Avon: Calling It A Day

Summary

Avon (AVP) has been a great contributor to the marketplace's (and my portfolio's) performance. It exemplified my overall strategy perfectly.

And now with the buyout insight, I've started to liquidate my position. Stay with me as I lay out my thought process.

My Investment Strategy

When I first came across Avon I wrote about it in an article called Value Trap. This is was my concluding thoughts at that time.

Sadly, I expect that over the next 2 years, we will come to see Avon's current $1 billion market cap as a mirage.

Nevertheless, despite being bearish, I continued to follow the stock from the sidelines.

Changed My Mind

After 6 months, around June 2018, I made the most difficult investment decision. Not only did I reverse my bearish opinion of the stock, but I actually invested and became a shareholder.

This is an excerpt from what I wrote in my marketplace,

There are been three insiders making purchases last month. One of the insiders was the Avon's new CEO Zijderveld who purchases just under $500K worth of Avon stock. However, particularly interesting to me, is the second insider who made a $190K purchase in Avon, its Global President, Miguel Fernandez. Why? Because Fernandez had previously worked at Herbalife (HLF) for nearly 10 years, meaning he has plenty of experience of the industry. However, more important for our purposes, is the fact that during his close to 10-year tenure at Herbalife, Fernandez only sold the company's stock and never seemed to believe that Herbalife's stock offered a reasonable return.

When To Sell?

My Deep Value Strategy revolves around buying stocks which others are not interested in buying. That's why they are cheap because they are filled with problems and their outlooks are horrific.

Why would anyone in their right mind want to invest (and recommend others) to invest in a company which is hitting a 72-year low? Yes, that's not a typo. Avon was trading at a 72-year low when I started investing in the stock, but I recognized its potential and was rewarded for doing so.

Now, let's be frank. Avon is not a compounder. It is an ugly company. It hasn't got all that much going for it. The only thing it fundamentally has going for it is that it makes relatively solid free cash flow, which might hit around $150 million to $180 million in 2020.

As you can see above, Avon has a plan to stabilize its top line during 2019 with a slight margin improvement as its outlook for 2019, and some small top line and bottom line growth in 2020. That was it, nothing to write home about. But its valuation was very, very cheap.

The White Knight

With the news of Natura Cosmeticos (OTC:NUACF) buying out Avon, the stock rallied. Presently, the final share price is uncertain. But according to Avon's SEC filing here and here, the acquisition is made with an enterprise value of $3.7 billion. Given that Avon has $1.6 billion of debt (including the C-preferred shares which amount to $550 million), this implies a rough equity value $2.1 billion, thus somewhere approximating $4.50-$4.70 - 20%-25% upside potential.

Incidentally, we should note that the transaction is not expected to close until early 2020. Additionally, there is no guarantee that Natura succeeds in completing the transaction.

The Bottom Line

The upside from this price point is not compelling enough to remain invested. In the event that, for whatever reason Natura is unable to complete its transaction of Avon, the share price would meaningfully sell-off. Readers are better off to sideline their position.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! Avon was one of my Top 5 Picks. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.