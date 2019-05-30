Volatility On The Horizon For The Pound

My final year of college, I was fortunate to study in London. Seven years later, I found myself back in the capital of the United Kingdom and spent another three years working there. In university, I studied politics and economics, concentrating on Europe when I was in the UK. At that time in 1981, the formation of the European Union was in its early stages. When the EU finally came together, the UK joined its neighbors, but they only stepped into the union with one foot. While most members abandoned their currencies for the euro, the UK insisted on holding onto the pound.

It turned out that more than the English Channel separated the UK from the EU and in June 2016, a referendum passed by a narrow margin starting the wheels of divorce rolling. It is now three years later, and the deadline for the expiration of the UK's membership on March 29, 2019, is fading in the rearview mirror of time. The new and likely moveable line in the sand for a Brexit deal is at the end of October.

Prime Minister May has presided over the negotiations for Brexit as she took over following the referendum. However, after last week's announcement, another Prime Minister will lead the UK into an uncertain future, and that could cause volatility in the British pound to increase over the coming weeks and months. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust product (FXB) replicates the price action in the pound versus US dollar currency relationship.

Prime Minister May could not get the job done, and she steps aside

Late last week, after talks broke down with the Labour party, British Prime Minister Theresa May threw in the towel and announced she would step down as the head of the Tory party on June 7. Prime Minister May replaced David Cameron in the aftermath of the June 2016 Brexit referendum. After almost three years of negotiations with the EU to fulfill the will of the British people, the Prime Minister failed to deliver a Brexit plan that was acceptable to a majority of the members of the Parliament, and even many of her colleagues objected to the terms she had worked out with the leadership of the European Union. Even though MPs refused to sign on to her plan for Brexit, the Prime Minister survived a no-confidence vote. However, with frustration growing and another deadline for the UK's membership in the EU on the horizon in October, the Prime Minister announced that she would step aside as it has become apparent that her leadership has been ineffective.

Boris Johnson could be the next Prime Minister, but a new election is in the cards

Until at least the next election, the Tory or Conservative party will hold a majority of seats in the British Parliament which means that Prime Minister May's replacement will come from the ranks of her party. The most likely successor is Boris Johnson. Mr. Johnson was the Prime Minister's Foreign Secretary, but he resigned over a disagreement above Brexit as he favors a hard-line against the EU and perhaps even a hard Brexit. Mr. Johnson is a popular politician in the UK. Before his stint as Foreign Secretary, he was the Mayor of London. The plain-speaking Johnson would put a more aggressive leader in front of the leadership of the European Union, but based on the recent election for members of the European Parliament in the UK, his tenure in office could be very short.

Both the Labour and Tory parties do poorly in recent elections

Prime Minister May's resignation will put either Mr. Johnson or another leader of the Tory party in the hot seat as the leader of the UK, but the popularity of the party declined. Last week, voters in the UK handed the Tory party a stunning defeat in the elections for MPs to the European Parliament. While the opposition party received more votes than the Tory party, they also suffered a failure as the Labour party led by Jeremy Corbyn did not receive the most votes and came in third place while Prime Minister May and Johnson's party only came in fifth place. Therefore, a general election for the UK parliament could be a highly contentious affair with a dark horse party or candidate emerging to take over the leadership of the nation as it heads into a highly uncertain future.

Source: dpa-infocom

As the chart highlights, together, the Labour and Tory parties only received 22.8% of the vote which was slightly more than the Liberal Democrats, and a lot less than the new Brexit Party led by the controversial MP to the EU and leader of the effort to divorce from the union, Nigel Farage. While Boris Johnson prepared to take over the leadership of the Tory party and become Prime Minister, Mr. Farage likely has visions of taking over as the leader of the nation after last week's results in the election.

The Brexit Party emerges victorious in the polls for MPs to the EU

The emergence of the Brexit Party in the EU election is a sign that the political and economic future of the UK has reached a new level of uncertainty. The June 2016 referendum cause the value of the pound to drop.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the pound versus the US dollar relationship dropped from a high at $1.5009 to a low at $1.2001 in the aftermath of the 2016 referendum. The foreign exchange relationship then recovered to a peak at $1.4413 in April 2018 as the market assumed that the UK and EU were on a path towards an agreement on the divorce. However, as MPs turned down proposals from Prime Minister May, the value of the pound versus the dollar dropped and was at $1.2642 on May 29 in the aftermath of her resignation last week.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the pound versus the euro shows that the British currency had steadily declined since mid-2015 when it traded to a high at $1.4398 and picked up steam on the downside following the 2016 referendum reaching a low at just under $1.08 in August 2017. At $1.1334 on May 29, the pound is also close to the low against the euro.

The price path of the pound against both the dollar and the euro reveals that the foreign exchange markets favor the UK remaining a member of the EU or departing with an understanding or agreement. A hard Brexit appears to be highly bearish for the value of the British currency. Base on the recent election for members to the European Parliament, Mr. Farage's substantial victory is not a bullish sign for the pound. The pound wants stability and the UK to remain a member of the EU or to depart with a plan which is a compromise by each side. Prime Minister May's resignation, the likelihood of Mr. Johnson replacing her with a more hardline approach to Brexit, and the potential for the leader of the Brexit party to emerge as the leader over the coming months does not bode well for the value of the British currency given its trading pattern since June 2016.

Prime Minister Nigel Farage is not out of the question in the future - lots of volatility ahead for the pound and FXB

If the recent election is sign, a battle for leadership of the UK could emerge between Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage, and the leadership of the Liberal Democrat party. The power struggle within the UK is likely to only exacerbate the rising level of uncertainty over the political and economic future of the United Kingdom. Nigel Farage is a highly controversial figure in the UK, and his relationship with the EU is far from warm and fuzzy. As a member of the European Parliament over the past years, he has locked swords with most other MPs who blame him for Brexit as he was the face of the movement that started the divorce proceedings. If Mr. Farage rises to the position held by Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, and most recently Theresa May, the leadership of the European Union will take it as another slap in the face from the UK which will sour whatever potential for a relationship on trade and other issues remains after the 2016 referendum.

All of the political positioning and uncertainty adds up to a lot more volatility in the British pound over the coming days, weeks, and months. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust product replicates the price action in the relationship between the pound and the US dollar. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB has net assets of $126.44 million and trades an average of 53,180 shares each day, making it an alternative to the OTC foreign exchange and futures market. FXB is a product that anyone with a traditional equity account can trade from the long or the short side.

In 2019, the pound declined from a high for 2019 at $1.3385 against the dollar to $1.2642 on May 29, a drop of 5.6%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB declined from $129.47 to $122.48 or 5.4% as the product replicated the price action in the OTC and futures markets.

Political uncertainty is likely to continue to grip the UK as Prime Minister May departs and the battle for leadership gets underway. Given the price pattern since mid-2016, uncertainty or a hard-line approach to Brexit looks likely to take then pound lower, and perhaps below the post-referendum bottom at the $1.20 level against the dollar and the $1.08 level against the euro.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.