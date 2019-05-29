Intel's Stock May See A Sharp Bounce

Intel (INTC) has been in free fall since reporting results at that end of April. However, there are signs the stock may be bottoming out. The technical chart and the options market has started to display some positive trends. Meanwhile, the stock's valuation has fallen to its lowest in years.

The last time I wrote on Intel was on April 22. At the time I had noted that Intel may rise to a 20-year high following results. However, that was the wrong call, and after a lot of success previously on Intel, I was blindsided by how poorly the outlook for the company would be. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Bullish Spread

The options displayed some bullish activity on May 29, with open interest levels rising for the $46 and $50 calls for expiration on Aug. 16. The open interest for both sets of contract rose by about 13,000.

When digging deeper, the data from Trade Alert indicates that the $46 calls were traded on the ask side and the $50 calls were traded on the bid side. It creates a spread transaction. A bet that Intel's stock rises above $46 while staying below $50. The total outlay to put together the trade was $1 per contract, with the cost to by $46 calls around $1.40, and the cost to sell the $50 calls around $0.40.

Technically Flashing Oversold

Additionally, the chart shows that the stock has found a significant level of support at $42.75. This is an essential level of support, and should that hold it opens the door for the equity to rise back to $46. Another bullish sign is that volume levels have started to steadily rise since the middle of March despite the stock remaining steady. It would indicate that buyers are stepping into the buy the stock at current levels.

The chart shows that the RSI is trading at nearly 20, its lowest reading since 2006. It would suggest that the shares are severely oversold at current levels. In 2006 after hitting that level, the stock went on to rally 60% from its low in July 2006 until December 2007.

Lowest Valuation In Years

But even from a fundamental point of view, the equity is trading at near its most depressed valuations in years at less than 10 times its next 12 months earnings estimates.

However, the low PE ratio is a reflection of the company's weak growth outlook and recent guidance. As a result, since April 19 analysts have slashed their full-year forecast for 2019 by over 4% to $4.31 per share. That means that analysts are expecting Intel's earnings to drop nearly 6% in 2019. But that's not all, because estimates for 2020 have dropped by even more - nearly 5% to $4.53, representing only 5% earnings growth in 2020. Growth doesn't look strong for 2021 either, with earnings expected to climb by just 5.5%

The growth prospects have been severely damaged by the success of AMD (AMD). Yesterday, I noted that AMD's stock may be breaking out.

The slow growth outlook is one reason why Intel's stock may struggle to rise much beyond $50, and the reason the options trade suggests the stock rise modestly over the short term.

When adjusting Intel for its slow growth, one could argue the stock isn't cheap at its current valuation, with a one-year forward PEG ratio of about 2.

The technical chart also suggests that if the stock falls below $42, then it has the potential of falling even further, perhaps dropping to $38.

Given the stock's steep decline, it seems entirely possible that Intel's stock is severely oversold and at least due to rebound over the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.