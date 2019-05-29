The 2019 Cannabis Bankruptcy Watch List

As cannabis investors increasingly consider fundamentals, confidence will shift to more prudent business models, leaving companies who have relied on hype to compete over a dwindling pool of dumb capital.

While the bulk of companies within the space continue to lose money, some are in a worse position than others.

Towards the end of the second decade of the twenty-first-century restrictive cannabis laws and regulations in states across the US and the nation of Canada collapsed. This was a significant victory for decades-long cannabis advocates, who had argued that the intrinsic nature of such laws was oppressive towards certain individuals and groups. It also heralded the dawn of a new industry, which created an enormous amount of new democratized wealth in its wake.

Expectations have continued to remain high as reflected in the frothy valuations most cannabis stocks currently trade at. 2019 will likely present a material change in the makeup of investor expectations towards cannabis stocks. Essentially, the music is about to stop and the euphoria over the great big new market fade into the prudent analysis of fundamentals.

Cannabis companies will find capital increasingly harder to come by after years of raising billions under promises of growth, profitability, and estimates of the large size of the future market. Some cannabis CEOs now openly acknowledge that the industry will see oversupply and bankruptcies in the near term.

The onset of cannabis legalization was meant to usher in a new age of rising tax receipts for provincial and state governments, job creation, and a destruction of the black market. The subsequent zeitgeist towards any stock within the space was characterized by extreme euphoria, only briefly interrupted by general market declines.

2019 will be the year this foundational euphoric spirit towards cannabis starts to be confronted by hard data stemming from the quarter on quarter sales of cannabis. The list below is the official bankruptcy watchlist for public US and Canadian cannabis stocks. The reason for each company's respective inclusion in the list is detailed in turn.

Potential Bankruptcy Class Of 2019

MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT) "smoke social" Inc is a company that can only be described as nothing short of a debacle. I've covered MassRoot's more than any other stock within the cannabis space. MassRoots promised to be the Facebook of cannabis under the rationale that no one wanted their "grandmothers to see pictures of them taking bong rips on Facebook".

The company has continued to lose cash at pace and has pivoted its business model more times over the last 2 years than the average number of annual harvests of an indoor grow operation.

MassRoots' last released results for the three months ending March, 2019, has failed to buckle the trend of a fundamentally obsolete business model being run by an incredibly lacklustre executive team.

Revenue for Q1 2019, was $4,380, down from $11,850 in the previous quarter. Net operational cash flow during the quarter was negative at $319,080 versus total cash of $485 (yes, four hundred and eighty five dollars) on their balance sheet.

The Flowr Corporation (OTCPK:FLWPF) is a $460 million company that realized Q1 2019 revenue of $1.22 million, down from the $1.81 million the company realized in Q4 2018. The company's net loss during the quarter was $3.77 million, translating to negative free cash flow of roughly $10 million.

The company's cash balance at the end of the quarter came in $12.19 million, putting the company on pace to run out of cash in approximately 3 months. Of course, this is likely to be deferred through continued equity raises or convertible debt issuances. When the music stops, companies like Flowr with no real value proposition will be the first to collapse.

Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) was once billed as the "Amazon of Cannabis". This ridiculous motion inspired my coverage article on the company; "Namaste Technologies: Possibly Building The Amazon Of Bagholders"

The company has yet to release results for the fiscal year ended November 2018. Namaste longs hoping for redemption when/if these results are released, will likely be extremely disappointed.

Namaste's business model is fundamentally redundant in the face of provincial monopolization of online recreational cannabis sales. This leaves just the medical marijuana market for Namaste to compete in. As the company does not actually produce any cannabis itself, instead acting as a third party reseller, it would find it hard to compete against the very same companies whose products it stocks on its virtual pharmacy shelf.

While Namaste would likely struggle to raise cash following the debacle that has been its last 6 months, the company had $26 million in cash on its balance sheet at the end of its last reported quarter ending August, 2018. The company also managed to close a CAD$51.8 million bought deal offering of stocks and warrants.

Namaste's burn rate is likely to have increased as the company ramped up inventory spend for CannMart, and continued investment in its technology and infrastructure. Both, tasks with no real prospect of value creation.

EVIO Labs (OTCQB:EVIO) was a company who last reported results for the quarter ending June 2018. This quarter saw the company realize revenue of $634,000, a net loss of $3.20 million, and a negative free cash outflow of just over $3 million. While the company upped its revenue to $1.05 million for the following quarter (ending September 2018), it did not release its financial statements.

The company had cash remaining of $1.25 million, and last updated shareholders on a $586,000 equity raise. At its current burn rate, the company's future is in peril.

Towards A Bankruptcy

The cannabis bubble was inflated on the back of the longest bull run in history facilitated by a strong economy and record low interest rates. These led to large inflows of both debt and equity capital into companies operating within the space. As the industry matures, investors will increasingly be moving away from prioritizing promises to prioritizing well-managed businesses generating positive cash flows and growing at an attractive rate.

This looming spectre of prudence will leave a trail of bankruptcies in its wake as business models will have to deal with the intersection of their negative working capital and a quarter on quarter operational cash outflows. 2019 is the year that FOMO gives way to a bitter reality for many. I only hope the scale and scope of capital destruction are constrained to the confines of the great cannabis speculators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.