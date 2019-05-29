Netflix Should Be Worried About Apple And Disney

Unless you bought Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the first two weeks of 2019, this has been a frustrating year. The stock has essentially wobbled between $320 and about $360. Just when the stock looks like it’s on a path to break out, the shares fall back. With Netflix trading at a forward P/E of over 100, there is little room for error. Analysts expect huge growth and management is putting on a brave face. The company’s CEO Reed Hastings said, “there’s a ton of competition out there and Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) add a little bit more, but frankly I doubt it will be material.” When management isn’t willing to be realistic about huge competition, it’s a red flag.

Cheaper prices, great content, and no competition?

Investors who believe Netflix will continue its dominance in the streaming space, are likely looking at the company’s recent quarter. In the U.S., Netflix’s revenue increased by 14%, and paid memberships topped 60 million. Internationally, the company’s growth was faster, with an almost 33% increase in revenue and paid memberships growing nearly 39%. On the surface, it seems the company’s growth is nearly guaranteed.

Unfortunately, trying to determine Netflix’s future by looking in the rear-view mirror is a dangerous game. Investors should realize the entry of Apple and Disney into the streaming space, represents two risks that are greater than any other Netflix has faced before.

Apple already has hundreds of millions of users to market Apple TV to. However, the company wants to move beyond its walled garden, by offering this service to users of all types of streaming devices as well as smart TVs. Where the ease of downloading Netflix and signing up for the service has been a big benefit to its growth, Apple’s installed base could be an even bigger competitive advantage.

(Source: Apple Newsroom – Apple TV+)

Netflix generates new shows at a rapid rate and seems to throw money at each new idea. By contrast, Apple seems to be creating a service focused on high-profile producers, actors, and actresses. The company describes the service as, “the new home for the world’s most creative storytellers.” With productions from Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams and more, the company is betting that high-quality content will drive growth. Though the service’s pricing is up in the air, this entry into streaming in the fall is going to turn some heads.

When it comes to Disney, the company’s vault of content is arguably the deepest in the world. Investors who wonder if I’m overestimating the company’s library should consider a comment by Robert Iger on the last conference call. “When we bought Marvel, we started studying their characters… when we got to about 8,000 we stopped.” Netflix and Apple must create shows from scratch or pay others for the rights to their creations. Disney can mine the depths of its own content for new shows without having to invest outside the company’s capabilities.

While Apple’s streaming service pricing is up in the air, Disney+’s pricing seems to be a key to its competitive strategy. Disney+ at $6.99 per month is 46% cheaper than the standard HD Netflix plan. If customers are willing to pay for a full year, at $69.99, the monthly cost drops to about $5.83 per month. For this price, users get the catalogs of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and more.

Disney+ won’t have the breadth of offerings that Netflix brings to the table. Some investors believe this is key to why Netflix has nothing to worry about. However, the idea that customers sign up for a streaming service solely based on how many shows it offers is misguided. Netflix might offer thousands of shows, yet certain titles rise to the top. Multiple times the company has called out an increase in its subscriber numbers on the back of original content.

Disney has multiple original titles planned for the opening of Disney+ that should attract viewers. For Star Wars fans, The Mandalorian should provide a reason to sign up, other than historical Star Wars titles. Fans of the Avengers can look forward to a Loki series, as well as shows from Scarlet Witch and Vision, plus The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. In addition, several Marvel Defenders shows could be re-booted for Disney+ in 2020. If these offerings don’t sound like “significant” competition, then Netflix’s management is turning a deaf ear, and investors shouldn’t make the same mistake.

A massive pile of cash seems pretty material

A second way Netflix investors might determine if Apple and Disney offer significant competition is by examining their cash flow situation. When it comes to Apple, the company’s cash pile and cash flow are a well-known quantity. In the last six months, Apple’s core free cash flow was over $32 billion. Even with Apple using about $7 billion on dividends during this time frame, the company still had about $25 billion left over.

Where Disney is concerned, in the last six months, the company generated about $2.6 billion in core free cash flow. One key difference between Disney and Apple is after Disney’s dividend payments about half of its free cash flow is gone, leaving about $1.3 billion. Investors looking for free cash flow from Netflix better keep looking. The company’s goal is to begin approaching positive free cash flow in 2020.

