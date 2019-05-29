Tesla's Catastrophic Miscalculation

Could the departure of recent CFO Deepak Ahuja be, in part, a result of a failure of the CEO to listen to the common sense counsel and sound business acumen provided by a loyal ally regarding timing of a capital raise?

Parching a dry (cash in hand) throat

Tesla (TSLA) closed its most recent capital raise on May 15th collecting approximately $2.7 B of cash from a sale of ~3.55 MM shares coupled with a 2% convertible senior note raise of $1.84B. Per the 8-K filed in support of this capital raise, the conversion price on the senior note is the equivalent of $309.83 per TSLA share, with the shares issued being priced at approximately $243 each.

After the poor 1Q-2019 financials which saw a Net Income (loss) of $668 MM, despite delivering 63,000 vehicles, and a decrease in Net Cash & Equivalents of $1.594 B (after the repayment of the failed 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes 2019 offering), this cash injection was the proverbial gallon of water guzzled down into the belly of dehydrated bank accounts. Reported Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of Q1 were $2.20 B, with Accounts Receivable at $1.05 B. This matched up almost one to one with the Accounts Payable balance of $3.25 B.

Halfway through 2Q-2019 and the jury is still out on whether there will be a significant demand recovery for TSLA vehicles. We should have the Insideevs.com view of May 2019 US deliveries within the next 7-10 days, followed by information on Europe and China deliveries tracked by a cadre of valued Seeking Alpha contributors not long thereafter. With the various and well documented price cuts to various TSLA models in Q1, at a high level, these would appear to have held relatively constant in Q2 (without news of a series of price increases). This however could change in the run-in of the last five weeks of the quarter. My view is that TSLA is likely heading for a Net Income (loss) of ~$500 MM, a similar result to Q1. A slightly reduced loss based on what I would hope is a better thought out and planned delivery effort on ships to overseas markets. Deliveries could come in around 67500 to 70000, with a large chunk of these being a reduction in the ‘in transit’ deliveries at the end of Q2 as compared to Q1.

Autonomy Day

Held on Monday 22nd April 2019, the event was a showcase of the ‘future’ of TSLA. I am not going to go into detail about the event (and I am not qualified to comment on the technologies), but simply provide an overview of the presentation below of what was covered, which I have sourced from CleanTechnica:

Purpose of having Autonomous Day – company felt that the focus was on the Model 3 to the detriment of the rest of the companies story

The Full Self Driving [FSD] Chip (presented by Pete Bannon) - the system, the timeline of the system and design requirements

The Neural Network (presented by Andrej Karpathy) – simple example of how it works, followed by Tesla specifics, limitations of self-driving simulations and inaccuracies, and how they are used to ‘train’ the system

The Software (presented by Stuart Bowers) – short in time compared to the FSD Chip and Neural Network presentations, simple presentation on the linkages on how the software used the hardware and neural net to learn how to drive

Redundancies, the Master Plan and Robotaxi’s (presented by Elon Musk) – Explanation of the redundancies built in to mitigate any single points of failure Launch of first robotaxi in CY2020 (mentions that he is criticized for overly ambitious timelines, but contends what he does promise ‘comes to life’) Production of the Model Y and Semi in full in CY2020 States that the vertical integration TSLA already has in an advantage that no-one can catch up to Producing 10,000 Model S, X and 3 per week by end of CY2019

Physical demonstrations, etc. – provided to primarily investors only

Let’s be clear, this was a presentation pitched to the investment community, not to fans, associates and those who believe the "mission". Per the CleanTechnica article linked above “as the presentation starts, I’m struck by how plain the room is. This looks less like a standard Tesla presentation and more like an investor conference, which is interesting". The sole purpose of this event was true to what was stated at the start of the presentation per TSLA, to focus on the rest of the story. Translated into ‘what we really mean’, it was to convince the investment community that Tesla was still a company that should be rated and clothed in layers and multiples of exponential growth potential.

