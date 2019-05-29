Tesla: Musk's Twitter Warning

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been very active on Twitter over the years, but the social media platform is where the company's leader has gotten in big trouble. Shares of the electric vehicle maker have lost more than half of their value since the "funding secured" tweet high, with bonds of the name trading at junk status levels. Over the holiday weekend, Musk again took to the social media platform, with a reply to a tweet below that could lead to a lot of confusion, and definitely needs some clarification from the company.

For those not familiar with the site, CleanTechnica is definitely pro-Tesla. If you read through the actual article, you can see their attitude is completely one sided, with references to "Wall Street manipulators, short sellers, etc." Beyond the pro-Tesla coverage, the site also encourages you to use their referral code for free supercharging, as it will help them earn more chances to win Tesla vehicles in the latest round of the referral program. However, the key part I'm discussing today is in regards to the following paragraph from the above linked article:

Aside from my side note above, I encourage everyone to be cautious with targets and forecasts like this. It appears Tesla is still working to slowly increase production capacity, could still face numerous delivery hurdles before the end of the quarter, and might be more likely to deliver 74,000 or so vehicles in the quarter. Who really knows? Remember that Tesla is supposed to now be in the process of “unwinding” its wave-like delivery schedule — that might come with unexpected challenges. Additionally, even Elon Musk doesn’t know how many people will order Tesla vehicles tomorrow, next week, or next month.

That 74,000 number comes from Troy Teslike on Twitter, who has been estimating Tesla numbers as well as gathering guesses from others on the social media platform over time. Like many, he was overly optimistic when it came to Q1 2019, estimating almost 68,000 vehicle deliveries, which Tesla badly missed. As I recently discussed, things aren't looking good so far for the company during the current quarter, which brings up the major question to be asked today.

What is Musk replying "Yup" to? I would guess that he's talking about CleanTechnica's point that everyone overreacted to the leaked e-mails from recent weeks. However, let's not forget that we've seen before, like in Q1 where orders were supposedly so high that Tesla's system crashed, yet there was a big miss when they actually announced the numbers. If Tesla were to miss, it brings up the question of how truthful management was when reiterating guidance to sell the latest capital raise. In the next week, we'll get a variety of estimates for Tesla deliveries in the US/Europe in May, which will make it a bit more clearer on what Tesla may announce in early July.

Musk has gotten in trouble with the SEC over his Twitter usage, and this latest reply on the site probably wasn't a good idea. While he most likely was not referring to a delivery estimate that would be a major guidance miss, he shouldn't leave his tweets so open to interpretation. That obviously did not work well a few months ago with his "500k production" tweet. In the end, investors should be concerned, not only because of the potential of Tesla to miss guidance, but because Musk still has not been reigned in on Twitter, which remains a major risk factor for shareholders.

Tesla shares are currently at multi-year lows, but investors can still lose big if the company does not get demand levels to where they need to be. Right now, it seems as if the general consensus is in the mid 70k range for deliveries in Q2, which would be much lower than official guidance but support the "74k" number cited in the CleanTechnica article. That's an annual run rate of just 300,000 vehicles, not only below guidance, but likely not enough to get to sustainable profits and cash flow. Tesla has a few demand levers left it can pull for the Model 3, like right wheel drive markets and expanding leasing, but this was a company that was supposed to be at half a million vehicles of production in 2018. With guidance like that continually being missed, it's not a surprise that investors are finally starting to lose faith in the company, and thus the stock and bonds are being hit hard.