Netflix’s business model to generate revenue is very simple. Customers x price per month = revenue. The company grows revenue two ways, either by raising prices or growing its customer base. With this as a backdrop, let’s look at what revenue Netflix is generating per member.

(Source: Netflix 10-Q from Q1 2017 - Q1 2018 - Q1 2019)

As we can see, through Q2 2018, revenue per member was increasing on a steady track. Over the last three quarters in particular, revenue per member has been uneven. As of the most recent quarter, Netflix total revenue divided by total paid members equaled revenue per member of $30.36. Though Netflix’s streaming content obligations are well publicized, the theory is that over time these costs will mitigate.

(Source: Netflix 10-Q reports as above)

Since Q3 2017, we can see the track of obligations per member has been on a steady decline. Over the last four quarters, obligations per member’s sequential decline has accelerated.

Category Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Content Obligations per Member $147.97 $142.62 $138.59 $126.96 Rate of Decline -6.7% -12.7% -13.4% -15.7%

(Source: Netflix quarterly earnings)

Clearly, Netflix is headed in the right direction, but the size of the numbers is what investors should be focused on. As of the last quarter, content obligations per member exceeds revenue per member by $96.60. To put a point to this, even if content obligations decline by another 20% per member in the next year, the figure works out to $101.57 versus generating around $30 in revenue per member. Spending more than three times as much on content as you receive per paid subscriber doesn’t sound like a path to positive free cash flow.

45% growth that's difficult to trust

Another material issue facing Netflix investors is the company’s valuation and growth expectations. According to analysts, Netflix is expected to grow earnings annually over the next five years by more than 45%. On the surface, this massive expected EPS growth helps to explain Netflix’s significant forward P/E ratio of nearly 104. Based on traditional valuation measures, the company would be considered relatively overvalued with a PEG ratio of more than 2.

By comparison, Disney is getting a Netflix-esque treatment because of the hope around Disney+ and other factors. The shares have done very well, up more than 20% year-to-date. Investors are understandably excited about the prospects of millions upon millions signing up for Disney+. In addition, it's hard to overlook the success and potential of Disney’s movies this year. Disney shares trade at a forward P/E of 20, yet analysts expect EPS growth over the next five years of less than 2%. Theoretically, Disney will invest heavily to gain ground in the streaming wars, but it will sap the company’s earnings.

On the flip side, we have Apple, which seems to offer the best relative value of the bunch. At a forward P/E of about 15 and a five-year projected EPS growth rate of 12%. The shares seem to be fairly valued. Though Apple has some well-documented challenges with its iPhone business, the company is growing most of its other businesses. Apple TV+ may or may not be a big hit, but growing the Services business is a key cog in the wheel of the company’s future.

It seems obvious that Netflix and Disney carry relatively high valuations, while Apple seems more reasonably priced. As with many things, there is another factor investors need to examine when considering earnings growth projections. In the last 90 days, the direction of estimate revisions for the three companies we’ve been looking at is telling.

Company 2019 Estimates 2020 Estimates Apple +0.8% Up slightly Disney -6.9% -10.8% Netflix -15.6% -8.9%

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates)

Both Disney and Netflix estimates are coming down, based on the costs of what they are expected to do in the future. Each company is expected to spend billions on content and expanding their respective streaming services. Apple’s expected investment in Apple TV+ is a far smaller percentage of the company’s business, which may explain why its estimates have risen.

The bottom line does not paint a pretty picture for Netflix investors. Management suggests that huge companies offering exclusive content won’t pose a threat for future growth. Both Apple and Disney generate billions in free cash flow and have certain competitive advantages over Netflix. Apple has hundreds of millions of installed users, Disney offers a massive library of content that should only increase over time.

Netflix is spending far more on content obligations per member than it generates in revenue. The company is asking investors to believe that things will get better next year, but the numbers don’t seem to suggest this possibility. While Netflix invests in original shows, its competitors have either more free cash flow, more original content in their vault, or both. Analysts are suggesting massive earnings growth for Netflix, yet the last three months have seen these estimates been cut significantly. Long-term investors should be very careful. A stock with a massive valuation, where management doesn’t see meaningful competition staring it right in the face, is a risk too great to take.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.