The Yen Will Strengthen Against The Euro, Even With Japanese Growth Concerns

I envisage that the EUR/JPY will drop below the 120 level by this time next month.

The US-China trade war appears to be denting demand for exports, resulting in weakness of major currencies against the yen.

Earlier this month, I made the argument that the yen could appreciate significantly against the euro given the growing demand for risk-off currencies in the face of global economic risks, such as the US-China trade war.

Over the course of this month, we have seen that the euro has indeed fallen against the yen as a result:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, we see that the currency is still trading significantly above the 115 level seen in mid-2017:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, could we see further strengthening of the yen against the euro from here?

With the European elections having recently concluded, victories for several populist parties such as the Brexit Party in the UK, along with a narrow victory for Le Pen's National Rally in France have placed downward pressure on the euro.

The Bank of Japan is still continuing its ultra-loose monetary policy, and this does not show signs of ceasing any time soon.

With that being said, inflation in Japan has shown signs of accelerating, with core consumer prices on the country having risen by 0.9% from the previous year.

However, growth has come primarily from exports rather than domestic consumption, indicating that the Japanese economy could be vulnerable to a slowdown should US-China trade tensions continue to accelerate. Additionally, plans to raise the sales tax in Japan in order to lower the national debt could also lead to lower consumption, as it did when it was raised in 2014.

The opposite scenario seems to be playing out in Europe. Consumer spending could be about to see a rise – with household lending growth currently at the highest rate in a decade. While this is positive news, economic growth still remains on shaky ground due to weaker export demand.

Moreover, with Japanese exports falling for the fifth straight month due to US-China trade tensions, the Bank of Japan has very little ammunition left to influence the currency, which will largely remain dictated by market forces – in this case, demand for “risk-off” assets.

The fact that exports have shown weakness in two major economics – coupled with the fact that both the US and China could see export demand take a hit as a result of the trade war – means it is becoming more likely that weakness in major currencies could accelerate.

We can see that for the month of May, major currencies including the USD, EUR, AUD, and CHF have all taken a hit against the yen:

Source: investing.com

A trade war changes the fundamental dynamic of trade – countries refuse to trade with each other on principle rather than cost. Therefore, it would make little sense for a country to take measures to devalue its currency in order to boost export competitiveness. Instead, it is more likely that the currency weakness we are seeing is merely a symptom of slowing economic growth, and as a result the demand for risk-off assets, including the yen, is rising.

To conclude, I see the yen rising further from here. I see a particular strengthening of the yen against the euro given that looser monetary policy measures are failing to stimulate exports in the euro area. A level below 120 for the EUR/JPY by this time next month is not unrealistic, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.