that will help with the reconciliation of B2B payments. So, more to come on that, but there is a number of things that we have in developments that we'll announce when the time is right.

And what is the pricing model, it's what the questions on the cards that we get a lot, how should investor think about the pricing model, particularly for Mastercard for these types of payments? Whether it's Send or whether it's using a VocaLink? Is it or not interchange based models typically? So how do you think about the economics come after that?

Craig Vosburg

So, pricing models are going to vary across the different products and different use cases. It sounds trite, but will price for value. So it'll be a little bit a function of the -- what it is we're substituting for in the market, and what either the price point of those things we're substituting for or the cost of use is to the user. But a number of these things you're right, they won't necessarily be interchanged models, they'll be more aligned with pricing per transaction based pricing, a flat fee per transaction. Some of them that have a cross-border component will have an SX element to the pricing. Pricing will go to different parties again depending on who is realizing the value that might be a bill or in the case of a bill for them, and it might be a bank in terms of serving the needs of the customer making a funds transfer, it might be a corporate in terms of making a disbursement for example on an insurance claim. So, you'll see I think -- as we go into these new areas, you'll see an increasing variety in the pricing constructs that underpin our products.

All right. Two quick ones before wrapping up from my cards, one, what do you view as the biggest strategic threat to your business?

Craig Vosburg

I think the thing that we're paying a lot of attention to around the globe, it's not so much of U.S. phenomenon although obviously we're very attuned to this as well, but it's the role of government and government interest in payments and payments infrastructure and things like restrictions on data flows that we're seeing in some markets. That's an important issue for us because it does force us to think differently not just about how we deploy our technology, but it will force us to think a little bit differently about how we manage things like the integrity of the network and the ability to add value through seeing and aggregating masses, mass amounts of transactions to identify patterns of fraud and misuse and that sort of thing. So we do see the risk of governments getting a little bit more engaged in this and putting up barriers and walls forcing and the risk of forcing some balkanization in the payments ecosystem as being not a particularly good thing and something that we'll have to work our way through if that continues to be a trend. We've seen it in a couple of markets and we'll see the extent to which that moves elsewhere.

All right, and finally U.S. purchase firearms in your region have been running close to 10% as you roll out contact list or maybe one of the other bigger opportunities we've talked about today, where can that get to?

Craig Vosburg

I will not quote a number, but we feel good about the things that are driving our growth. We, you know consumer spending continues to be healthy, so we've got sort of continued benign macro environment. Hopefully that continues, we'll see. But so far the signs of consumer health and consumer confidence and employment levels all those things are driving growth. The secular trend continues. Things like contactless, the migration to digital their continued penetration of small business and in B2B payments, these are all things that are just kind of we would see it's providing continued tailwinds to our growth numbers in spending, and we feel pretty good about what the outlook there can be.

And was underappreciated just to wrap-up, our investors often say all right come on Lisa, we know Mastercard's got a great business, but what do you think you spend a lot of time with investors, what would you say -- they should be spending their time on like what is still underappreciated about this one?

Craig Vosburg

I don't know that I would say it's underappreciated, because people like you do a great job of pointing out the things that we're excited about and then with the Mastercard story. But I would just there's a couple of things I'd emphasize and I'll try to be concise. There's still great – there's still a great story in the core and that's true in every market for us in the world, including ones that which is where I started, including markets that you think of as being fairly mature and fairly developed. There's still a great growth story within our core in driving growth and in volume and revenue associated with debit, credit commercial prepaid. But there's also alongside of that there's a great growth story in things that can drive new vectors of growth for us. We think for many years to come in the digital realm in things like managing digital identity B2B which you know we talk about a lot.

We're in very, very early stages of the B2B opportunities. We've been at it for a while with some with a narrow sliver with the kind of B2B transactions that happened at the point of sale with G&A expenditures and purchasing cards. But the mass of opportunity that's available in the accounts payable side of the B2B universe Is one that I don't know if we even fully appreciate it at this point because we're still, we're finding our way through and assembling what we think is a really good portfolio of assets and capabilities and technology to go after it, that's a long game and it's one that we think can really be an important driver of growth for us for many years to come, decades to come.

Unidentified Analyst