Measured against the purpose that TSLA stated or by ‘what we really mean’ language, it was an abject failure. An F. A ‘must repeat freshman year at high school’ failure. It didn’t ‘wow’ and ‘stun’ (not in the manner that TSLA was hoping for) the majority of the investment community attendees, with some reducing price targets ahead of the 1Q-2019 earnings due two days later after the bell on Wednesday 24th April:

UBS – a 20 minute test drive with two (2) driver interventions (in a non-complex environment in fine weather). Believes that the autonomous vehicle timeline is too aggressive, and near term challenges are more pressing

Needham – believes Level 2 (not L4/L5) will reach mass market in CY2020. Skeptical of robo-taxi initiative due to significant regulation hurdles

Morgan Stanley (Adam Jonas) - paraphrased; timing two days before 1Q results release was not insignificant, to focus the market on the strategic value of TSLA rather than just the earnings. Tone of presentation geared towards a venture capital audience as much as a public market equity audience.

Cowen (Jeffrey Osborne) “We see a significant amount of technology and execution risk in the shift in strategy from competing in just electrification, to Tesla also beating Nvidia in hardware, Google in software, and building a better ride-hailing service than current ride hailing leaders”. The test drive offered by Tesla after the event was “much less impressive than rides we experienced at Consumer Electronics Show over the past two years”.

Roth Capital Partner (Craig Irwin) “We saw the Autonomous Investor Day as underwhelming, Tesla made bold claims that were largely missing the substance that drives credibility. With now two attempts at investor redirection in front of first-quarter earnings (first was Model Y), we expect a weak second-quarter unit guide”.

ISI Evercore (Arndt Ellinghorst) "We remain encouraged by Tesla's vision and future growth prospects (brand value, global Model 3 and Y TAM, Semi, etc.), but there is increased uncertainty around near-term demand vs previous bullish forecasts and growth cannot stall for a growth company. The change in recommendation and lower price target are driven by a more cautious view on demand across all Models (M3 global/SR+ launch), but in particular the recent severe decline in demand for Model S/X".

Goldman Sachs (David Tamberrino) "Heading into and coming out of the event, our investor conversations were mixed - but more cautious given upcoming earnings. In the near-term, there were concerns about demand - not just sustainable demand levels for the Model 3 but also questions as to the drop-off in Model S/X deliveries in 1Q19."

Oppenheimer (Colin Rusch) "Beyond Model 3 demand and cost reduction driving operating cash flow, we believe the Model S & X refresh cycle and pricing strategy are in focus for short-term investors while the longer term story is increasingly weighted to China sell-through"

Analyst comments sources:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-23/tesla-analysts-skeptical-of-bold-autonomy-plans-ahead-of-results

Tesla's Autonomy Investor Day - Analysts Comment

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/should-i-buy-tesla-stock-2019-4-1028135445

Post Autonomy Day reaction

After the failure of Autonomy Day to convince the investment community that billions in sales and tens of thousands of vehicles produced and sold is merely window dressing when compared to ‘the future’, the writing was on the wall. TSLA knew the earnings they were about to release for 1Q were terrible. The Autonomy Day, what can now be considered as a 150 to 1 roughie (horse racing parlance for a rank outsider in a horse race), ran last by seven furlongs, and this week was going to get ugly. And it did.

Underwhelmed analysts with clients to service, reputations to maintain (perhaps with some damage to mitigate) needed to take action. And they did. There was no master plan for the future to point to, to distract from the 1Q-2019 results, from what was unthinkable literally a few months earlier after posting a solid 4Q result, backing up a similar result in 3Q.

Let’s take a look at chart that shows 25 days on either side of the Autonomy Day.

