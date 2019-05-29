Insider Buying In Chesapeake: Assessing What Happens Next

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is testing December lows as wary investors try to price a company with over $10B in debt and a rising share count. Shareholders in Chesapeake Energy, hereby referred to as CHK have suffered a 45% sell-off over the last 6 weeks.

Those looking for beta need look no further than Chesapeake Energy. The stock price is testing the December low, breaking $2 today.

Here is a 1-year chart.

In the last twelve months, the stock has been on a roller coaster ride. Last year the stock rallied to $5.50 sold off to $1.78, rallied back 100% to $3.50 and plunged 45% to $1.91.

Long-term shareholders have suffered over the last several years as management struggles with unsustainable debt. The stock cannot seem to break the $4 level since they announced the WildHorse acquisition.

Insider Buying, Insider Selling?

According to an after hours Form 4 SEC filing today, Dominic Dell'Osso Jr. bought 50K shares and now holds over 2M shares. Here is the clip.

CEO Robert Lawler also purchased 50K shares and now holds over 5 million shares.

Is this a buy sign for CHK? I am not so sure this time around. I have been long many different times in CHK but this time I sold near the recent highs in April and have not been buying the recent drop.

Here's why:

Chesapeake has diluted the share count from 908M shares last year to 1.63B shares on the latest 10-Q filing.

Debt remains very high with $9.56B in long-term debt and current liabilities of $2.93B.

CEO Lawler keeps talking about shareholder value creation but I have my doubts. How do you buy a company that cannot reduce their long-term debt? How do you invest in a company that continues to dilute shareholders while granting themselves what I believe is excessive share compensation.

Here is one for example.

Above is a director award for 94,925 shares, there are many more Form 4s filed and you can see them at the Chesapeake Energy website. I am no longer interested in buying CHK as I do not think they have any interest in being shareholder-friendly.

I hold a small position in CHK in part because I did not think the stock would break back below $2.45. I was wrong and it cost me a quick 20%. I may or may not add to the position for a trade, should I see $1.50 to $1.65.

CHK Is A Trading Vehicle

I have written about CHK on multiple occasions over the years. CHK has a kind of cult-like following. Traders love it from both the long and short side as there have been many opportunities for 20% to 80% gains.

On the flip side, if you're not nimble and willing to take quick profits then you also subject yourself to violent 20% to 60% sell-offs. Fortunately, I have nailed CHK on multiple occasions for gains of 30% to 80%.

At this point and time, I prefer high dividend-yielding companies with free cash flow like CenturyLink Inc. (CTL), British American Tobacco (BTI) or BP (BP). All three pay a dividend from 5.8% to 9.6% as of today.

Bottom Line

CHK is testing the lows made in December when the world was in panic. Insiders are making small purchases. Will that be enough to inspire confidence amongst beaten-down investors? Time will tell.

In my opinion, it's going to take a much stronger insider purchase than 50K shares to get my attention.

High debt loads and an ugly balance sheet are going to keep a lid on this stock until CHK can prove that they can reduce debt without obliterating revenue.

No matter how good of a driller CHK may be, they are still not cash-flow positive. I do not see how they are going to get there in 2019. I do not see management reducing the share count any time soon.

CHK may be ready for a sharp rally, and then again, it might stay in purgatory as they come to grips with cash flow and over $11B in total debt.

As always, do your own homework and make your own decisions. In my opinion, it is imperative to have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a small position in CHK and may buy or sell at any time.