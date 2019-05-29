Warren Buffett's Energy Holdings

Other holdings, though, like the deal with Occidental, cannot, which makes pretty clear investors may want to side with Buffett instead of always going it alone.

Some of these investments, like the Phillips 66 stock that is being wound down and the firm's new Suncor stake can be replicated independently by investors.

Warren Buffett and his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), are famous for owning several companies (at last I saw, the number exceeded 80), plus ownership stakes in several more. Though considered a diversified firm that many liken to an index fund on the US economy, one thing that deserves special attention from investors is Buffett's and his company's emphasis on energy investments. While one investment, in particular, has been winding down and another has seen operations continue as-is, two others are relatively new entrants onto Berkshire's roster of holdings and they suggest that the Oracle of Omaha and his money managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, might be warming up to energy to some degree.

The forever holding

Warren Buffett has been quoted as saying that his favorite holding period is forever. Time and again, he has proven it, rarely separating from Berkshire any company that the firm owned lock, stock, and barrel, and certainly never selling a major wholly-owned operating business. This brings me, then, to the conglomerate's 'forever energy business', Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (or BHE as it's referred to), of which Berkshire owns a 90.9% stake.

BHE truly is a giant in the energy industry. According to Berkshire's 2018 annual report, BHE, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, stores, distributes, and supplies energy to its customers. It consists in large part of four regulated utility companies. Domestically, the company serves 4.9 million retail users, operates two interstate natural gas pipelines that, in all, have around 16,400 miles, and it's capable of transmitting around 8.2 billion cubic feet per day worth of natural gas. Its operations in Great Britain serve a further 3.9 million electricity end-users, according to Berkshire, while its operations in Canada serve around 85% of the population of Alberta (or nearly 3.7 million people). In all, the company employs around 23,000 individuals.

*Taken from Berkshire Hathaway

Undoubtedly, while not the largest piece of Berkshire, BHE is material to the company and its success. Between 2016 and 2018, revenue at BHE grew from $17.76 billion to $19.99 billion. Over that same timeframe, net income expanded from $2.23 billion, dipping briefly to $2.03 billion in 2017, and then rising to $2.62 billion last year. Having said that, some of this apparent increase in profitability was actually attributable to differences in taxes. On a pre-tax basis, profits at BHE, as you can see in the image above, dropped from $2.88 billion in 2016 to $2.47 billion last year.

Not everything deserves to be held forever though

While BHE is Berkshire's internal energy business, Berkshire has had investments in other companies tied directly to the energy space. Take, for instance, the case of Phillips 66 (PSX). Separated from ConocoPhillips (COP) years ago, Phillips 66 has grown into a nice, independent firm. Today, the company consists largely of four major sets of operations: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing & Specialties.

In all, the physical footprint of Phillips 66 is significant in size. The company's Midstream business, for instance, includes assets that engage in the transportation, terminaling, and processing of crude and other feedstocks, as well as finished products. The business as a whole owns 13 refineries nationwide, operates 14.6 million barrels worth of storage capacity (10.9 million of which is dedicated to crude, with a further 2.2 million barrels worth of crude capacity in development), and the firm owns at least 64 terminals and 21,000 miles of pipeline.

For much of 2017, Phillips 66 was considered a pretty sizable holding. In all, for the first three quarters of that year (the furthest I went back), Berkshire owned 80.69 million common units of it. In the third quarter of 2017, this amounted to a market value of $7.39 billion. This ended up rising to a value of $8.03 billion in the subsequent quarter, but it was at that time, with units trading 27.7% higher than where they were at the end of the first quarter that year, where Berkshire began reducing its stake in the firm. In each quarter thereafter, Berkshire's stake in the company fell, and as of the end of the firm's first quarter for its 2019 fiscal year, it owned only 5.55 million shares in the company worth just (at that time) $528.5 million. It's impossible to know precisely why Berkshire reduced its stake in the company, but one thing that is known is that a good deal of Phillips 66's profitability comes from the 3:2:1 crack spread and during the 2018 fiscal year, high refinery utilization collided with weak gasoline crack spreads to negatively affect the company some.

The firm from up north

Warren Buffett and Berkshire are generally known for investing in American companies. Having said that, not all of the company's holdings over the years have been from the US. Take, for instance, Suncor Inc. (SU). Based in Canada, Suncor engages a great deal in the oil sands business in Athabasca. From there, it extracts bitumen that is either upgraded for refinery feedstock or the company uses a diluent that allows them to sell it directly to the market.

In addition to engaging in the oil sands business, Suncor also has operations that consist of exploration and production, both offshore, as well as onshore (the latter in other nations like Libya). To top it off, Suncor also engages in various refining and marketing operations aimed at creating shareholder value.

So far, Berkshire has not had its Suncor stake for very long. In fact, it has only shown up in each of the past two quarters for which data is available. In both quarters, Berkshire owned 10.76 million units. Today, with shares of Suncor trading at only $32.78 apiece, the entire holding is valued at $352.6 million, meaning that unless we see a ramping up of the position, this investment was probably made under either Combs or Weschler.

The sweetheart deal you can't mimic

Buying common units of Suncor or Phillips 66 is simple to do, and if you believe that Buffett is right in buying the one while selling off the other, you might want to consider following suit. That said, just because you can mimic either one of those by hitting some buttons on your phone doesn't mean you can do the same with all of Buffett's investments. Enter Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

In a prior article, I wrote extensively about the deal made between Berkshire and Occidental so that the latter can buy up Anadarko Petroleum (APC). For the sake of not re-hashing those details, I would like to refer you to said article here. It is worth mentioning, though, some of the finer points. In order to finance its controversial purchase of Anadarko, Occidental received a commitment from Berkshire for high-rate preferred shares. These preferred units carry with them a requirement for annual interest expense of 8%, but this rises to 9% per annum for any accrued but unpaid distributions.

While the terms of the preferred units are attractive for Berkshire, especially given their 10-year term, the really attractive part of the deal is the warrants received by the company that gives Berkshire the right to buy $5 billion worth of common units on the market for a fixed price. These warrants only expire one full year following the redemption of the preferred securities, and given their locked-in price, there is an excellent opportunity for Berkshire to make billions upon billions of dollars when those warrants are sued in full (likely) several years from now. Instead of being able to invest in this deal like you might Suncor, better options might include buying a stake in Berkshire itself or investing in Occidental or Anadarko.

Takeaway

As you can see, while Berkshire is a well-diversified company, owning everything from candy shops to railroads and insurance, it does have a sizable emphasis on the energy industry (as it should). For investors who are drawn to the energy industry, following Buffett's lead may not be a bad way to go, but for other investors still, looking into individual holdings like Suncor and Phillips 66 is worth considering and might lead you to attractive prospects for the long haul.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.