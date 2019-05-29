A Merger Between Reanult SA And Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Would Be A Perfect Match - If It Happens

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) announced on Monday (May 27th) that it had proposed a merger to Renault SA (OTC:RNSDF;OTCPK:RNLSY). Hereafter I will refer to the companies as "Renault" and "FCA" respectively.

The combined company would become the third largest vehicle manufacturer in the world behind Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF;OTCPK:VWAGY) and Toyota Motor Corp (TM). Taking into account Renault's existing alliance with Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY;OTCPK:NSANF) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (OTCPK:MMTOF) the alliance would even be the largest in terms of vehicle sales by almost 5 million units.

Kindly note that I am referring only to Renault's financial data and brand portfolio in the following as long as not otherwise stated. This means that I am not referring to those brands which are part of the alliance partners such as Nissan, Mitsubishi or Infiniti.

The Structure Of The Deal

The respective shareholders of both companies will hold 50 percent each of the combined entity. Exor NV (OTCPK:EXXRF) which owns 28.98 percent of FCA would thus be the largest shareholder. The combined entity would be a Dutch holding company; a structure that notably has already proven effective for FCA as well as its former subsidiary Ferrari NV (RACE). Before the closure of the transaction, FCA shareholders would also receive a dividend of €2.5 billion in order to mitigate disparities in equity market values. FCA would furthermore spin off its subsidiary Comau to shareholders prior to the merger.

FCA expects synergies in excess of €5 billion annually (incremental to existing Alliance synergies), principally arising from convergence of platforms, consolidation of powertrain and electrification investment and benefits of scale. It sees around 90% of those synergies coming from purchasing savings (about 40%), R&D efficiencies (about 30%), and manufacturing and tooling efficiencies (about 20%). It bases those number on the assumption of the potential to reduce the combined number of vehicle platforms by a fifth and engine families by approximately 30 percent with the full run rate of estimated synergies expected to be achieved within six years after closing the transaction. It believes that the transaction could be net cash flow neutral in the first year and positive from the second onward. According to FCA plant closures are not to be expected as a result of a potential merger.

A Perfect Match

I believe that a merger between the two companies would be one that perfectly fits. FCA is strong especially where Renault is not present: in North America. More than 65 percent of its revenue is generated there (€16,057 million of a total €24,481 during the first three month of fiscal 2019; excluding the North American revenues generated by the Maserati brand which is not broken down geographically). Renault's most important market is Europe which accounts for about 55 percent of sales (as of Q1 2019; latest at a available). Renault does not have a presence in North America. FCA on the other hand is present with Chrysler and Dodge (including RAM) as well as Jeep.

The two companies also have complementary brand portfolios besides FCA's predominantly American brands: The namesake Fiat and Renault brands compete in Europe in some segments, especially compact cars. Apart from that however there is little overlap both in terms of geography and products.

The Fiat brand (including Abarth) offers mainly small lifestyle oriented cars. The same is true for Lancia. Renault has a broader model range yet there might be some competition between Fiat models and smaller Renault vehicles in Europe.

Alfa Romeo and Maserati cover the premium segment (Maserati's range begins more or less where that of Alfa Romeo ends). Renault has no comparable premium brands. It neither has a SUV brand comparable to Jeep. On the other hand FCA's portfolio does not contain a budget brand like Dacia in Europe (in some markets, Dacia vehicles are sold under the Renault brand).

Renault does also hold majority stakes in joint ventures focused on specific markets: Lada in which it owns a 67.61 percent stake through a joint venture with state owned Rostec on the Russian market and Renault Samsung, a joint venture with Samsung Group of which Renault owns slightly above 80 percent, in South Korea. FCA does not compete with those brands offers in those markets.

Only the niche Alpine sportswear brand (which at the moment does only manufacture one vehicle) might have some overlap with Abarth's Spider - which shares its technical basis with Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAF;OTCPK:MZDAY) MX 5.

