Achillion Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive PNH Data, But The Market Doesn't Care

Shares of Achillion have trended lower over the last two weeks despite the company reporting positive phase 2 results of ACH-4471 in combination with Soliris in PNH patients.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) has trended lower over the last two weeks despite reporting positive phase 2 results of ACH-4471 in combination with Soliris in PNH patients. The results look encouraging, but investors are either concerned with two safety events that resolved with patients staying on the drug or not really interested due to the potential changes in the PNH treatment landscape given the upcoming phase 3 readout of Apellis's (APLS) APL-2 in PNH patients. I continue to think PNH is a long shot for Achillion, and even more so considering the phase 2 data of Apellis's APL-2 and believe the company's best shots going forward are its next-gen factor D inhibitors and C3G for either ACH-4471 or next-gen factor D inhibitors.

ACH-4471 plus Soliris phase 2 results in PNH patients - efficacy looks good with two adverse events

Achillion reported additional interim phase 2 results of ACH-4471 in combination with eculizumab (Soliris) in PNH patients at The New Era of Aplastic Anemia and PNH meeting in Naples, Italy two weeks ago. While Soliris is an excellent drug for PNH patients, an unmet need still exists as the majority of patients continue to have anemia and a good portion of patients need to receive transfusions on a regular basis. By adding ACH-4471 three times daily to Soliris, Achillion believes it can improve anemia in PNH patients along with other important clinical parameters.

The company presented additional interim results in 11 patients (the previous update was in four patients) which demonstrated the desired improvements:

Increases in mean hemoglobin of approximately 2 g/dL at week 4 for all 11 patients. The four patients that have reached 24 weeks had a mean rise of 2.6 g/dL.

In the 24 weeks prior to screening, these 11 patients had 34 transfusions totaling 58 units and only 1 transfusion of 2 units during treatment with ACH-4471. Please note that the average time on treatment is shorter than 24 weeks prior to screening, but I think it is safe to say that adding ACH-4471 does significantly reduce the number of transfusions.

Source: Achillion presentation

Patients experienced meaningful improvements in FACIT fatigue scores versus baseline with a mean score increase of 11 at week 4.

Reduction in total bilirubin from a mean of 2.17 mg/dL to 1.21 mg/dL at week 16 for 8 patients (the other three had not reached 16 weeks of treatment).

Reduction in mean reticulocytes from 291 10^9/uL at baseline to 153 10^9/uL at week 16 for 8 patients.

Increase in the percentage of PNH RBC Type III clone size from 40% at baseline to 71% at week 12 for 8 patients.

Further LDH reduction into the normal range.

These results look good, so, it is possible that the market reacted to the two adverse events. One patient experienced a grade 3 direct bilirubin elevation in concert with a grade 1 ALT elevation at day 70. Both adverse events resolved by day 77 with ACH-4471 dose temporarily reduced from 150mg three times daily to 100mg three times daily. The investigator considered this to be breakthrough hemolysis as it was associated with a doubling of LDH and a decrease in hemoglobin of 0.8 mg/dL. This does not appear to be concerning to me as it is reported that 19% of Soliris-treated PNH patients experience breakthrough-hemolysis while on the drug.

The second serious adverse event was pneumonia which occurred on day 145 and it required hospitalization. The patient recovered by day 152 and the ACH-4471 dose was not changed.

In my previous article, I noted that I am not particularly excited about ACH-4471's opportunity in PNH due to it being added on top of Soliris. This poses a pricing question since Soliris is one of the most expensive drugs in the world. The second consideration is the competition - Apellis is significantly ahead of Achillion and may eliminate the remaining unmet need in PNH patients.

Apellis is several years ahead of Achillion in PNH and is on track to report phase 3 results of APL-2 by year-end

Apellis is developing APL-2, a C3 inhibitor for the treatment of PNH and other complement-mediated diseases. Apellis has reported positive phase 2 results of APL-2 in combination with Soliris as well as monotherapy which has prompted the company to do an interesting phase 3 trial where all patients will be put on combination therapy (APL-2 plus Soliris) for one month, and after one month, patients will be split into two groups - the first group will receive APL-2 monotherapy over the next four months and the second group will receive Soliris monotherapy. The trial design should demonstrate that APL-2 can work well on top of Soliris and Apellis expects to achieve superiority over Soliris in the monotherapy part of the trial. The primary endpoint of the trial is change in hemoglobin after four months and secondary endpoints include transfusion avoidance, reticulocytes, LDH, and FACIT fatigue scores.

Based on the phase 2 data, I believe APL-2's phase 3 study is reasonably likely to succeed. In the phase 2 add-on study, six patients experienced a significant increase in hemoglobin, LDH was mostly in the normal range and the patients were successfully switched to APL-2 monotherapy. The number of transfusions was significantly reduced as well - one patient with a BMI of 59 had two transfusions and it appears APL-2 was underdosed due to the patient's weight and the third transfusion occurred while the patient in question was off APL-2 for three weeks.

Source: Apellis presentation

In the monotherapy trial, APL-2 demonstrated significant LDH reductions, significant increases in hemoglobin, decreases in reticulocyte counts and total bilirubin, and no transfusions (see data on the right-hand side of the presentation slide below).

Source: Apellis presentation

I believe that if APL-2 is successful in the phase 3 study in PNH patients (including not only efficacy but acceptable safety) that it will effectively eliminate the unmet need in the PNH market and leave little to ACH-4471 (if it is successful in the phase 3 trial and if it reaches the market). Not only does APL-2 have similar efficacy as an add-on to Soliris, but Apellis is also shooting for monotherapy and it will have at least a two-year head start over ACH-4471. So, by the time ACH-4471 reaches the market, the majority of patients who are not doing well on Soliris may be on APL-2.

And the final consideration is pricing flexibility - if APL-2 is approved and priced at parity with Soliris or a discount, ACH-4471 on top of Soliris becomes the most expensive available therapy since Achillion can't control the price of Soliris and APL-2 will potentially stand on its own (without Soliris).

The only way I see ACH-4471 as a viable option for PNH patients is if Apellis's APL-2 fails in the phase 3 study in late 2019.

Conclusion

While ACH-4471 phase 2 results in PNH patients look encouraging, I believe Achillion is better off focusing on C3G, its next-gen factor D inhibitors, and other indications. I believe this may still be a viable niche indication for Achillion only in the event that APL-2 fails in the phase 3 trial. It's a good thing that Achillion will see APL-2's phase 3 results before starting a phase 3 trial with ACH-4471, which is planned for 1H 2020.

I look forward to seeing how this story develops, but from the sidelines. In addition to APL-2 phase 3 results which Achillion (and Alexion) investors should watch out for in Q4, we should hear more about Achillion's plans and data in C3G patients later this year (end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA is in Q4 2019) and the results from the phase 1 trial of ACH-5228 in healthy volunteers.

