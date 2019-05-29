Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations

Devon (DVN) announced the sale of its Canadian oil sands assets for $3.8 billion Canadian dollars - about $2.8 billion USD. Canadian Natural (CNQ) is the buyer.

With over 100,000 barrels of oil per day of production, the deal was done at less than $30,000 per boepd and at an estimated 3x ebitda. There is a bit of variation on production estimates and cash flow estimates in research analyst notes, but most think CNQ got a great deal.

There are a few implications of this. First, the deal happened at the low end of the expectations of Canadian research analysts and at nearly half of the expectations of US based analysts. I previously correctly assessed that the Canadian analysts were likely correct, to the chagrin of Devon shareholders.

Second, the metrics on this deal imply zero equity value to MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF), validating Husky's (OTCPK:HUSKF) decision to walk from that deal. There is some option value in MEG's stock, but recent calls for MEG to buy back shares seem misplaced, and it is increasingly improbable that MEG will be bought out for a premium.

Third, CNQ is continuing its long track record of accretive acquisitions. The company has created enormous value over decades through astutely buying assets at a discount.

Data by YCharts

As observed above, DVN stock traded above the energy equity index (XOP) temporarily on expectations of a high Canadian asset sale price, and that premium declined fully recently as the market more accurately forecast the sale price.

Data by YCharts

And above is a chart of CNQ's share price performance over time versus the XOP energy index. While CNQ is not always the most popular stock, there has been a divergence where it has done quite a bit better than the XOP over this decade+ time frame.

Data by YCharts

And finally above, CNQ stock has done far better over time than DVN, despite being in out of favor Canada and with no exposure to US shale plays like the Permian. One implication is that CNQ may have gotten the better side of this multi billion dollar transaction than DVN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.