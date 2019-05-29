Toyota Motor Corp.: A Good Company In A Slowing Industry

Toyota’s stock has declined by more than 7% in the last one year, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which has gained by 4%.

In one year, Toyota’s (TM) stock has declined by more than 7%. As a result, it has underperformed the S&P 500 index, which has gained by 4%. The weakness in the company’s stock is attributed to a number of reasons. First, in the most recent earnings, the company announced that American auto sales dropped and are expected to drop in the current year. Second, the auto industry is under pressure after years of sales growth. Third, the industry is under pressure from the US, which is threatening auto tariffs. While the company will likely see volatility in the coming months, this article will explain a few reasons to be bullish on the company. These are: investments in emerging technologies, strong balance sheet and capital returns.

About Toyota

Toyota is one of the biggest companies in the world. It is the sixth largest company in terms of revenues and the biggest automaker based on units sold. In 2018, the company sold more than 8.9 million vehicles around the world, generating revenues of more than $272 billion. In the current fiscal year, the company expects to sell more than 9 million cars. In addition, the company has one of the best brands in the world.

Source: Tradingview

Financial Performance

In the most-recent results, the company reported consolidated sales of more than 8.97 million, which was 13,000 higher than the previous year. This growth was attributed to the impressive growth in China and Europe and offset by the declining sales in Japan and United States. In Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia, the company sold more than 2.2 million, 2.75 million, 994K, and 1.684 million cars respectively. In other regions, the company sold more than 1.3 million vehicles while in China, it sold more than 1.48 million cars.

In terms of revenue, the company’s numbers have been relatively stable. The revenue has increased from $235 billion in 2012 to more than $272 billion. At the same time, the EBITDA has increased from $19 billion to more than $47 billion. EPS has grown from $2.2 to $11.74.

There are a few reasons for this. First, in the past few years, the world economy has been growing, partly fueled by the low interest rates environment. The low interest rates has enabled people to borrow more money to purchase the vehicles. In fact, in the United States, people owe more than $1.1 trillion in auto loans.

Second, the number of cars sold globally has been on the rise as shown below. Third, Toyota’s EPS growth is attributed to the increased share repurchases that is going on and the tax cuts offered by the US. In addition, the company has been on a cost-cutting program.

Source: Statista

In addition, the company’s cost-cutting programs have made it have better margins than its peers as shown below.

Source: YCharts

Investments in Emerging Technologies

The automotive industry is seeing increased changes as the world moves to more sustainable technologies like autonomous vehicles, hydrogen vehicles, and electric vehicles. What many investors forget is that Toyota has been a leader in all these technologies. In 1997, the country introduced the Prius, which is the best-selling hybrid car in the world. It is also one of the highly-rated cars in modern times. It has also been named the most important car of the past 20 years. To improve its efficiency, the company has announced that a new version of all-electric Prius will be released soon.

According to its most recent annual report, the company said that it has embarked on creating all-electric cars by 2030. The company plans to selling more than 5.5 million EVs by then. While a lot of attention has been on new EV companies like Tesla and Rivian, legacy companies like Toyota have the advantage of having a strong brand, thousands of selling locations, and decades of experience in the industry, tons of free cash flow. In fact, according to Inside EVs, Toyota Prius Prime is the second best-selling electric vehicle in the world after Tesla Model 3.

As if that is not enough, Toyota is at the forefront of investing in hydrogen-powered vehicles. While the role of hydrogen-powered vehicles is still limited, many experts expect it to overtake electric vehicles in the future. If this is the case, Toyota, which has more than 258K patents and more than 900K pending will be a leader in the industry. It expects to have a fully hydrogen-car plant in California by 2020.

In addition, the company has invested in many other emerging technologies like the so-called Mobility As a Service (MAAS) industry. For example, in Japan, it is testing AI-based taxi dispatching solutions. It is also collaborating with Uber on this industry. To achieve this, the company recently led a $1 billion investment into Uber’s autonomous company. The arm is now valued at more than $8 billion.

Source: Toyota

Therefore, with these and other investments the company has made in the artificial intelligence space, the company will likely continue inventing and reinventing itself for years to come.

Strong Balance Sheet and Capital Returns

As an investor, the balance sheet of the companies you invest in is very important. Ideally, you should invest in companies with an excellent balance sheet. Toyota has more than $52 billion in cash and short-term investments and more than $95 billion in long-term debt. Also, it has more than $8.6 billion in pension liabilities. In total, it has total assets of more than $468 billion and liabilities of more than $268 billion. In total, the company has a debt to equity ratio of just 1.04, which is lower than that of General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Nissan, and Volkswagen, which have a ratio of 2.6, 4.3, 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. This, coupled with the fact that the company is aggressively lowering costs means that its balance sheet will be improved.

The company is also friendly to shareholders. It has a dividend yield of just 2.97%, which is slightly lower than what is offered by other automobile companies. However, its payout ratio of 34% is higher than that of companies like GM, Ford, Nissan, and Mazda. A low payout ratio means that the company could easily increase its dividends.

In addition to dividends, the company has been aggressively buying back its stock. In 2018, the company unveiled a $2.8 billion share buyback. In the most recent conference call, the company said that it would buy back stock worth almost $3 billion. As a result, its outstanding shares have reduced the most among the large car manufacturers as shown below.

Source: Ycharts

The Risks

As explained, Toyota is a great company especially for dividend-focused investors. However, like all automakers, the company faces a number of challenges. First, Donald Trump has threatened auto tariffs. According to analysts, a 25% tariff on autos would lead to a price increase of more than $4,400, which would affect the company’s growth. This would lead to more slowdown in its important market of United States.

Second, the company faces the challenge of weak growth around the world. In April, a report by JD Power said that auto sales were expected to slow to a four-year low. As shown below, Toyota’s annual auto sales have flattened and there is a likelihood that they will continue to drop.

Source: Statista

The slowdown in auto sales has led to a sluggish revenue growth as shown below. Fortunately for Toyota investors, even with slowing sales, the company can continue growing its EPS and margins because of its cost-cutting initiatives.

Finally, the company faces the challenge of the changing transportation industry. With companies like Uber gaining popularity, analysts expect that people will start buying less cars.

Conclusion

Toyota is currently valued at more than $167 billion and its enterprise value is at $303 billion. This valuation gives it a trailing PE ratio of 10, which is above where it was in January. In the past five years, the PE ratio has averaged at 12. While this PE is slightly above that of its key peers like GM, Honda, Nissan, and VW, it is an indication that growth investors expect from the company. It is also a testament of the impact of the cost-cutting programs the company has initiated and the external investments. The PE is also below the S&P 500 average PE of 16. Therefore, based on the valuation, the strong balance sheet, its brand, and its returns to shareholders, I am bullish on the company. However, the biggest risk for the company are the softening auto sales and the impact of US auto tariffs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.