Teva: One Of My Top 5 Picks

Investment Thesis

Teva's (TEVA) performance has been nothing short of horrendous of late, with bad news after bad news causing investors to throw in the towel. Although, with a market cap of $10 billion, from this point forward, there is now more that can go right than can go wrong.

Background To My Investment In Teva

"People get smarter but they don’t get wiser. They don’t get more emotionally stable. [...] You can teach all you want to the people, you can tell them to read Ben Graham’s book, you can send them to graduate school, but when they’re scared, they’re scared." - FT.com, April 2019

If you have read my work before, you will know that I take great pride in my work. And above all, I take even more pride in being upfront and honest with you. Thus, in line with the above, allow me to briefly highlight my investment thoughts when I started investing in Teva.

So, I invested in Teva the first time around $16 back in October 2017. Then, I got to know the company a little more and brought my cost-average up to $22.

Today, as you know, the share price is around $9.50. So right away, in the spirit of coming clean, I know that it is highly unlikely that I'll be around to recoup my original investment. Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong with Teva.

What Went Wrong With Teva

The main reason why I feel Teva has been selling off since the start of 2019 has been due to Teva's 'trough year' as CEO Kare Schultz called this year. What this meant was that 2019 would deliver poor financial performance compared with 2018.

But that starting 2020, Teva would regain its footing and gain traction going forward. Because, at the end of Q1 2019, Teva's net debt stood at $26.7 billion. And its net debt to EBITDA ratio was 5.45x, implying that Teva carries meaningfully more debt than it should.

On the other hand, time and time again, Schultz has made clear that Teva has no intention of diluting shareholders, that Teva can tackle its debt over time.

Schultz contends that Teva is not attempting to be a fast-growing company of the past. That instead, Teva plans to improve its operating margins.

Teva's guidance for 2019 is pointing towards an EPS figure of $2.20 to $2.50. Hence, given that the plan for 2020 is for a higher EPS figure, we should minimally be looking at $2.50 of EPS in 2020.

But none of this is new information. What's caused investors to be overly fearful in the past several days has been plenty of uncertainty.

The Lawsuits - Uncertainty

On Tuesday, the share price sold off 12% as Teva settled with Oklahoma state. News of a UBS analyst extrapolating the $85 million settlement to 50 states, implying that the lawsuits could reach $4.2 billion, hit the wire.

Separately, there are other unrelated lawsuits related to price fixing. The charges for these came in a wide bracket, somewhere around $1 billion being declared.

Right away, what I found insightful was that despite Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) being the main defendant, Johnson & Johnson's share price hardly budged on the news and was down only 1% compared with Teva's 12%.

Sure, one could argue that Teva's leverage, combined with weaker profitability, implies that Teva is less able to defend itself and pay off upcoming lawsuits.

However, that is certainly not my interpretation. My interpretation of the events is that Teva's share price was already suffering weakness for many months and even years, and that bad news spreads quicker, particularly affecting weaker companies. Johnson & Johnson has had a strong year, with its revenue pressing ahead by 6% in 2018 compared with 2017, and the same lawsuit news bounced off Johnson & Johnson.

Back on Teva, the main trouble really is its overall uncertainty. There are just so many lawsuits combined with a lackluster 2019, causing investors en masse to call it a day and sell at the point of maximum pessimism.

Free Cash Flow Generation?

To compound issues, 2019 is going to be a year of weak free cash flow generation. In my marketplace, I wrote the following:

Teva's net income is lower in 2019 by $600 million to $700 million (than would have otherwise been in a normal environment), so I estimate that to amount to roughly $300 million of FCF.

Then, there is a $300 million to $400 million cash drag from rebates overhang from 2018. CFO Mike McClellan asserts that this cash drag should be dealt with by the first half of 2019. So, altogether into FY 2020, I’m expecting TEVA to work off the trough of $1.8 billion+$0.3 billion (net income normalized)+$0.3 billion (rebates)= $2.4 billion of FCF in FY 2020.

In other words, 2019 has weak top line growth and weak FCF generation. But Teva is expected to improve its performance starting in 2020, which is now just 6 months away.

Valuation - Huge Margin Of Safety

Source: morningstar.com, author's calculations

I have highlighted in pink Teva's cash flows from operations (before capex adjustments). This figure of 9.3x appears to be punchy. However, allow me to clarify.

2019 is a year of depressed cash flow from operations generation. But as described in the section above, in a more normalized environment, which 2020 is set up to be, Teva's free cash flow might be hitting $2.2-$2.4 billion.

This makes Teva's market cap trade for no more than 4.5x free cash flow. Is Teva truly only worth 4x free cash flow? I can't believe that to be the case.

Takeaway

To say that my investment in Teva has gone horribly wrong is to put it mildly. Having said that, I have nil problems in calling it a day if I believe I've blundered. Here and here are some examples.

But I truly believe that Teva should not be trading for 4x free cash flow. And that at some point, Teva will have some good news causing its shares to reprice higher than it is today.

Succinctly, investors today are not being asked to pay for any good news whatsoever.

