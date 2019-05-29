UGAZ: Hotter-Than-Normal Temperatures Sustains The Gas Complex

This week, UGAZ is likely to be sustained, following an improving cooling demand expected for June and higher-than-normal nuclear outages.

Investment thesis

Recently, the Velocity Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) reached an all-time low following an enhancing US natural gas backdrop and mild weather registered during the spring. Nevertheless and in spite of healthy gas storage build, net speculative positioning and hotter-than-normal expected temperatures should provide support to the ETF.

Source: Tradingview

UGAZ – VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ is a tactical trading instrument providing 3x exposure to its reference index, the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Excess Return Index. This ETN is not intended like a buy and hold investment, since returns can vary greatly from its initial exposure, given compounding and excessive concentration on prompt month natural gas futures.

Source: Nasdaq

In terms of costs, UGAZ’s offers an expense ratio of 1.65% and a 60-day average spread of 0.08%, which are slightly higher than its peer, BOIL. Nevertheless, the ETN copes with that with a greater gearing and vast liquidity.

Natural gas stocks

During the week, American natural gas storage build decelerated slightly (w/w), up 6.05% to 1 753 Bcf and posted a second consecutive 3 figure advance. With this healthy accrual, gas seasonality now establishes in a surplus of 7.6% or 124 Bcf compared to last year and reduces its 5-year deficit to 17.1% or 360.8 Bcf. That being said, the storage picture remains bearish for UGAZ shares and for the natural gas complex.

Source: EIA

Meanwhile, the supply-demand equilibrium in the natural gas complex weakened over the studied period and natural gas needs are now 19.9% below aggregate supply. Indeed, during the week, supply decreased marginally, down 0.8% (w/w) to 93.6 Bcf, following dipping marketed and dry production, down respectively 1.2% to 99.3 Bcf and 1.1% to 88.6 Bcf, but was slightly counterbalanced by a moderate lift of net imports from Canada, up 4.3% to 4.9 Bcf.

On the other side, aggregate gas demand declined steeper, down 2.6% (w/w) to 75 Bcf, amid a robust decrease of gas residential needs, down 17.3% (w/w) to 13.4 Bcf, weakening exports to Mexico, down 2.1% (w/w) to 4.6 Bcf, but was partly offset by a moderate lift of power demand, up 6.3% (w/w) to 25.5 Bcf. These developments should continue to bring headwinds to UGAZ shares and propel natural gas futures further south.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) published by the CFTC on the May 14-21 period, speculative bets on Nymex natural gas futures jumped 16.47% (w/w) to 61 841 net short contracts.

This has been the strongest build since the beginning of April and has been attributable to moderate long accumulations, up 5.68% (w/w) to 232 692 contracts and marginally offset by short accrual up 0.11% (w/w) to 294 533 contracts. In the same period, UGAZ shares advanced, 12.45% (w/w) $26.47 per share. That being said, this strong accrual indicates that the natural gas markets might be near a bounce, given warmer expected temperatures and several months of weak natural gas pricing.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec length dipped seven fold or 53 899 contracts, whereas UGAZ's YTD performance dip accelerated, down 38.4% to $24.13 per share.

Backdrop developments

Since my last article published on April 30, UGAZ declined steeply following an improving natural gas backdrop, characterized by strong storage builds and mild temperatures. Going forward, the weather outlook for the beginning of June should provide support to UGAZ shares given hotter-than-average temperatures expected to arrive over the West and Southeast parts of the country. This will trigger higher heating needs, boosting gas power and cooling demand.

Source: National Weather Service

Besides, the status of US nuclear outages indicates a greater-than-normal maintenance compared to last year, which is positive for the natural gas complex, although the impact should be marginal given that outages remain in the lower end of the 5-year range.

Source: EIA

Given the above and despite a healthy gas storage build, I expect buyers to lift the natural gas complex and UGAZ shares in the coming weeks, following accrued net speculative interest for the flammable commodity and hotter-than-normal expected temperatures.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.