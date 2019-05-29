House Prices Keep Rising, Although More Slowly - Real Estate Still Works

The Case Shiller and the FHFA are two different indices of house price changes - both are still rising.

So Why Two Different Measures With Two Different Answers?

Once we start going down into the weeds and details of economic statistics there is no one right way to do anything. The specific answer we'll get will depend upon a series of choices we make about exactly what we're going to measure, how and why. No single choice is either correct or incorrect but the accumulation of them will indeed lead us to different answers.

This is what is happening with the Case Shiller Corelogic house price indices and the FHFA one. The best explanation in detail of how they differ in measurements is, as you would expect, here at Seeking Alpha.

The correct way to deal with their being different answers is to use them as we should be using them. Not accurate numbers detailing exactly what is happening but as guides to trends. If they show a divergence in the trends they're reporting then the differences in composition become important. If they are, as here, reporting basically the same news then that's fine, we've two different measures leading us to the same conclusion about the trend.

What Actually Are the Indices This Month?

Both are telling us that house prices continue to rise although at slowing rates:

If you prefer written to charts:

The Federal Housing Agency Purchase-Only House Price Index rose 4.9% in March on a year-ago basis, which is in line with the prior month’s increase. House price growth increased 1.1% over the past quarter.

And

House price appreciation decelerated again in March, reinforcing the slowing trend that has been in place since last spring. Year-ago growth in the 20-city composite index fell to 2.7% from 3% in February. Likewise, year-ago growth in the 10-city composite index dropped to 2.3% from 2.5% in February. Further, growth in the national house price index also decelerated, to 3.7% from 3.9%.

The national index in the second set is obviously the most comparable with the first estimate.

The difference between the 4.9 and 3.9 is that difference in composition and measurement methods above. The importance to us here is that the trend is the same in both. Prices are still rising although they're decelerating.

Given that the only three things we need to know about real estate are location, location, location, the break down into numbers by urban center is also useful:

So What Does This Mean For Us As Investors?

We should perhaps distinguish here between "personal" investment and impersonal. By the first I mean should I stop renting and go buy somewhere to live instead? What we think about house prices is the determining influence here. It's better to be out of the market than buying something declining in capital value. So, prices are rising, why not buy subject to the usual affordability constraints?

On the other hand buying in order to rent out, that's really - or should be - a different set of calculations. If the rent will more than cover the loan cost plus maintenance, with a margin, why not buy? The capital appreciation is a nice bonus but it's not the defining factor. Even if prices fall that loan will still be covered, repayments will still be made.

Yes, some don't think this way around but in my opinion this is the correct decision making process.

But perhaps we think that capital appreciation is the name of the game? In which case some further thoughts from Moody's Analytics:

Thankfully, the strong economic environment will continue to propel job and income growth in the short term and help first-time homebuyers save for their down payment. With slower house price growth and faster income growth, affordability is not likely to erode further this year. Additionally, the Fed has paused its increase in interest rates this year, meaning costs associated with buying a home have also paused. Slower house price growth will be a plus for affordability and will help rebalance the market. Although house price growth will be slower in 2019 than in 2018, it will continue to rise at a healthy clip in the short term.

And:

In addition, we still expect house prices to rise in 2019, supported in part by strong demand-side drivers. Specifically, the job market will continue its recent sanguine performance and wage growth will accelerate both this year and next. Likewise, housing financing costs will remain subdued as the Federal Reserve holds off on hiking rates for the remainder of the year. Higher incomes along with low financing costs will buoy housing demand and propel house prices upward both this year and next. Prices will continue to go up, reasonable if steady capital appreciation is likely. As long as rental income will cover capital repayments, interest and maintenance that means house purchases to rent out will be a good investment.

Of course, everything does depend upon the specific deal on offer and where. But as a generality we can, and I would, say that real estate investment is a good idea at present. Our macroeconomic background is in favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.