So all in all, there is little direct competition between the respective product lineups.

What could be most important from a technical side is that FCA has been lagging the competition when it comes to electric vehicles. Recently it had to enter a pooling deal with Tesla (TSLA) in order to avoid substantial fines for failing to comply with EU emission regulations. Renault on the other hand has been a pioneer on that field from the start (although it arguably lost some ground in recent years). A merger with Renault could be a solution to problems of that kind.

A combined entity surely be in a better position to provide funding for necessary R&D spending in order to close the gap to competitors not only in terms of electric vehicles but also when it comes to for instance autonomous driving technology.

Risks To The Transaction

While a merger makes perfect sense to me, I am not a hundred percent sure that it will happen.

At FCA Exor NV alone holds 42.11 percent of voting rights. Therefore I believe it is most unlikely that shareholders' approval could cause any risk to the successful completion of the deal.

However the French state holds a 15.01 percent stake in Renault. Another 15 percent is owned by Renaults alliance partner Nissan. This makes the French state the largest shareholder (by the slightest margin possible admittedly). Now if both Nissan and the French government where to oppose a merger, I see a realistic case of them being able to block it depending on voter turnout at Renault's shareholder meeting.

The French state is no stranger to activism whenever it sees national interest being touched. And let's be realistic, thousands of manufacturing jobs are somewhat of the definition of "national interest" for most governments.

Notably the current government of President Emmanuel Macron already took action in another case of an Italian company trying to merge with a French one when France intervened in an acquisition of shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique SA (formerly STX France SA) by Fincantieri SpA. The French government is looking "reasonably favorable" at the deal according to a spokesperson. A merger would certainly be in line with France's expressed desire for more "European champions" I suppose. Nonetheless, I believe that the French stance could shift quickly if there was pressure from for example workers' unions.

There is also the Italian government which could become a factor. Notably, the current French and Italian governments have clashed about a number of topics including economic ones on several occasions in the more recent past. Ruling Lega party lawmaker Claudio Borghi, chairman of the parliamentary budget committee, already suggested an involvement of the Italian government in a televised interview, calling the French state's involvement with Renault an "anomaly".

Investors should not forget that governments have instruments at their disposal which may severely impair or even block mergers. Thus any involvement from that side might add some uncertainty to whether a merger will happen and if so at what conditions. One should keep in mind that if the companies need to make too many concessions in terms of jobs, investments and locations, the synergies might turn out smaller than expected.

Besides the French government I see Nissan as the biggest uncertainty. A merger with FCA would shift the balance between the alliance partners significantly. The Nissan side seemed to be rather unhappy with the existing status quo already. FCA joining the alliance on the Renault-side would kill any ambition to become the dominant half of it. Furthermore Nissan, unlike Renault, is present in North America and its lineup contains trucks as well as more and larger SUVs. Thus it (and its employees and plants) might feel more pressure from a merger. I am not sure therefore whether Nissan would favor a merger. I could very well imagine Nissan trying to undermine the transaction.

Even under the assumption that it could not prevent the merger, an unhappy Nissan should not be taken lightly as it might end up in the alliance breaking apart or the combined entity being forced to consider a -probably hostile- takeover of a controlling stake in Nissan. It would need to acquire at least around 7 percent of outstanding shares as Renault already owns 43.3 percent. Nissan meanwhile is reported to be rather skeptical of a formal tie up with Renault (and that is notably before FCA comes into the equation). In any case Nissan opposing a merger would pose a risk to the transaction itself and to the future performance of a potential combined company.

Conclusion

In conclusion I believe that A merger between FCA and Renault would be a gain for both companies and their shareholders given their complementary strengths and the weaknesses that the respective other could solve. However that is only true as long as no side has to make too many concessions to governments, workers or partners.

While a merger would make a great deal of sense from my point of view, I am not yet sure that it is a certainty that it will happen. If it does, however, I am convinced that it will be a win win situation for shareholders.