Source: Yahoo Finance TSLA Historical Data

Leading into Autonomy Day, even after the end of the 1Q-2019, price action and volumes were muted, other than the blip from $291 to $268 on 4th April as the production and deliveries number for 1Q came out and quite possibly the reality of a bad quarter emerged. But even then, there was an atypical ‘steady as you are’ daily volume and the price trundled along in a channel of $265 to $275. Then Autonomy Day, and then the 1Q-2019 results. A week of penance sub-$240, and up on a Friday to $255 after announcing the capital raise, held onto the following Monday, then the slide slide slippity slide to where we ended on Friday before Memorial Day.

Does anyone think that the recent free fall of the TSLA share price is not related to the failure of the Autonomy Day? This was supposed to razzle and dazzle and convince the investment community to ‘hold the line’, to deflect from the poor 1Q-2019 results. Don’t look at what we have just done, look at what we will be doing, and not in five years, but in one year or less! It was an utter patent failure.

The capital raise almost a year too late

The perfect time for the capital raise would have been 2Q-2018 into 3Q-2018 when the Model 3 ramp was about to lift off. It wouldn’t have mattered that Elon had previously stated that TSLA could grow organically, or didn’t need another capital raise. He has said a lot of things that have turned out to be optimistic (or late in terms in timing), and a lot of these appeared to have had minimal or almost no impact on him as CEO, or TSLA as a business, and how TSLA was viewed by the investment community at this point in time.

It wasn’t that investors would have believed it as much as the underwriters could have sold it. But there were still plenty of believers in 2018. Many would chalked this up to another instance of ‘watch what I do, not what I say’ from Musk. To fuel the growth narrative, based on phenomenal Model 3 reservations and interest, a capital raise could have been defined for future Gigafactories and development of future models. Hell, at this time they could even mentioned solar and storage! Spend some time developing the Powerpoint slides, develop the narrative (‘the story’) you are selling and sell it. My own view is they could have (should have!) raised another $3B to $5B, a split of equity and debt (a mix of convertible and 2025+ bonds). This would have deferred cash balance fears, bought time for the company to iron out and settle production efficiencies and not manage the business in a heightened level / crisis mode, which seems to be how TSLA operates.

The chart below plots Cash Flow from Financing Activities per Vehicle Produced since 2008 (rolling 12 months basis since 4Q-2010) and the cumulative Net Cash from Financing Activities. The previous capital raise was in 3Q-2017. If TSLA were to continue to fuel the growth narrative, 2Q-2018 thru 3Q-2018 was the time to do it. The TSLA share price was hovering above $300 from June 2018 thru August 2018. The investment market was waiting on the Model 3 ramp. Surely all signs pointed to a capital raise to take advantage of TSLA riding high?

Source: TSLA 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K

Wise counsel vs tin ears

Lastly, some speculation from the author on the previous CFO. Someone as deep into the TSLA financials as the previous CFO Deepak Ahuja surely would have raised this with the CEO? He had been neck deep in TSLA longer than most senior executives and you would think has the best understanding of TSLA financials of anyone? Surely he would have flagged the opportunity to capitalize on the high TSLA share price and the upcoming Model 3 ramp? His timing to leave immediately after the Q4-2018 earnings release (announced with a bungled comment at the tail end of the earnings call by Elon) perhaps belied tension at the executive level. I don’t know, maybe, maybe not. I do know, from my own experience working on multi billion capital projects, that not having proactive leadership at a senior level to chase and secure the right level of funding, be it the project sanction / final investment decision or on an annual basis, does more to screw with sound management practices than knee jerk decisions and reactionary comments.

It is all about ‘setting the table’ for success. Failure to have the right level of funding in place at a project level cloaks all decisions. The failure to raise additional capital in the middle of 2018 at the perfect storm of timing for TSLA was a catastrophic miscalculation. Most of the SF (Special Forces) branches within various countries armed forces spend an exponential amount of time planning missions/operations compared to the time taken executing them. The British SAS (Special Air Service) are known to apply the Six-P's when planning missions/operations - Proper Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance. TSLA could well heed some of this advice and spend more time on the planning. TSLA have also learned over the last handful of weeks that the investment community is not always your friend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.