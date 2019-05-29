Lydian International: How The Inactivity Of A Government Can Destroy A Promising Company

Lydian's shares are like a binary option. They can go to zero and they can jump by several hundred percents in the coming months.

Lydian International (OTC:LYDIF) is a sad example how an incompetent government can destroy a promising company. Lydian International is a small Canadian mining company that is (actually it was) developing the Amulsar gold project in Armenia. A nice gold deposit containing reserves of 2.6 million toz gold was discovered, the economic studies were completed, the necessary permits were obtained, the project financing was secured and the mine construction was well underway, with first gold pour and commercial production expected in H2 2018. However, a rapid change occurred in the late spring of 2018. On June 28, the company announced:

Following the change in the government of Armenia last month, demonstrations and road blockades have occurred sporadically throughout the country. These protests primarily targeted the mining sector, including the Amulsar project. During the past five weeks, access to Amulsar has been blocked for a total of 14 days.

The government expressed its support for responsible and environmentally compliant mining and promised to undertake environmental compliance audits of the mining industry. But the protesters have not obeyed the demand of the government to stop the illegal blockades. The situation has even worsened, and on August 2, 2018, Lydian announced the blockades have prevented its employees and contractors from entering the project since late June. The company had to renegotiate the debt conditions, especially the repayment structure, with its lenders. It was able to delay the risk of default by June 30, 2019.

On January 29, Lydian announced results of a third-party isotopic investigation of groundwater systems that confirmed the previous results of EIA and ESIA that concluded that there is no hydraulic connection between the surface water and shallow groundwater of the Amulsar area and the thermal mineral water system of the Jarmuk area. It means that one of the main points of the protesters is unsubstantiated.

In March, Lydian's management finally decided to take some legal action. It has formally notified the Armenian government of the existence of disputes with the Government of Armenia under the Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Armenia for the Promotion and Protection of Investments and the Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Armenia for the Promotion and Protection of Investments. According to the investment protection agreements, Lydian UK may submit the dispute to international arbitration three months after such formal notification and Lydian Canada six months after such formal notification. It means the middle of June and the middle of September respectively.

On March 19, the Armenian government announced a new audit of the Amulsar Gold Project's environmental impact on water resources, geology, biodiversity, and water quality. The audit should be completed in late June or early July. Although Lydian decided to collaborate, its CEO has stated:

The Company does not accept the need or legal basis for the Third Audit, since the Armenian government already confirmed that the Amulsar Gold Project complied with Armenian environmental requirements when it approved the EIA, and that Lydian relied on this approval when investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Armenia.

On April 12, the Administrative Court of the Republic of Armenia instructed the Armenian Police to remove trespassers and their property from Lydian's Amulsar project. On April 23, another court decision ruled police to initiate a criminal investigation of the illegal protesters blocking access to the Amulsar project.

Despite the positive court rulings, the situation at Amulsar hasn't improved yet. And Lydian is in a pretty complicated situation. The debt repayments were postponed only by June 30. It is sure that the mine won't be completed and the cash flow generation won't start soon enough for Lydian to be able to start the repayments. It will need a further postponement. The mine construction was almost complete back in June 2018 when the illegal blockade started. However, it is almost sure that some additional investments (it is hard to estimate how big) will be needed to complete the mine construction and to replace the damaged equipment and facilities, as it is almost sure that some damage occurred over the last year. Even if the blockade ended today, it would be probably relatively optimistic to expect first gold production before the end of this year.

The uncertainty and risk of bankruptcy are reflected also by Lydian's share price. Although from a technical point of view, it seems like the share price has created a double bottom formation and it is about to rebound now, the technical analysis is almost useless, as the real share price movements can be driven only by significant fundamental factors in the current situation. The share price stands at $0.13 right now, which means that the market capitalization of Lydian is slightly above $100 million. Only a small reminder, the Amulsar mine was projected to produce 225,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of only $579/toz over the initial 10-year mine life.

It is hard to estimate the current NPV of the project, as it is not sure when the production will start and how large the additional capital costs will be, however, only for illustration purposes, Lydian originally estimated the after-tax NPV (5%) to be around $600 million, at the time of first gold production and at a gold price of $1,250/toz (chart above). It is almost sure that the upside potential of the company has been reduced significantly. Before the illegal blockade has started, I expected Lydian's shares to climb to the $0.7-0.8 area. Right now, $0.35-0.4 would be a huge success.

Conclusion

Lydian International is a great example of political risks related to the mining industry. It took only one incompetent government unable to force some of its inhabitants to obey the laws and a company on the verge of completing a large investment project and starting gold production has been pushed to the edge of bankruptcy. Even if things suddenly start to go in the right direction, Lydian will never realize its original full potential. The additional capital needs will be hard to cover and a notable share dilution is a serious risk. It is still unclear when the construction works will resume and there is also a serious risk of bankruptcy if Lydian is unable to negotiate a new deal with the creditors by the end of June. Lydian should sue the Armenian government; however, the process may take years. Right now, shares of Lydian International are a very risky investment similar to a binary option. In the coming months, they may come to 0 and they may grow by several hundred percent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYDIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.