With FDA Approval Of Zolgensma, Regenxbio Sets Out For First Revenue Stream

Regenxbio (RGNX) announced that a gene therapy developed based on its technology was approved by the FDA. This gene therapy product is known as Zolgensma, which Novartis (NVS) now owns after acquiring AveXis for $8.7 billion back in 2018. While Novartis does own Zolgensma, it will have to pay royalties to Regenxbio on net sales for it. That means Regenxbio can start earning revenue for one of its very first products. The company is in good shape because it has many other gene therapy programs in its pipeline. The most notable one would be RGX-314, which is being developed to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

FDA Approval of Zolgensma

Novartis received approval for Zolgensma to treat children under the age of 2 with a rare disease known as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). SMA is a rare disease characterized by the destruction of motor neurons. It is specifically caused by a mutation in the survival motor neuron gene 1 (SMN1). This disease affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, which leads to devastating symptoms. Such symptoms are: Unable to breathe, unable to eat, unable to walk, and other problems. The biggest issue of all is that it is the number one genetic cause of infant deaths. The primary endpoint for a late-stage study looked at the ability for a baby treated with gene therapy to sit without support for at least 30 seconds. Patients were able to gain motor milestones after being treated with Zolgensma. The breakdown is 1 patient was able to crawl, 1 patient could pull up to a stand, and 11 patients that could sit without any support for at least 30 seconds. The way these results were evaluated was the use of something known as the Bayley-III Gross Motor Criteria. The global market opportunity for SMA is estimated to be $3.9 billion by 2025. However, Regenxbio and Novartis are in good shape. That's because the drug was approved for SMA type 1, which accounts for 50% of all new SMA cases.

The FDA approval was based on intravenous (IV) delivery, but there is an opportunity to target patients older than the age of 2. This would be done by evaluating an intrathecal route of administration for older patients. An intrathecal injection is given via spinal canal.

First Revenue Stream

Even though Novartis is the one that was able to gain approval of Zolgensma, Regenxbio will be able to get its hands on its very first revenue stream. That's because Regenxbio first obtained exclusive rights to the recombinant adeno-associated viral vectors from the University of Pennsylvania. They were developed in the lab led by James Wilson, M.D., Ph.D. Then, AveXis licensed Regenxbio's NAV adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9) vector in 2014. Then, AveXis was able to expand these rights for the tech platform to be specifically used for SMA. Considering that Novartis acquired AveXis, it will have to pay royalty payments to Regenxbio. Thus far, Regenxbio has obtained a $3.5 million milestone payment. It is also eligible to receive $80 million for a commercial milestone payment. However, to obtain that commercial milestone payment, there has to be $1 billion in cumulative sales of Zolgensma. Then, it's entitled to receive low double-digit royalties on net sales. To date, Regenxbio has taken in about $190 million for Zolgensma.

Solid Program To Potential Blockbuster Status

While Regenxbio takes in its very first revenue stream for Zolgensma, it has a pipeline full of other products that use its very own Novel AAV Vectors (NAV Vectors). The beauty of this biotech is that it has about 100 or more NAV Vectors that it has established to treat many different types of rare diseases. Some of these novel vectors are:

AAV7

AAV8

AAV9

AAVrh10

For instance, AAV9 NAV technology was used for Zolgensma. With a host of different types of AAV vectors, I believe Regenxbio is in a solid place for the long term. Especially since proof of concept has already been established in Zolgensma. Despite all of these positive products, the most notable product that I see in the company's pipeline would be RGX-314. RGX-314 has been developed to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet-AMD). The Wet-AMD market is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2024. This is a huge market opportunity for the biotech. This is another gene therapy product, but instead of using an AAV9 vector, it was developed with an AAV8 vector to deliver a gene into the retina. What's the advantage of that? The biggest advantage of all is the ability to reduce the need for these patients to require constant anti-VEGF injection into the eye. This is where possible competitors start to come into play. The best-selling Wet-AMD drug belongs to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) with Eylea. Then, another competitor would be Novartis itself. That's because Novartis expects to launch its very own Wet-AMD drug brolucizumab in the second half of 2019. There is no doubt that Regeneron has pushed the envelope in order to reduce the number of injections needed between each treatment. For instance, it has been able to allow patients to switch to a low 2 mg dose of Eylea once every 12 weeks. However, that's only after 1 year of treatment has been given to a patient under the old dosing schedule. Well, with gene therapy, Regenxbio has the potential for a "one and done" type of a treatment with RGX-314.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Regenxbio has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $444.3 million as of March 31, 2019. The biotech should be good in cash for quite some time. That's because it expects to end 2019 with between $330 million and $350 million in cash. This guidance is on the basis without including any potential licensee revenue. That should keep the company afloat for a while. On top of that, now that Novartis has received approval for Zolgensma, Regenxbio will receive payments for sales produced. There is one other item to consider, which is very important. Regenxbio has 20 licensees for its NAV technology platform. Of those 20 products licensed, about 14 of them are currently in the clinic. That means the biotech holds the potential to collect licensing fees for all of these other clinical products as well.

Conclusion

Regenxbio has been able to finally validate its platform with the approval of Zolgensma. Even though Zolgensma utilizes the AAV9 vector, the NAV technology holds massive potential in other areas. Such an area includes the use of NAV AAV8 for gene delivery into the retina for Wet-AMD. The risk is that the revenue that the company will make will depend upon how well Zolgensma does in the market. If Zolgensma sales don't take off as expected, then the revenue produced will not be as good. The second risk would be potential competitors in the very same space. That's because the Wet-AMD space is an awfully crowded market. The final risk involves the Wet-AMD drug known as RGX-314. That's because while early clinical evidence points to great potential after one year of treatment, it is still only in a phase I/IIa study. The good news is that if all goes according to plan, a phase IIb study could be initiated by the second half of 2019. Bottom line is that Regenxbio has a strong future because of its NAV technology platform for gene therapy. With the scope of having 100 or more NAV vectors to choose from, it should do well in the long run.

